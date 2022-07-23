Columbus teen sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting another teen in 2020

A Columbus teenager is facing a minimum of 14 years in prison for killing another teen in 2020 in a gun sale turned robbery.

Kamal Mustafa, 18, of the West Side, pleaded guilty on Thursday to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, with a gun specification. Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Andy Miller sentenced Mustafa to an indefinite prison sentence of 14 years to 19-and-a-half years.

Mustafa was 17 on Dec. 10, 2020 when he shot and killed 16-year-old, Ladarion Harris.

According to Columbus police, Harris met Mustafa round 10:30 p.m. on the first block of South Ogden Avenue to purchase a gun from Mustafa. Police said Mustafa attempted to rob Harris and a struggle over the firearm ensued.

During that struggle, shots were fired, injuring both Harris and Mustafa. Harris was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition and died the next morning at the hospital, police said.

Mustafa's public defender, Katherine Memsic, did not immediately return an email requesting comment Friday afternoon.

