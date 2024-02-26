Columbus weather: Thunderstorms with possible hail, tornado threat to hit the area Tuesday

Severe storms with hail, high winds and potential tornado conditions could pass through the Columbus area Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There's a 50% chance of thunderstorms beginning Tuesday at 3 p.m. with high temperatures in the mid-60s, the NWS said. The odds of thunderstorms increase later in the evening, with an 80% chance of thunderstorms Tuesday night, with winds speeds expected to reach 33 mph.

“Isolated large hail will also be possible, and a tornado cannot be ruled out,” the NWS wrote of the coming storms in a hazardous weather outlook.

Columbus saw an unseasonably warm start to the week on Monday, with sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s. Temperatures are forecast to remain in the 50s Monday night, but showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Expect the showers and thunderstorms to continue into Wednesday, with more expected before 11 a.m. Temperatures will remain in the 60s, and winds out of the southwest at 20-23 mph and reaching as high as 36 mph in some areas.

What’s causing the central Ohio storms?

Monday’s storm potential comes from a phenomenon called warm air advection, NWS meteorologist Matthew Campbell said.

“It basically means that the wind is blowing in air that’s more warm and humid than what’s currently in the area,” Campbell said. “You’ll feel the temperature and dew point rising, especially (Monday night).”

This advection will also play a role in Tuesday’s storms, Campbell said, but a low-pressure system moving in from the Mississippi River Valley to the Chicago area and Southern Michigan will also drive the weather. A cold front approaching from the west will also contribute, Campbell said.

“It’s kind of a double whammy,” Campbell said.

Will we see many storms later this spring?

As February comes to a close, Campbell said central Ohioans should brace themselves for a stormy March.

Probably in the near future. Campbell said after Tuesday’s storms, the weather should quiet down for a few days. But for the next few weeks, it looks like Columbus could be “pretty active” in terms of storms.

As for April and May, it’s hard to tell, Campbell said.

Detailed Columbus weather forecast

Here's what the forecast looks like for the remainder of the week:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms possible before 10 a.m., then showers likely. High near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 22 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

bagallion@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus weather: Strong to severe storms, tornado conditions Tuesday