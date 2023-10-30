Columbus woman accused of serial murders in overdose deaths pleads not guilty, waives bond
Rebecca Auborn, a Columbus woman police say is a serial killer who killed four men by drugging them, will remain in jail pending trial after she waived bond.
Auborn, 33, of the Northeast Side appeared in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in front of Judge Karen Phipps on Monday for arraignment on 28 charges.
Auborn, through her attorney, Mark Hunt, pleaded not guilty and waived her chance for a bond.
Hunt told media afterward that this is a typical move in a case like this, where the defense hasn't yet received evidence from the prosecution. He declined to comment further at this time.
The Columbus Division of Police and Ohio Attorney General announced Auborn's indictment last week and said Auborn met men for sex at hotels around Columbus, drugged them and robbed them. Four men died from overdoses on Jan. 15, April 1, April 13 and June 17.
Another man who survived his encounter with Auborn met her on Dec. 13, 2022.
Auborn's charges include four counts of murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, five counts of corrupting another with drugs, five counts of aggravated robbery and five counts of felonious assault.
Yost characterized Auborn as a serial killer, saying she fits the definition since she is tied to multiple deaths using similar methods.
The investigation into Auborn began because of a tip received by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.
The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office is handling the case. Prosecutors did not provide any new details on the crimes Auborn is accused of during her arraignment.
