Columbus teen dies in hospital a day after he was shot

A 19-year-old Columbus man died in intensive care after he was shot in the head early Monday, authorities said.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the teen as Keith Johnson, pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he had been on life support.

Johnson was shot in the head early Monday on Eddy Drive, authorities said. Columbus police have released no details on the shooting.

Johnson’s death marks Columbus’ 28th homicide so far this year. By mid-August last year, the city had recorded 45 homicides.