Columbus settles for $10m with family of Black man shot by police for holding cell phone

Josh Marcus
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;FILE - Andre Hill, fatally shot by Columbus police, is memorialized on a shirt worn by his daughter, Karissa Hill&lt;/p&gt; ((AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins))

FILE - Andre Hill, fatally shot by Columbus police, is memorialized on a shirt worn by his daughter, Karissa Hill

((AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins))

The city of Columbus, Ohio, on Friday announced a $10m settlement with the family of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man shot by a white officer in December as he walked out of a garage holding a cell phone.

“Now all those involved can begin to heal,” lawyers for Mr Hill’s family said in a statement to the AP.

The settlement, the latest in a string of high-profile agreements with families who’ve lost loved ones to police killings, is the largest in the city’s history.

“No amount of money will ever bring Andre Hill back to his family, but we believe this is an important and necessary step in the right direction,” Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said in a statement.

Adam Coy, a white former Columbus police officer, shot Mr Hill, 47, last December, as he emerged from a dark garage holding a lit-up cell phone. Mr Coy, who had been in the area responding to a non-emergency complaint about a car starting and stopping, reportedly believed Mr Hill had a weapon, though he was unarmed.

Police body camera footage showed Mr Coy walking up to Mr Hill, who walks calmly toward the officer with a clearly lit cell phone in his hand.

The officer was fired later that month for not giving medical aid to Mr Hill, who lay on the ground for minutes before officers helped him, and for not fully activating his police body cam. (The shooting was only captured because of a 60-second “look back” function with no sound).

The shooting is the subject of investigations from the Columbus police, Ohio attorney general, US attorney for central Ohio, and FBI. Mr Coy was charged in February with murder and assault, and reckless homicide charges were added in April, to which he has plead not guilty.

The settlement goes to a full city council vote on 17 May.

Columbus police are under renewed scrutiny for how white officers treat Black people, after the 20 April shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old girl.

Even with a spate of historic settlements in recent years with families affected by police violence, including a $27m agreement between Minneapolis and the family of George Floyd earlier this year, police have continued to kill more than 1,000 Americans each yeah for nearly the last decade, a rate that looks unchanged so far this year.

Read More

Columbus reaches $10M settlement for family of Andre Hill

EXPLAINER: Ohio offers $1M weekly prize as vaccine incentive

Ohio governor unrolls $1M lottery prizes to urge vaccination

Recommended Stories

  • Fans thrilled as Lily James adopts Pamela Anderson’s iconic Baywatch look: ‘Makeup team deserves an Emmy’

    ‘She looks so much like Pamela it’s scary’

  • Pamela Anderson isn't happy about Pam and Tommy dramatisation, apparently

    Give hair and make up *all* the awards

  • I’m a fashion editor, I’m cheugy – and I don't care

    I have a confession to make: I am, (whisper it) a tiny bit ‘cheugy’. If you don’t know what that means, let me enlighten you. Cheugy (pronounced chew-gee with a hard G) is an adjective most frequently used on TikTok - the Gen-Z-loved video sharing platform - to describe someone who is “slightly off-trend”. It’s not as rude as ‘basic’ (the insult Kate Moss famously hurled at a female Easyjet pilot in 2015, which refers to people whose tastes are a little generic or mainstream), but it’s somewhere on the way to it. As a fashion editor, it’s not a good look. There are certain hallmarks of cheuginess, according to a New York Times article that brought the word to the attention of the wider world, among them Gucci double-G logo accessories and Golden Goose trainers - both of which are things I own. Also cheugy are those chunky white 'dad' trainers that I've been walking the dog in for most of the past year, and Le Labo's Santal 33 fragrance, which is currently sitting on my bathroom shelf. Even the seemingly inoffensive denim jacket has been branded cheugy (I have one of those too) - and be careful what you cook for dinner, as apparently lasagne is cheugy as well. It turns out I’m not alone. When I wrote about the five indicators of cheugy style at the beginning of the week, I was bombarded with feedback from friends who were dismayed to learn that they too were a bit cheugy. “We all are,” I’d reply. “Good luck to anyone so cool they’ve sworn off lasagne - I’ll eat their portion.”

