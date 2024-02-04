New Columbus school board President Christina Vera faces school closings, other challenges

New Columbus school board President Christina Vera grew up in Columbus City Schools as did her husband and now, their three children.

Her selection as president by her board colleagues in January might have surprised some. She had been on the board just two years.

But Vera continues to learn about the district and its schools. She is well aware of the challenges facing the district and the board: declining enrollment, high student absenteeism, low test scores.

Not to mention looming school closures and consolidations.

But she remains steadfast.

"My role is to listen," Vera said during a recent interview at the Roosevelt Coffeehouse Downtown near where she works. "I know the power of this district."

And she said her focus is on the here and now.

"I don't want to talk about decades ago," she said. "I want solutions. I don't want to be part of the negativity."

Vera has a lifelong connection with the district. A big reason: The teachers in the district helped steer her down a good path when she was younger.

"I'm grateful for my upbringing. It rooted me," she said.

Vera is of Puerto Rican descent, and the first person with a Latino background to serve as board president. Her parents were born in New York City, in Brooklyn, and moved to Columbus before Vera started kindergarten. Her father worked several different jobs here, including time as a Central Ohio Transit Authority bus driver.

"My parents saw a lot of the same struggles they went through. They didn't have a lot. You do what you can do for your family and community," Vera said.

"You have to serve other people," she said.

Her family's roots run deep in New York City. She said she remembers being in a cab heading to school on 9/11 (she missed the bus) as the cab driver listened on the radio.

"Something happened in New York," Vera recalled the cab driver saying.

She thought of the extended family member still in the city, wondering if they were OK.

One uncle was an NYPD officer. Another was a sanitation worker, one who she said helped with cleanup at the World Trade Center site and developed respiratory issues.

"I had never been scared at that level before," she said.

A relationship-oriented person

Vera was first elected to the school board in November 2021, but her fellow members unanimously elected her president in January though her experience was less than other members.

Board member Jennifer Adair had just served four years as president during a turbulent time for the district: a pandemic, a teachers strike in 2022, a levy campaign, a new superintendent. Adair said she herself had less experience as a board member when elected president than Vera had.

"I've been here five years, I'm still learning," Adair said.

"I think we have to remember it's almost a $2-billion-large government entity. It’s very complex, very bureaucratic," she said.

Adair said Vera is ready to move into her new role.

"She did have unanimous support. I think that says a lot," Adair said.

"She is a very relationship-oriented person. Governing together it takes all seven of us," Adair said. "It takes an active relationship with the community as well.

"I think that's what we’ll see from her," Adair said.

Adair said that when you are the school board president you also are the spokesperson for the board and often the target of criticism. She said she and Vera have discussed balance, mental health, and being there for each other.

"There's impact to your family and yourself," Adair said.

Vera and her husband, Kent Reid, are parents to three children, ages 20, 14 and 10; the family lives on the Northeast Side. Their oldest, a daughter, attends Ohio State University. Their 14-year-old daughter attends Northland High School. Their 10-year-old son goes to Indian Springs Elementary School. She has known her husband since she was 16.

Vera grew up in the Linden area.

Her father struggled with addiction and came to Columbus through a Linden-based program called Samaritan House. "He got clean, he sent for us," Vera said.

Except for one year when the family moved to Atlanta, Vera attended Columbus City Schools, eventually attending Brookhaven High School, from where she graduated in 2003.

Jan 31, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Christina Vera is the new president of the Columbus City Schools Board of Education. About ten years ago she co-founded Femergy, a group that empowers girls. One room of their downtown offices include this "Zen Room."

"This district gave me so much," she said.

It wasn't perfect, she said. Vera said she wasn't a scholar. She said her GPA was low. "School didn't come easy for me," she said.

But she said she had "amazing" teachers who helped guide her and stepped in to help her shape decisions.

When her family lived on Minnesota Avenue in North Linden, she was hanging out with "certain groups," mostly for protection. While Vera attended Crestview Middle School, she said her teachers saved her from what she caled a "very toxic" path. She said her home economics teacher told her, "This isn't you."

"Everybody needs support," she said.

The belief led to her co-founding a nonprofit a decade ago, Femergy, what Vera calls a restorative center teaching girls and women skills in leadership, health and wellness and other areas to overcome gender barriers.

Maylin Sambois, Femergy's other co-founder, said she remembers Vera watching school board meetings before she decided to run.

"I said, 'What’s wrong with her?'" Sambois said. But she said that Vera was very invested in the decisions the board made and how they affected students.

"She has always had this desire to help and to really do something big for the youths," Sambois said.

"She brings the heart and brings the vision," she said. "And any team, if they don’t have the vision, it’s really difficult to get to that destination."

Leading at a time of contraction

Vera starts as president as a facilities task force will soon begin work on recommendations for school closures and consolidations. The school board could take a vote on the task force membership on Tuesday, Vera said. The task force is to make recommendations to the school board by June, with implementation of final decisions by August 2025.

Columbus City Schools is the state's largest district, but enrollment peaked at 110,173 during the 1971-72 school year. There are now about 46,000 students.

Closing schools is always a tricky thing. Vera said that the community task force will ensure that the community is at the table as school officials evaluate recommendations.

"We want their input and their ideas as to what they want to see," she said.

"It’s our priority that our community is a priority in these conversations," she said. Then they can make their decisions together.

Recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic also has been difficult.

"When we got out of the pandemic, there was a lot to do," she said.

That includes schools dealing with students and their mental health issues. "There were kids trapped at home," she said, some witnessing domestic violence, others struggling with homelessness.

"The task force has a hard lift," Vera said. That includes hard discussions with the community.

"Often the thought is, we just tell the community," Vera said. "It's about building relationships."

Nana Watson, president of the Columbus branch of the NAACP, said that Vera needs to assure the community that she will engage with them.

The local branch of the NAACP did not back the November school levy because of what members thought was a lack of transparency on the board and the impact of higher taxes on older homeowners.

"She's got a big job. We gave the board a vote of no confidence," Watson said. "The board has to prove to the community to be transparent and honest and engaging."

"They're going to have to be good stewards of taxpayers' dollars," she said.

Vera acknowledged there is work to do.

"We are not able to fix this overnight," she said. "We need them to believe in Columbus City Schools again."

Voters approved a 7.7-mill levy in November that will raise about $100 million a year for operations and building maintenance. That helps.

But Vera said public schools need more financial support from state government.

"We shouldn't have to fight this hard for the children," she said. "We don't want to have to put it on the backs of seniors."

Vera called Superintendent Angela Chapman a visionary who is relatable and personable.

"We're grateful to have her," she said. "She has the same vision as the board."

John Coneglio, president of the Columbus Education Association, the teachers union, said he gets the feeling that Vera wants to do good.

"She cares about kids. She asks thoughtful questions," he said. "You can tell she does her homework when she shows up."

Asked about the board's anticipated plans to close and consolidate schools and possible teacher cuts, Coneglio said it depends on what the board and school officials want to do.

"If it was me, I would try to figure out a plan to grow the district instead of dismantle the district," he said. "Do they mean combining programs?"

"Opening up the door for competition should not be a plan," he said. "Managed decline of the district should not be a plan."

"We need to figure out a way to collectively bring our kids back into the schools," he said.

mferench@dispatch.com

@MarkFerenchik

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: New Columbus school board president Vera ready for challenges