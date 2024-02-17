Columbus prosecutor to be first woman US magistrate judge in Georgia’s middle district

Federal prosecutor Amy Helmick of Columbus made history Friday when she became the first woman appointed to be the U.S. magistrate judge for the Middle District of Georgia.

She’s currently an assistant U.S. attorney and branch chief for the district’s Columbus division.

On July 1, she takes the seat vacated by retiring Judge Stephen Hyles. He has held the position since 2010, through two eight-year appointments

Magistrate court holds first-appearance hearings in federal cases, including misdemeanors on government land such as Fort Moore.

In a January interview, Hyles said it’s a busy court, and the job can involve long days of travel for hearings in Macon, Albany, Athens or Valdosta.

After cases go through magistrate court, they may be decided by trial or plea in Columbus’ U.S. District Court, where Clay Land is the judge.

Land said Helmick is “uniquely qualified” for the job, as she has a “keen intellect, broad relevant experience, and the proper judicial temperament.”

Helmick previously served as Hyles’ staff attorney, helping research and write court orders. “She is an extraordinary pick who will do an outstanding job,” he said.

Helmick graduated from law school at the University of Georgia. She lives in Columbus with her husband David, an attorney in private practice, and their two children.

The district’s U.S. court judges, four sitting and three senior, unanimously chose Helmick for the job.

Besides background checks, the screening process included review by a committee of lawyers and civic leaders: attorneys LaRae Moore, Barbara Agricola, Brandon Peak, Michelle Schieber and Robert Wadkins Jr., and community representatives Kornisha Brown and Jimmy Elder.