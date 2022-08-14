Columbus residents charged with shooting at FBI agent

Aug. 14—COLUMBUS — Two Columbus residents are facing federal charges alleging their involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI Agent in Columbus on July 28; one was remanded to federal custody following an initial appearance, the other is in state custody. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

A federal indictment was returned on Aug. 9 charging Jarvis Smith, 27, and Joshuia Brown, 24, with one count of forcible assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. In addition, Smith is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, Smith and Brown face a maximum of life in prison.

Brown had his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Weigle; the government's motion for detention for Brown was granted by the court. Smith is currently being held on state charges and is anticipated to be brought into federal custody in the near future.

This case is being investigated by FBI, with assistance from multiple agencies including DEA, the Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff's Office, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Phenix City Police Department and Russell County, Ala., Sheriff's Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Williams and Amy Helmick are prosecuting the case, with support from Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen.