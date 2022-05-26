Columbus woman convicted of hitting Montgomery County deputy with stolen car sentenced to prison

A Columbus woman convicted of assaulting Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy with a stolen car in February has been sentenced to prison.

Brooklynn Frazier, 24, originally pleaded not guilty to charges connected to the incident. Frazier changed her plea and pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault on a police officer earlier this month, according to court records.

As a result of her change of plea, one count of felonious assault and failure to comply were dismissed, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Frazier was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison. News Center 7 previously reported that the sentence was agreed upon when Frazier changed her plea, according to the prosecutor’s office.

On February 22, Frazier hit Deputy Michael Profitt, 25, with a car while trying to drive away from a traffic stop.

Proffitt and another deputy were trying to stop the car in Harrison Twp. after being alerted that it was stolen out of Columbus. The deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on the car near Stop 8 Road and N. Dixie Drive.

News Center 7 previously reported that the female driver, later identified as Frazier, put her car in reverse and quickly accelerated forward, hitting Profitt head-on. The impact was so hard that Profitt’s radio was “embedded” in the suspect’s windshield.

The deputy was thrown onto the Frazier’s car and then fired two shots at the her, striking her twice in the right arm. She then drove off and led officers on a chase on Webster Street and onto Wagner Ford Road before getting on northbound I-75. The pursuit continued until the car came to a stop near the 66 mile marker, just inside Miami County.

Frazier was arrested and taken to Kettering Health Dayton to be treated for her non-life threatening injuries.