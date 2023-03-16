Columbus teen charged with murder after 15-year-old dies days after NE Side shooting

Columbus police cruiser

A teenage boy has been charged with murder after a 15-year-old he is suspected of shooting early Sunday died four days later, Columbus police said Thursday.

Marshawn Byrd, 16, was initially arrested and charged with felonious assault after police accused him of shooting Keshawn Watson, 15, on the city's Northeast Side.

Police were called at 12:25 a.m. Sunday to the 2900 block of Sandridge Avenue, just west of Westerville Road, on a report of a shooting.

Responding officers found Watson with a gunshot wound to his head. The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he remained until he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 11:43 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Byrd is now charged with murder in Watson's death, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Eric Lagatta is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety, with a focus on in-depth coverage of social justice issues and crime trends.

elagatta@dispatch.com

@EricLagatta

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police charge teen with murder after teen victim dies