  • City of Columbus, Andre Hill's family agree to $10M settlement over the fatal police shooting

    Columbus, Ohio, on Friday reached a $10 million settlement with the family of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by police as he walked out of a garage while holding a cellphone.What they're saying: "We understand that because of this former officer's actions, the Hill family will never be whole," City Attorney Zach Klein said in a statement. "No amount of money will ever bring Andre Hill back to his family, but we believe this is an important and necessary step in the right direction."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt's the largest such settlement ever paid by the city. Columbus will also rename a gymnasium at the Brentnell Community Center after Hill.The Hill family's attorneys thanked the city for renaming the gym and "for doing the right thing by agreeing to a financial resolution with the family.""Now all those involved can begin to heal."What's next: The Columbus City Council will vote on the settlement on Monday.The big picture: Adam Coy, the officer who fatally shot 47-year-old Hill, was fired from the Columbus police force in December. He has pleaded not guilty to murder, assault and reckless homicide charges. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden rescinds Trump-era health insurance requirement for new immigrants

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday revoked a 2019 proclamation by former President Donald Trump that sought to bar the entry of immigrants who could not prove they had health insurance or could cover healthcare costs. In an announcement by the White House, the Democratic president said the suspension imposed by his Republican predecessor "does not advance the interests of the United States." Trump issued a proclamation in October 2019 requiring all prospective immigrants to show proof of U.S. health insurance within 30 days of their arrival in the United States or enough money to pay for "reasonably foreseeable medical costs."

  • Prince Harry on Why He Moved His Wife and Son to the US: "That Wasn't the Plan"

    Prince Harry paid a visit to Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast to chat about mental health and his upbringing, and how he applies both subjects to his roles as a husband to Meghan Markle and dad to Archie (and soon, a daughter!). The Duke of Sussex opened up to Dax and his cohost, Monica Padman, about privacy as a famous family, as well as how he hopes to "break the cycle" when it comes to parenting, which he touches upon in his and Oprah's upcoming mental health series, The Me You Can't See.

  • ‘Do Palestinians have a right to survive?’ AOC makes impassioned speech against Biden policy on Israel crisis

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that the United States ‘must acknowledge its role in the injustice and human rights violations of Palestinians’

  • CDC Mask Mandate Forgets Kids. Here Are Parents' Real Options

    This is what parents of unvaccinated kids need to know about the CDC's new post-vaccine mask mandate.

  • California Attorney General To Review Police Killing Of Sean Monterrosa

    The AG said it was “past time” for the community to “get some answers” on the shooting death of the 22-year-old Latino man by Vallejo police last year.

  • Gaza Resident Captures Aerial Exchange Between Israeli Military and Gaza Militants

    Rockets were seen from a residential area in Gaza, late on May 12 and into the early hours of May 13, as the Israeli military and Gaza militants continued exchanges for a third night.Early on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces said rockets were fired from Gaza into central Israel. It also said it was continuing to strike “strategically significant buildings belonging to Hamas”.According to Israeli media, at least six Israelis had died as a result of recent rocket attacks in the past week.At least 56 Palestinians have been killed by ongoing Israeli strikes, including 14 children. At least 335 people were wounded in Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Wednesday. Credit: Khaled Tabasha via Storyful

  • Using captured CO₂ in everyday products could help fight climate change, but will consumers want them?

