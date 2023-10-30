Columbus woman accused of serial murders in overdose deaths pleads not guilty, waives bond

Accused serial killer Rebecca Auborn, 33, of the Northeast Side of Columbus, waives bond and pleads not guilty to 28 charges, including four murder charges, through her attorney, Mark Hunt, during her arraignment in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Rebecca Auborn, a Columbus woman police say is a serial killer who killed four men by drugging them, will remain in jail pending trial after she waived bond.

Auborn, 33, of the Northeast Side appeared in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in front of Judge Karen Phipps on Monday for arraignment on 28 charges.

Auborn, through her attorney, Mark Hunt, pleaded not guilty and waived her chance for a bond.

Hunt told media afterward that this is a typical move in a case like this, where the defense hasn't yet received evidence from the prosecution. He declined to comment further at this time.

The Columbus Division of Police and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Auborn's indictment last week and said Auborn met men for sex at hotels around Columbus, drugged them and robbed them. Four men died from overdoses on Jan. 15, April 1, April 13 and June 17.

Another man who survived his encounter with Auborn met her on Dec. 13, 2022.

Auborn's charges include four counts of murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, five counts of corrupting another with drugs, five counts of aggravated robbery and five counts of felonious assault.

Yost characterized Auborn as a serial killer, saying she fits the definition since she is tied to multiple deaths using similar methods.

The investigation into Auborn began because of a tip received by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office is handling the case. Prosecutors did not provide any new details on the crimes Auborn is accused of during her arraignment.

A map displays the locations in which a 33-year-old Columbus woman may have drugged and robbed men, potentially resulting in fatal overdoses. Rebecca Auborn was indicted Wednesday on charges related to five overdoses, four of which were fatal.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Accused Columbus serial killed Rebecca Auborn pleads not guilty