Columbus wants Ohio Supreme Court to hear case over local gun laws

The city of Columbus is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to decide whether cities have the right to create and enforce local gun laws.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Friday that his office is appealing the Fifth District Court of Appeals' decision on a preliminary injunction and asking the Republican-controlled Ohio Supreme Court to hear the city's case.

This is the latest development in an ongoing legal battle over whether Columbus can enforce local gun control measures like ordinances the council passed in 2022 that banned high-capacity magazines and criminalized leaving guns unsecured around children.

A Delaware County judge put enforcement of those ordinances on hold last year, pointing to a law passed by the Republican-controlled Ohio legislature that prohibits local municipalities from passing their own legislation restricting guns.

“Our city, like many others across the state, is besieged with a devastating gun problem,” Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther said in a released statement. “Residents demand safer neighborhoods to live in and raise their kids, but time and again, the state rescinds our commonsense gun safety measures. The ability to enact and enforce these measures is long past due.”

