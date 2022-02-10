Columbus woman arrested on drug charges

Feb. 10—COLUMBUS, Kan. — Police and Cherokee County deputies served a search warrant Wednesday morning at a residence in Columbus and took a 34-year-old woman into custody on drug and child endangerment charges.

The search warrant, served shortly before 9 a.m. at 314 S. Railroad St., resulted in the alleged seizure of undisclosed amounts of heroin and methamphetamine.

Callie L. Smith, 34, was taken into custody on charges of possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and two counts of child endangerment, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.