Columbus, SWACO announce opening of two centers to collect more hard-to-recycle items

The city of Columbus and the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio have announced the opening of two new recycling centers in the city for hard-to-recycle items.

The two self-service centers — located at 2566 Jackson Pike and at 2070 Alum Creek Dr. — will help the public recover more recyclables and hard-to-recycle materials like clothing, electronics, furniture and food waste, such as pumpkins from Halloween. They are the first of their kind facilities in Franklin County, the city and SWACO said.

The city and SWACO jointly announced the new centers ahead of the 26th anniversary of "America Recycles Day" on Thursday.

“By providing a comprehensive range of recycling options and promoting responsible waste management practices, these centers will contribute to an increase in the diversion of recyclable materials from the region’s landfill,” said Joe Lombardi, SWACO executive director.

Tim Swauger, administrator of the city Division of Refuse Collection, said that the new centers support the city's Climate Action Plan goals of offering residents more recycling opportunities and diverting more items that would otherwise go to the SWACO landfill.

Currently, 76% of the items sent to the SWACO landfill could have been recycled, SWACO estimates. According to SWACO's website, the Franklin County landfill receives almost a million tons of waste annually, according to the SWACO landfill website.

The landfill currently has 42 years of life left, making it imperative to reduce the amount of waste entering the landfill and promoting sustainability, officials said.

More than 75% of material residents throw in the trash to be disposed of at SWACO's Franklin County landfill has the potential to be reused, recycled or composted instead, the authority estimates. Workers are seen here installing plastic liners installed to help prevent leaching from the landfill as each new section is flled.

The Jackson Pike facility, which is operated by SWACO, has been used as a transfer station for commercial waste haulers and was off limits in the past to use by residents. Now, the facility will be open to the public Monday through Friday from10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fees may be charged for some of the recyclable materials accepted at this facility.

The Columbus Waste and Reuse Convenience Center on Alum Creek Drive will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All recyclable items are accepted at this location for free. For a list of items acceptable for drop-off at this location please visit: columbus.gov.

Columbus plans to open a second city-run convenience center location soon.

