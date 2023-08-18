Columbus has reported 100 homicides in 2023. Here's a look at the violence by the numbers.

There have been 100 homicides reported in Columbus so far in 2023, increasing the pace from 2022.

On Thursday night, Columbus recorded a grim milestone when the city's 100th homicide was reported on the Northeast Side.

This is the second-fastest year to record 100 homicides in the city's history, according to data compiled and analyzed by the Dispatch. The only year to have more people killed, as of Aug. 18, was 2021. In that year, the city saw a record 205 people killed as a result of homicides.

Year Date of 100th homicide 2023 Aug. 17 2022 Sept. 21 2021 July 1 2020 Sept. 7 2019 Dec. 17 2018 Dec. 18 2017 Oct. 10 2016 Dec. 17 2015 Did not reach 100 homicides 2014 Did not reach 100 homicides 2013 Did not reach 100 homicides

In 2022, the number of homicides declined by more than 30% to 140 for the year. However, the number of deadly incidents in the city in 2023 have increased their pace from last year.

Columbus police have not been publicizing on media releases or in publicly visible data how many homicides have taken place in an effort to focus on the victims and not the statistics, officials said when the change was announced.

The victims of violence in 2023 have been identified by Columbus police as being 78% male and 22% female. Eighteen victims have been under the age of 22 and an additional 32 people between the ages of 22 and 30 have been killed so far this year.

Of those victims lost to violence so far in 2023, 16 have been in incidents related to domestic violence, according to police data.

Columbus police have reported that, as of Monday, three homicides have been "accidental," six have had "drug involvement," four are considered "gang related" and three were classified as "self-defense."

In the last several years, Columbus city leaders have invested millions of dollars in anti-violence efforts, programming for youth that includes job readiness and skills training and have implemented a number of new initiatives to try and curb violence in the city.

This includes introducing and enacting several city ordinances related to the handling and storage of firearms that have been the center of court battles in recent months.

Nearly 90% of the homicides so far in 2023 have been the result of shootings. Seven victims died from stab wounds, two died as a result of blunt force trauma, one person was killed by other means and one person's cause of death was unknown, according to police data.

As of Friday, police have charged suspects or cleared a case through other circumstances — such as the suspect's death — in 69 of the year's homicides, as well as identifying and charging suspects in at least 20 cases from previous years.

Police have also identified 13 juveniles as suspects in homicides, as well as another 54 adults under the age of 30.

Anyone with information about any homicide case is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

