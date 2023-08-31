Columbus woman who argued self-defense found not guilty of murder charges in 2021 shooting

Leeyona Ward, 22, of Columbus' North Linden neighborhood, is seen here with her attorney, Joseph R. Landusky II, right, during a March 6, 2023 appearance in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Leeyonna Ward was found not guilty of murder charges Thursday by Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Jaiza Page following a bench trial over the fatal 2021 shooting of 24-year-old Preston Allman.

Ward, 22, of Columbus' North Linden neighborhood, had maintained she shot in self-defense over a carjacking attempt gone bad, and her attorney contended she only faced murder charges because she was Black and Allman was white.

In addition to a murder charge, Ward also was found not guilty of felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, non-felony assault, felonious assault, elevated drug trafficking and possession of drugs with a gun specification, according to her attorney, Joseph R. Landusky II, and the county prosecutor's office.

Judge Page found Ward guilty of tampering with evidence with a gun specification, and improper handling of a firearm. Ward admitted she was scared after the shooting and threw away the gun, which was never found. Previous state law at the time of the shooting also made it illegal for her to carry a loaded gun in a car.

Ward will be sentenced at a later date on those charges.

Landusky told The Dispatch in March that Ward was only facing murder charges in the fatal shooting — which occurred during a reported carjacking attempt — because she is Black and Allman was white.

“If you just change the color of the people, if my client’s a white woman and shot a Black guy carjacking her, I’d bet everything I owned that this case never would’ve gotten indicted,” he said then.

Landusky said Thursday he waived the right to a jury and went with a bench trial because he believes Page is smart and fair.

What happened?

The shooting, which Columbus police homicide detectives said occurred during an alleged drug deal gone bad that was caught on camera, happened around 9:30 p.m. on May 1, 2021 in North Linden, court records show.

Prosecutors say Ward was meeting a man for a drug deal in a parking lot. A video of the incident reviewed by The Dispatch shows her pulling a vehicle into a parking spot and a person who was later a witness getting into the passenger seat Allman then comes up to the vehicle and gets into the back seat. Ward and the witness say Allman pointed a gun at Ward, pressing it into her neck.

Ward apparently hit the gas as she got out of the vehicle with it still in drive, and the vehicle crashed into a building. The witness ran away, and Ward went toward the vehicle with her gun, Columbus police said.

Allman got out of the vehicle and pointed what appeared to be a firearm — later identified as a BB gun — at Ward before she fired two shots, hitting him with one, police said.

Allman's mother speaks

Tina Moy, Allman's mother, told The Dispatch that she was in disbelief when Ward was found guilty on only two charges.

Moy said that Ward didn't have to go back to her car and shoot her son, but instead could have left and called police.

"The evidence was there for the involuntary manslaughter charges, or even the felonious assault, but Judge Page, I believe, made her decision on emotion and not law," Moy wrote to The Dispatch.

Moy said she there were drugs found in Ward's car for which she should have been found guilty.

Landusky said no money or drugs were exchanged, He said Allman and another man set the meeting up as a trap to rob Ward at gunpoint and carjack her car.

"The city is crying out over all these murders and asking what we can do to fix this, but yet the judges in Franklin County courts give these criminals a slap on the wrist and let them go out to commit more crimes," Moy said. "My son's offender was again allowed to go home today.

"... I know that my son was not perfect, and that he played a role in what happened that night, but he did not have to die."

Ward has another pending criminal case in which she’s charged with multiple felony drug trafficking and possession charges from an arrest on Feb. 27. Her trial for those charges is set for September.

