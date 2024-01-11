Here’s how Columbus and surrounding areas are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Over the upcoming weekend, organizations across Muscogee County and the surrounding weekend are hosting events to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

President Ronald Reagan signed legislation to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the third Monday in January, as a federal holiday on Nov. 2, 1983. It is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service encouraging all Americans to volunteer and improve their communities, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The Ledger-Enquirer compiled the following list of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events taking place in Columbus, Phenix City and Harris County over the holiday weekend.

Friday, Jan. 12

9 a.m. - 11 a.m. | Martin Luther King Jr. Serve-A-Thon

Keep Columbus Beautiful is hosting a tree planting and cleanup event at Carver Park on Hunter Rd.

Individuals who need more information may contact the organization at kcbc1987@columbusga.org or 706-225-4008.

Saturday, Jan. 13

8 a.m. | Courier/Eco Latino MLK 1 Mile Walk

Participants will begin their walk or run in Columbus at the A.J. McClung YMCA and end at the Government Center on 9th Street and 1st Avenue.

9 a.m. | The Dream Lives Procession

Participants should gather at the Government Center on 9th Street and 1st Avenue in Columbus.

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. | MLK Birthday Community Project

The Mission Continues and MLK Jr. Elementary School is hosting a community service project at MLK Jr. Elementary in Columbus. Participants include students, teachers, parents and community members who can volunteer online.

10 a.m. | MLK: The Dream Lives 2024

This year’s event will be held at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.

Monday, Jan. 15

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Martin Luther King Jr. Serve-A-Thon

Keep Columbus Beautiful and Turn Around Columbus are hosting their seventh annual community cleanup of the MLK Learning Trail.

Volunteers should gather at 10 a.m. at one of the following two meeting points:

Carver High School - 3100 8th St.

A.J. McClung YMCA - 1175 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The groups will travel and meet up at the George Washington Carver Victory Garden and Farm at 1830 Shepherd Dr.

Volunteers will take a group photo and Community Service Certificates will be issued. Chester’s BBQ will provide lunch for all volunteers.

Anyone interested in volunteering should register online.

11 a.m. | 2nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration

The Phenix City MLK Committee is presenting this event that will take place at the Gaines Chapel AME Church on Dillingham Street in Phenix City.

Pastor Lee B. Walker Jr. will be a guest speaker.

12 p.m. | 30th Annual MLK Day in Hamilton, GA

The Harris County Men’s Club is hosting a celebration, parade and tailgate program in Hamilton at the HCSD Performance Learning Center/ Old Carver High School at Carver Circle.

Participants in the parade will line up at noon with the parade commencing at 1 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded for the “Best Float” and “Best Car” decorations.

A program and scholarship presentation will follow the parade at 2 p.m.

12 p.m. | MLK Day Unity Service

This program takes place at the Metropolitan Baptist Church on 5th Avenue in Columbus

2 p.m. | MLK Bike Ride: Columbus Bikes

Participants should meet at the Metropolitan Baptist Church and will ride along the MLK Walking Trail.

If your organization is hosting an MLK Day event not included on this list email Brittany McGee at bmcgee@ledger-enquirer.com.