    Consumer decisions could play a critical role in dealing with climate change. A study gauging perceptions was published May 13, 2021. FotographiaBasica via Getty ImagesWould you drink carbonated beverages made with carbon dioxide captured from the smokestack of a factory or power plant? How would you feel if that captured carbon dioxide were in your child’s toys, or in the concrete under your house? The technology to capture climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions from smokestacks, and even from the air around us, already exists; so too does the technology to use this carbon dioxide to make products like plastics, concrete, carbonated drinks and even fuel for aircraft and automobiles. That combination – known as carbon capture and utilization – could take up billions of tons of carbon dioxide emissions if the technologies were adopted across a range of sectors worldwide. But for that to happen, the public will have to accept these new products. Will they? That’s a question we have been exploring as engineers who work on carbon capture technologies and as social psychologists. One key to success: CCU adds economic value Studies show that to stabilize the climate by 2050, the world will have to do more than just stop greenhouse emissions. It also will have to remove huge amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Trees, soils and oceans naturally store some carbon dioxide, but human activities produce about five times more than nature can handle. That’s why technologies that can reuse carbon dioxide to avoid fossil fuel use – or even better, lock it away in long-lived products like cement – are essential. The key to carbon capture and utilitization’s potential is that these products have economic value. That value can give companies the incentive to deploy the technology at the global scale necessary to slow climate change. Carbon capture technology is used to stop emissions at the source, particularly in industries like steel and cement production that have high emissions. Svante Carbon capture technology itself isn’t new. Initially, captured carbon dioxide was used to force oil and gas out of old wells. Once emissions are captured, typically from an industrial smokestack via a complex chemical filter, they can be pumped deep underground and stored in depleted oil reservoirs or porous rock formations. That keeps the carbon dioxide from reaching the atmosphere, where it can contribute to climate change. But storing carbon dioxide in the ground doesn’t create a new product. The absence of an economic return – coupled with concerns about storing carbon dioxide underground have slowed the adoption of the technology in most countries. How do people feel about carbon dioxide-based products? For many products made with captured carbon dioxide, success will depend on whether the public accepts them. Two of us recently conducted one of the first large-scale studies to examine public perception of carbon dioxide-based products in the U.S. to find out. We asked over 2,000 survey participants if they would be willing to consume or use various carbon dioxide-based products, including carbonated beverages, plastic food storage containers, furniture made with foam or plastic, and shatterproof glass. We found that most people knew little about carbon capture and use. However, 69% were open to the idea after learning how it worked and how it helped reduce the emissions contributing to climate change. Participants in the survey were shown illustrations explaining carbon dixoide-based products. Lauren Lutzke/University of Southern California There was one exception when we asked about different types of products people might be willing to use: Fewer people – only 56% – were open to the idea of using captured carbon dioxide in carbonated beverages. Safety was a concern for many people in the survey. One-third didn’t know if these products might pose a health risk, and others thought they would. It’s important to understand that products made with captured carbon dioxide are subject to the same safety regulations as traditional materials used in food and consumer products. This includes filtering out unwanted pollutants in the flue gas before using the carbon dioxide in carbonated beverages or plastics. When carbon dioxide is used as a raw material, it becomes chemically stable once it is used to create a product, meaning carbon dixoide used to create plastic will not turn back into a gas on its own. What people may not realize is that the majority of carbon dioxide currently used nationwide is already a fossil fuel byproduct from the steam-methane reforming process. This carbon dioxide is used widely for purposes that include making dry ice, performing certain medical procedures and carbonating your favorite soda. Overall, we found that people were open to using these products, and that trend crossed all ages, levels of education and political ideologies. Carbon capture and use already has bipartisan support in Washington, and the Department of Energy is funding research in carbon management. Bipartisan consumer support could quickly expand its use, creating another way to keep carbon emissions out of the air. Over 77 million tons of carbon dioxide was captured worldwide in 2020, but use of that carbon dioxide lags behind. One use that is quickly expanding is using carbon dioxide to cure, or harden, concrete. A company called CarbonCure, for example, has permanently stored over 90,000 tons of captured carbon dioxide in concrete to date. Recently, Unilever and partners piloted replacing fossil-based ethanol with carbon dioxide-based ethanol for manufacturing laundry detergent, significantly reducing the associated ethanol emissions. Both are cost-competitive methods to capture and use carbon dioxide, and they demonstrate why carbon capture and use could be the most market-friendly way to remove carbon dioxide on a large scale. How innovators can improve public perception Some emerging technologies could help address the perceived risks of ingesting carbon captured from industrial emissions. For example, a Coca-Cola subsidiary is piloting a project in which carbon dioxide is captured directly from ambient air using direct air carbon capture technology and then used in drinks. Although it’s currently expensive, the costs of direct air carbon capture are expected to fall as it is used more widely, and its use could reduce people’s concerns about health risks. The most important steps may be educating the public about the process and the value of carbon dioxide-based products. Companies can alleviate concerns by being open about how they use carbon dioxide, why their products are safe and the benefits they hold for the climate.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Lucca Henrion, University of Michigan; Joe Árvai, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences; Lauren Lutzke, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, and Volker Sick, Bendable concrete and other CO2-infused cement mixes could dramatically cut global emissionsTechnology innovation gives government leverage to drive down emissions fast – here’s how Lucca Henrion works as a research fellow in the Global CO2 Initiative at the University of Michigan. He is a volunteer with the Open Air Collective.Joe Árvai receives funding from The National Science Foundation. Lauren Lutzke previously received funding from the Erb Institute for Global Sustainable Enterprise, and the Global CO2 Initiative, both at the University of Michigan.Volker Sick receives funding from the US Department of Energy, NRC Canada, and the University of Michigan.

