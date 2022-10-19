Columbus suspect on trial for rape kills self during court break, authorities say

The defendant in a Columbus rape trial left a Government Center courtroom during a break, walked across the street and killed himself outside his attorneys’ office, authorities said Wednesday.

Christopher Smith, 51, died from a gunshot wound to the head at 1:13 p.m. outside 908 Second Ave., Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Tuesday afternoon.

Court officials said Smith was on trial for in Superior Court Judge Maureen Gottfried’s court on two counts of rape when his attorneys, father and son team Shevon Thomas and Shevon Thomas II, sought a mistrial based on a witness sequestration issue.

That was shortly after court started at 11 a.m., witnesses said. Gottfried denied the motion, and Smith’s attorneys asked for a break of about three minutes, just so their clients could walk to his car, parked on the east side of Second Avenue., to get his glasses.

When he did not return, Shevon Thomas II went looking for him, found the body and reported the death, officials said.

Gottfried afterward dismissed the jury to end the trial.

Court records show Smith was on trial for two alleged rapes reported over the summer of 2008.