Columbus schools has millions. Senator lying on Republicans to feed money to school union.

Jan 24, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, United States;

State Sen. Bill DeMora, a Columbus Democrat, did not tell the truth in the guest column he penned for the Dispatch on Feb. 13 on state spending for public schools.

DeMora claims Republican lawmakers are “diverting precious funds away from our public schools” by expanding school choice for K-12 students.

That is false. We spent a record amount on public education.

Our budget provides a record funding for K-12 public schools of $9.6 billion in fiscal year 2024 and $9.9 billion in fiscal year 2025.

That is an increase of 12.9% — nearly $2 billion — over the previous year.

DeMora claims Ohio’s education system “has been chronically underfunded.”

False.

DeMora disingenuously implies Ohio has fallen from fifth to 29th in school performance “since Republicans have taken over” because “we are asking public schools to continuously do more with less.”

False.

Schools aren’t getting less. They are getting more and more, every year.

DeMora dead wrong. 'Ohio does very well' by its public school districts, teachers.

From fiscal year 2014 to fiscal year 2023:

All funds per pupil operating revenue increased from $11,768 to $17,117 (31.2%)

Average operating expenditures per pupil increased from $10,649 to $15,492 (31.3%) (Source – Ohio Legislative Service Commission)

Facts show that DeMora is not telling the truth.

Public schools received more money. In fact, record amounts.

Not only are they getting record funding, they are also sitting on top of vast amounts of cash.

The districts’ year-end cash balance reports show how much of their state and local revenues were not spent in the prior year.

Columbus City Schools, had a $244 million cash balance at the end of 2023. Columbus is forecasting a $303 million balance for 2024, and a $347 million cash balance in 2025.

Statewide, districts compiled a year-end cash balance of $9.6 billion in at the end of 2023.

DeMora also did not tell the truth when he claims Republicans are “also diverting precious funds away from our public schools” to expand the school voucher program.

Every school voucher used by students actually saves taxpayers money.

It costs about $15,000 to educate a student in a public school in the state of Ohio — some districts spend far more (districts are spending a statewide average of $15,427.50 per pupil to educate a student.)

Vouchers cost significantly less, up to $6,165 for K-8 students or $8,407 for high school students.

The Educational Choice Scholarship (EdChoice) program allows parents to make the best decisions for their kids’ education.

The budget we passed last year makes every student in Ohio eligible for an EdChoice scholarship, for the first time in state history.

Any student whose family income is at or below $135,000 (450% of the federal poverty level) is eligible for a full EdChoice scholarship.

Students with family incomes above $135,000 are eligible for a means-tested, proportionally reduced EdChoice scholarship award.

So, why is DeMora so vehement in his criticism of school choice?

Money.

But not for the kids.

Money for the unions that fund campaigns for Democrats.

Almost all of the political contributions made by teachers unions go through two national organizations.

National organizations that demonize — parents.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten recently compared school choice and parental rights advocates to segregationists who opposed the integration of schools.

“I can’t think of anything more actually racist than trapping poor Black kids in the failing schools in these big blue cities dominated by a super-majority of radical progressives who are running the cities and destroying schools,” responded South Carolina GOP Senator Tim Scott.

One would think these unions would be focused on education, but there is abundant proof they’re more interested in funding the radical ideology of the far left, while vilifying parents who speak out about it, or dare explore better educational opportunities for their children. And unfortunately, that includes Bill DeMora.