  • Columbus, Ohio will pay $10 million to the family of Andre Hill, who an officer shot dead last year

    The City of Columbus and attorney Ben Crump announced the settlement with Hill's family on Friday. The ex-officer who shot Hill faces murder charges.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Harassed AOC Long Before She Was In Congress

    Update: On Friday, a deleted video from 2019 of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez through her office door mail slot reemerged. “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, I’m an American citizen. I pay your salary through the taxes that you collect for me through the IRS because I’m a taxpaying citizen of the United States,” Greene says in the video, going on to condemn New York’s abortion laws. “If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens. Instead of having to use a flap, a little flap. Sad.” The February 2019 video posted as a Facebook Live video on Greene’s personal page before she was elected in office while taking a congressional tour. It also features her with an “associate,” according to CNN, named Anthony Aguero, who was later named as one of the January 6 Capitol rioters. Neither Greene or Ocasio-Cortez responded to the release of this footage yet, but Ocasio-Cortez did address Greene’s recent House Chamber confrontation, simply saying: “I used to work as a bartender. These are the kinds of people that I threw out of bars all the time.” This story was originally published on May 13, 2021. After attempting to argue with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for weeks on Twitter, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene “aggressively confronted” AOC in the House Chamber and accused her of supporting so-called “terrorist” groups including Antifa and Black Lives Matter. According to two reporters from The Washington Post who witnessed the verbal attack, Greene called out “hey Alexandria” twice before “picking up her pace” and “shouting” at her about her “radical socialist” agenda. “You don’t care about the American people,” Greene reportedly called out. “Why do you support terrorists and Antifa?” Ocasio-Cortez reportedly didn’t engage with Greene’s heckling. Greene then told a group of reporters and bystanders that her goal was to “debate” Ocasio-Cortez on her climate justice legislation. “She’s a chicken. She doesn’t want to debate the Green New Deal,” Greene said. “These members are cowards. They need to defend their legislation to the people. That’s pathetic.” Lauren Hitt, spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez, shed more light on the confrontation in a statement. “Representative Greene tried to begin an argument with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and when Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away, Congresswoman Greene began screaming and called Rep. Ocasio-Cortez a terrorist sympathizer,” said Hitt, urging leadership to “take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff — especially as many offices are discussing reopening.” Hitt then mentioned that another member of Congress has “already been forced to relocate her office due to Congresswoman Greene’s attacks.” In January, Rep. Cori Bush asked to move after she said a maskless Greene accosted and berated her in the hallway. There was also the time Greene hung a transphobic sign across the hallway in order to force Rep. Marie Newman, a congresswoman with a transgender daughter, to look at it “every time she opens her door.” Before she was elected, Greene also infamously followed, harassed, and shouted at Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg. As for this week’s incident, Greene confirmed on Twitter that she had attempted to argue with Ocasio-Cortez, whom she labeled a “hate-American terrorist sympathizer.” Added Greene, “You chickened out bc you are too scared to debate me about your Socialist Green New Deal.” .@AOC “Ms. Defund The Police” wants to call the police for security bc she’s afraid of debating with me about her socialist GND.AOC is a fraud & a hypocrite.That’s fine Sandy.Since you lack the courage & intelligence to debate me, I’ll debate the person who really wrote it.— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 13, 2021 For weeks, Greene has relentlessly tried to schedule a debate with Ocasio-Cortez — something she has ample time to do, evidently, since she was removed from her assigned committees for propagating conspiracy theories like QAnon. On April 14, she tagged Ocasio-Cortez in a string of tweets proposing a debate on the Green New Deal. Then, on April 21, she shared a photo of herself talking to Ocasio-Cortez on the House floor. “I’m glad I ran into you today @AOC to plan our debate about the Green New Deal,” Greene wrote. “After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I’ll schedule time for our debate.” What’s confusing here is the admission that she has never actually read the proposal she’s been criticizing since she first started campaigning for office — and yet she continues to call AOC “a fraud & a hypocrite.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Why Would AOC Ever Debat Marjorie Taylor Greene?Marjorie Taylor Greene & Matt Gaetz Joined ForcesConservatives Attack AOC's Capitol Siege Story

