Columbus prison inmate charged in cellmate’s homicide. Witnesses say he choked victim

An inmate who was being held at Columbus’ Rutledge State Prison has been charged with murder in the death of a cellmate.

Nicholas Kyle Shaw, 32, faced charges of murder and aggravated assault Wednesday during a bond hearing in Muscogee Municipal Court.

He is charged in the April 23 death of inmate Daniel Tyler Nichols, 26, authorities said.

An investigator testified that on April 22, other inmates found Shaw atop Nichols in their cell, choking him. They pushed him off, and finding Nichols unresponsive, told Shaw he had killed the man, the officer said.

Nichols was rushed to the hospital, where he remained on life support until it was removed the next day, the investigator said.

Nichols was pronounced dead at 3:25 p.m. that day at Piedmont Columbus Regional, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s office. Autopsy results were pending, it said.

Charges against Shaw were filed May 1, according to court records. He remains in prison. Municipal Court Judge Steven Smith sent the case to Muscogee Superior Court.

Neither Rutledge nor the Georgia Department of Corrections responded immediately to Ledger-Enquirer questions on the case.