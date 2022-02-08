Columbus Short breaks silence after being arrested for domestic violence

Cops were called to the ‘Scandal’ star’s home in the San Fernando Valley.

Columbus Short was arrested last week for a domestic violence incident with his wife at their California home.

Cops were called to Short’s home in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday amid reports of an argument between him and his wife Aida Abramyan, according to TMZ.

Short allegedly told cops that his wife punched him in the face, despite allegedly having no injuries. He admitted in a statement that he scratched his wife’s hand while trying to snatch her phone. Reports note Abramyan suffered “a minor injury” that did not require medical treatment, according to TMZ. The Scandal star was taken into custody by law enforcement on Feb. 2.

Short hit up Instagram to explain his side of the story in a now-deleted video that was shared on The Shade Room.

Aida Short and Columbus Short attend the Mike Tyson Cares (Credit: Getty Images)

“The truth. Marriages are challenging but getting through it is the blessing!” he wrote in the caption. ” I AM not an abusive man, nor am I on drugs, but drinking alcohol makes my mouth get a little out of pocket. That’s the truth. My wife and I are working on our marriage and real work with @callmemrsshort #MyApologies.”

In the video, Short also stated the police did not want to take him or his wife to jail. According to Hollywood Life, Short was bailed out of Van Nuys jail in L.A. after 12 hours for $50,000. He has not yet been charged and a court date is set for June 6.

“I asked my wife to leave the home due to my frustration and I grabbed her phone, which I shouldn’t have did. I scratched her hand,” he explained. “The police came here, the detectives were here, it was a whole ridiculous thing. They had to make a decision. They didn’t want to take me, they didn’t want to take her. But they had to make a decision, and based on that scratch, I went to jail. I’m sorry for anyone I let down. I’m grinding, working hard, but my apologies.”

Short pled no contest in 2018 for a similar domestic violence incident involving Abramyan. He was sentenced to one year in prison but only spent 35 days, per TMZ. In 2014, Short was arrested in Dallas for public intoxication, theGrio reported.

Dallas police said at the time that he was arrested at the Katy Trail Ice House, a popular beer garden and restaurant. In May of the same year, Short pleaded not guilty to felony battery for a fight that seriously injured a man at a West Hollywood restaurant. He performed 30 hours of community service and was placed on probation for the incident.

The bar fight charge came amid a misdemeanor spousal battery case.

Abramyan and Short dated on and off for years before tying the knot in 2016. At the time, she was four months pregnant with their first child. The couple now has two sons.

Short was previously married to Brandi Short from 2001 to 2003, and they share a son. Short and his second wife, actress and dancer Tanee McCall, married in 2005 before they called it quits in April 2014. They share a daughter.

According to her IG bio, Abramyan is an entertainment publicist who runs the Luxe Creative Agency.

In September 2021, she posted an Instagram tribute to Short on his 39th birthday, writing, “You’re an extraordinary human…plain and simple…carefree spirit yet mindful, superhuman yet humble, torn from life’s hurdles but still hopeful, exhausted but still fighting that good fight (authentically)…and to still believe in the power of goodness despite it all…one of the many things I admire most about you. I want you to know babe, that you can go slay these dragons and know that I’ll hold you down, always!”