  • Tropicana Has A New Piña Colada Juice, So Adding Rum Is A Must

    Let the summer sipping begin!

  • Man fatally shot in Jersey City parking lot

    The victim was shot at the complex on Bright Street at around 1:50 a.m. Friday.

  • Teen shot in Kansas City planned to join Air Force; police seek tips in his killing

    Police have not received any tips in the high schooler’s death. They are asking the public for information.

  • GOP blames Kelly for delays getting Kansans the unemployment checks they want to end

    Republicans want to highlight Kansans who’ve had trouble getting unemployment checks — payments those same Republicans are trying to cut.

  • A huge crowd forced immigration officials to release two men detained in a van in Glasgow

    A large crowd had surrounded the van in which two men were detained, shouting "Cops go home."

  • GOP congressman let his son live in Capitol basement for weeks, lawsuit alleges

    Rep Doug Lamborn ‘gave his son the necessary access to live in a storage area in the basement of the US Capitol,’ the lawsuit alleges

  • Before Any Diplomacy Begins, Israel Attacks Gaza With Ground Forces

    BRUSSELS — American and Egyptian mediators are heading to Israel to begin de-escalation talks, but the antagonists face critical political decisions before they will agree to begin discussions on ending the violence. Both Israel and Hamas first have to find ways to spin a narrative of victory for their publics, analysts say, but the task will be easier for Hamas than for Israel. Israel’s caretaker prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has to calculate the impact of the fighting on his own political fortunes, made more complicated by the internal unrest between Jews and Israeli Arabs in numerous cities inside Israel. The crucial decision for Israel is whether “victory” requires sending ground troops into Gaza, which would extend the conflict and significantly increase the number of dead and wounded on both sides. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times For the Palestinians, the indefinite postponement of elections last month by the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, created a vacuum that Hamas is more than willing to fill. Hamas argues that it is the only Palestinian faction that, with its large stockpile of improved missiles, is defending the holy places of Jerusalem, turning Abbas into a spectator. President Joe Biden has spoken to Netanyahu and repeated the usual formula about Israel’s right to self-defense, and he has dispatched an experienced diplomat, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hady Amr, to urge de-escalation on both sides. But the United States does not talk to Hamas, regarding it as a terrorist organization, and Abbas has no real control over Gaza or Hamas. So in all likelihood, Amr will be talking to Egyptian security officials, given that Egypt has been the usual interlocutor in concluding rounds of warfare between Israel and Hamas. That includes the last two big blowups, in 2008 and 2014, when the fighting lasted more than 50 days. On Thursday, Egypt dispatched security officials to Tel Aviv, Israel, and to Gaza to begin discussions, according to the state-controlled newspaper Al-Ahram and the broadcaster Al-Arabiya. Officially, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, which does not deal with Hamas, had no comment. On Tuesday, Egypt’s foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, told a meeting of the Arab League that Egypt had reached out to Israel and other “concerned countries” to try to calm the violence but that Israel had not been responsive. Abdel Monem Said Aly, a long-standing analyst of Egyptian and regional relations in Cairo, said that “Egypt will do its best” in the interests of regional stability. But he warned that Netanyahu’s decision about whether to use ground troops would determine how long this round of violence lasted. “The issue is much more complicated