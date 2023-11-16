Columbus, SWACO announce opening of two centers to collect more hard-to-recycle items

Shahid Meighan, Columbus Dispatch
·2 min read
A flock of birds sits on a perimeter fence in this September 2018 file photo at the SWACO landfill near Grove City.
A flock of birds sits on a perimeter fence in this September 2018 file photo at the SWACO landfill near Grove City.

The city of Columbus and the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio have announced the opening of two new recycling centers in the city for hard-to-recycle items.

The two self-service centers — located at 2566 Jackson Pike and at 2070 Alum Creek Dr. — will help the public recover more recyclables and hard-to-recycle materials like clothing, electronics, furniture and food waste, such as pumpkins from Halloween. They are the first of their kind facilities in Franklin County, the city and SWACO said.

The city and SWACO jointly announced the new centers ahead of the 26th anniversary of "America Recycles Day" on Thursday.

“By providing a comprehensive range of recycling options and promoting responsible waste management practices, these centers will contribute to an increase in the diversion of recyclable materials from the region’s landfill,” said Joe Lombardi, SWACO executive director.

Tim Swauger, administrator of the city Division of Refuse Collection, said that the new centers support the city's Climate Action Plan goals of offering residents more recycling opportunities and diverting more items that would otherwise go to the SWACO landfill.

Currently, 76% of the items sent to the SWACO landfill could have been recycled, SWACO estimates. According to SWACO's website, the Franklin County landfill receives almost a million tons of waste annually, according to the SWACO landfill website.

The landfill currently has 42 years of life left, making it imperative to reduce the amount of waste entering the landfill and promoting sustainability, officials said.

More than 75% of material residents throw in the trash to be disposed of at SWACO's Franklin County landfill has the potential to be reused, recycled or composted instead, the authority estimates. Workers are seen here installing plastic liners installed to help prevent leaching from the landfill as each new section is flled.
More than 75% of material residents throw in the trash to be disposed of at SWACO's Franklin County landfill has the potential to be reused, recycled or composted instead, the authority estimates. Workers are seen here installing plastic liners installed to help prevent leaching from the landfill as each new section is flled.

The Jackson Pike facility, which is operated by SWACO, has been used as a transfer station for commercial waste haulers and was off limits in the past to use by residents. Now, the facility will be open to the public Monday through Friday from10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fees may be charged for some of the recyclable materials accepted at this facility.

The Columbus Waste and Reuse Convenience Center on Alum Creek Drive will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All recyclable items are accepted at this location for free. For a list of items acceptable for drop-off at this location please visit: columbus.gov.

Columbus plans to open a second city-run convenience center location soon.

@ShahidMeighan

smeighan@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: City of Columbus, SWACO open two new centers for hard-to-recycle items

Recommended Stories

  • FEMA rolls out campaign to help seniors prepare for disasters

    The goal is to make sure seniors not only can ride out a major catastrophe, but can financially weather the aftermath as well.

  • Google's AI-powered search tool can help tackle your holiday shopping

    Google is scaling up Search Generative Experience (SGE) for holiday shopping. The company announced Thursday that its AI-powered search bot can now spit out gift ideas, photorealistic images of product types and virtual try-ons of men’s tops.

  • Three in ten US adults still get their news from Facebook

    Even though Facebook has been moving away from providing its users with easy access to news over the past year, it apparently still remains a go-to source for current affairs in the US.

  • AI music pioneer quits after disagreement over 'fair use' of copyrighted works

    Ed Newton-Rex disagrees with the company's position that copyrighted material is "fair use" for training AI models.

  • Ida uses AI to prevent grocery food waste

    Ida is a relatively new French startup that wants to work with supermarkets and grocery stores to optimize new orders of fresh products, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry and fish. Right now, grocery stores mostly rely on order sheets with a large number of columns that represent the reordering schedule. Supermarkets are either losing money or leaving potential revenue on the table.

  • Unity launches a suite of AI tools intended to simplify game creation

    Unity has released a software suite called Muse that’s packed with AI to simplify the game creation process. These tools let you chat with a bot to get usable code and much more.

