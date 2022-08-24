Columbus teachers strike on first day back to school

Storyful

Hundreds gathered in support as teachers in the largest school district in Columbus, Ohio, began picketing on Monday, August 22, after voting to go on strike the previous day.The Columbus Education Association (CEA), which represents over 4,000 teachers and education professionals at the Columbus City Schools district, said 94 percent of its members voted to reject the school board’s “last, best and final offer” and instead go on strike — its first since 1975.Negotiations with Columbus City Schools and the board of education focused on class sizes, pay, building conditions, and the availability of art and physical education classes, local media reported.In a statement, CEA spokesperson Regina Fuentes said the union was fighting not just for its members but “for our students and community.”“That is why CEA will continue that fight until a fair agreement is reached for the schools Columbus students deserve. Our educators, students and the entire community deserve a fair contract,” Fuentes said. Credit: Columbus Education Association via Storyful