than previously,” he said, citing internal Israeli and Palestinian politics and Egypt’s efforts “to steer the whole region to a different more stabilized future.” Egypt has leverage over Hamas because of its land border with Gaza, which Cairo can shut or relax at will. “And, of course, Egypt will talk to Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, those with money, about rebuilding in Gaza,” Said Aly said. “But the problem in Israel is not about talking to Mr. Netanyahu — that’s easy — but the winds inside Israel itself and the big competition between different brands of conservatism.” On the Palestinian side, he said, “There is a similar vacuum of political legitimacy, and Hamas will score by raising up Palestinian public opinion and increasing guilt in Islamic countries about the Palestinians and getting more legitimacy for future elections.” Said Aly fears the events will increase Islamic radicalism both in Gaza and in Israel, among its young Arab population. “Of course, Egypt will talk to everyone,” he said. “We will talk of the problems of the whole region, and we won’t exclude the Palestinian issue. But how much anyone can help now is not clear.” Hamas also has reason to mistrust Egypt and its leader, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, according to Michele Dunne, a former American official and director of the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment. El-Sissi sees Hamas as a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, which remains powerful in Egypt, and in 2014 he did little to discourage Israel from invading Gaza in hopes of destroying Hamas. The violence can take a long time to subside, said Mark Heller of the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University. “At some point Israel reminds itself that there is no way it can bring about a decisive outcome at a tolerable cost to itself,” he said, “and Hamas realizes that the costs and risks to its own political viability and control over Gaza become too much.” At that point, Heller said, Hamas agrees to “what they say is always a temporary cease-fire, not a peace, and usually gets some sort of payoff, I suspect this time from the Qataris.” Egypt is usually the interlocutor “and the fig leaf” for negotiations between Hamas and Israel, which both sides deny but that are going on almost continuously over many smaller issues, he said. Egypt is mindful that it needs to patch fences with Biden after the departure of former President Donald Trump, said Daniel Levy, president of the U.S./Middle East Project. “I think Cairo wants to demonstrate its importance to Biden,” he said, noting the beginning of reconciliation talks with Qatar and Turkey. Qatar, a rich emirate, bankrolls both Hamas and the Arab news operation Al-Jazeera, and Turkey has been a strident supporter of Hamas. That had put them at odds with Egypt. But with the election of Biden, Egypt has gingerly followed Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in trying to calm relations with Qatar and Turkey. Muslim countries have criticized Israel’s actions, but in largely perfunctory fashion so far, given that many of their leaders distrust Islamist radicalism. Many Arab countries have sidelined the Palestinian issue and are looking past Abbas to see, and try to manipulate, who will succeed him as head of Fatah and the Palestine Liberation Organization. But for now, with so much Israeli attention on the internal strife between young Jewish and Arab citizens, Levy said, many things are up in the air, and the struggle over Gaza can seem less important. It may also divert the Israeli security forces, making a ground incursion less likely. “This strife is an extremely disorienting and worrisome development and a matter of far greater concern, frankly, than Hamas,” said Heller. “The army can take care of Hamas, but we need something to take care of Israeli society, and right now we don’t have that.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company