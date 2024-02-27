Columbus woman who claimed boyfriend accidentally shot himself sentenced for his murder

Creshella Jarju testified at her murder trial that her boyfriend accidentally shot himself.

Now, the 46-year-old from Columbus' East Side is facing life in prison for the 2020 death of 54-year-old Roger Prophet.

Jarju went to trial in early February in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, where the jury found Jarju guilty of one count of murder that stated she intentionally assaulted Prophet, resulting in his death. But the jury found her not guilty of another count of murder that stated she intentionally killed Prophet.

The jury also found Jarju guilty of tampering with evidence, and Judge Kimberly Cocroft found Jarju guilty of having a gun illegally since Jarju was previously convicted of felonies.

Cocroft sentenced Jarju on Tuesday to life in prison with the opportunity for parole after 24 years.

The shooting happened close to 2 a.m. on April 2, 2020, on the 3900 block of Carlton Avenue.

According to court records filed by Columbus police in 2020, their investigation determined Prophet was shot while in the hallway outside a bathroom in the home with the shot coming from inside the bathroom. Jarju had gun residue on her hands.

Jarju's story she told Columbus police shifted, according to Franklin County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Lenert. First, she claimed there was an intruder, then later that Prophet accidentally shot himself, he said.

Jarju hid the gun in the home, but didn't tell authorities for more than a year where it was.

