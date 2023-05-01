Columbus schools beefing up security at high schools after student stabbed at Mifflin High

A student was stabbed with a knife by another student inside a common space at Columbus City Schools' Mifflin High School during dismissal on Friday. It was not immediately clear how the student got the knife into the school given the building is among 20 high schools where the district is leasing an Evolv Express advanced weapons detection system (seen here) under a four-year agreement.

Columbus City Schools stepped up security searches at its high schools Monday after a student was charged after stabbing another student during dismissal at Mifflin High School on Friday.

A video of the incident shows a brief verbal altercation between two male students inside a common space at the high school. Suddenly, one student pulls a knife from his waist and appears to strike the other student with the knife, who runs away while the suspect chases him.

Columbus police said the incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. Friday. Officers responded and found the victim had multiple stab wounds. The suspect had chased the other student through the school, attempting to stab the victim again. School personnel eventually broke up the attack.

The suspected assailant was taken into custody by Columbus police, the knife recovered, and that student removed from the premises, the district said in a statement. The other student was treated by first responders and a school nurse and was returned to his guardians.

The suspect was charged with one count of felonious assault and was taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

Columbus City Schools, the state's largest district with around 45,00 students, has 17 high schools and three additional combination high school/middle schools. Over the weekend, the district informed all high school parents that the safety and security team will begin conducting additional screenings of students' bags before school. The increased security measures will include returning to daily random screenings and layering the use of hand-held metal detector wands with the district's new detection scanners.

It was not immediately clear Monday how the knife got into the building past the district's new advanced weapons detection system. As of early Monday afternoon, a Columbus City Schools spokesperson had not responded to a Dispatch inquiry about the Evolv Express system's effectiveness.

Earlier this year, the district spent more than $3 million to roll out 20 Evolv Express advanced weapons detection systems to have one in all of its high schools under a four-year agreement.

Unlike standard metal detectors, the Evolv system uses artificial intelligence and advanced sensor technology that uses extremely low frequency radio waves (ELF) to induce magnetization in metal objects passing through, which the manufacturer says allows it to distinguish weapon threats such as guns, knives and metal improvised explosive devices from laptops, cellphones, keys and other personal items.

"The district remains committed to providing all buildings with a safe and secure learning environment. We will continue to explore all available measures to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone in our schools," the district said in a statement.

The Dispatch previously reported that Columbus City Schools had a total 5,202 fights, assaults, sexual offenses, guns brought to school or other “major incidents” during the first three months of this school year beginning in August.

Tops among the "major incident" reports at Columbus City Schools in the first three months of the 2022-2023 school year were 3,389 fights and threats.

Columbus City Schools has not had school resource officers (SROs) since the district let its contract with the Columbus Division of Police expire in June 2020 in the wake of racial justice protests over George Floyd Jr.'s murder on May 25, 2020.

Columbus City schools do not have school resource officers, but instead, the district has over 170 safety and security staff members. The district's Safety and Security Specialists do not carry weapons.