  • With Muse, Unity aims to give developers generative AI that's useful and ethical

    Unity is joining the rest of the gang in providing generative AI tools for its users, but has been careful (unlike some) to ensure those tools are built on a solidly non-theft-based foundation. Muse, the new suite of AI-powered tools, will start with texture and sprite generation, and graduate to animation and coding as it matures. The company announced these features alongside a cloud-based platform and the next big version of its engine, Unity 6, at its Unite conference in San Francisco.

  • Threads introduces tags to help users categorize posts

    Tags are a key way for social media users seek out content, but so far they've been missing on Meta's fledgling Threads platform.

  • Google is giving teens around the world access to its Bard AI chatbot

    Google has given teens in most countries around the world access to its Bard AI chatbot, as long as their language is set to English and they meet the minimum age needed to be able to manage their own account.

  • Fantasy fallout from Deshaun Watson injury + Stat Nerd Thursday + TNF preview

    It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 11. But first to start the show in cold open, Harmon reacts to news that Deshaun Watson being out for the rest of the season. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

  • 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N boasts 3.25-second 0-60 time, U.S. colors announced

    Here are some more details about the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and a look at it in a new color.

  • Iowa star Cooper DeJean to miss remainder of season with lower leg injury

    DeJean could be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft if he declares.

  • Inside the Browns' front office perspective as Deshaun Watson out for season | Inside Coverage

    Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines of the week. First up is the news that Browns QB Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder. This carries massive implications for the Browns both this year and in the future given what they gave up for Watson, and Charles takes us inside the Browns front office to shed light on some of the decisions that led them to this point, including who is to blame for some of the roster's shortcomings. Later, the trio react to the Bills firing OC Ken Dorsey and discuss how this season went south for a team that was expected to be in Super Bowl contention. The group discuss Josh Allen and his apparent regression, the leadership of Sean McDermott and what the future of the Bills could hold if they continue to struggle. Finally, the hosts discuss the Jets and how Robert Saleh's continued defense of Zach Wilson could cause issues in the locker room. Jori analyzes Saleh's media strategy and points out that while Saleh is appeasing both Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, he could start to lose the team's faith if the Jets continue to lose.

  • Who knew you could get a lightweight, cordless stick vac for only $100?

    'This beats the Dyson by every measure,' gushed a five-star fan.

  • Roof collapses at arena for Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new indoor golf league in Florida

    A power failure overnight apparently caused the air-supported dome at the TGL’s SoFi Center to collapse.

  • Megan Rapinoe begins retirement with successful surgery to repair torn Achilles

    The former USWNT star will begin retirement by rehabbing a major injury.

  • ‘I burned you a CD?’: Gen Z daughter fails mom’s ’90s, early 2000s technology test, makes everyone feel old

    A TikTok creator's young daughter failed to recognize MySpace Tom, didn't know what "burning a CD" meant and couldn't fathom a time where instant messaging was a revolution instead of the norm. The post ‘I burned you a CD?’: Gen Z daughter fails mom’s ’90s, early 2000s technology test, makes everyone feel old appeared first on In The Know.

  • Stephen Curry doesn't have structural damage but will miss another Warriors game with injured knee

    The injury is a blow for a struggling Warriors offense that hasn't seen a player other than Curry score 20 points in a game this season.

  • Microsoft launches a deepfakes creator at Ignite 2023 event

    One of the more unexpected products to launch out of the Microsoft Ignite 2023 event is a tool that can create a photorealistic avatar of a person and animate that avatar saying things that the person didn't necessarily say. Called Azure AI Speech text to speech avatar, the new feature, available in public preview as of today, lets users generate videos of an avatar speaking by uploading images of a person they wish the avatar to resemble and writing a script. Microsoft's tool trains a model to drive the animation, while a separate text-to-speech model -- either prebuilt or trained on the person's voice -- "reads" the script aloud.

  • Microsoft Teams gets an AI-powered home decorator, voice isolation at Ignite 2023

    During Microsoft's Ignite 2023 event, the company's annual IT pro conference, a slew of interesting updates were revealed for Teams, its Slack-like collaboration and messaging service. Among the dozens of updates here, some of the highlights are the initial rollout of voice isolation, an AI-driven noise reduction feature that can not just reduce repetitive noise in the background but also other people's voices, and a new "decorate your background" feature that can look at the room you are working from and then enhance it by cleaning up clutter or adding plants to the wall. The voice isolation feature is rolling out now and will be generally available in early 2024, while "decorate your background" will be available early next year in Teams Premium.