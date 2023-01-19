Columbus woman facing federal charges in connection to kidnapping infant twins

A Columbus woman accused of stealing a car and twin 5-month-old boys last month is now facing federal charges.

Nalah Jackson, 24, was taken into custody in Indianapolis Dec. 21, three days after police said she stole a 2010 Honda Accord with twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas inside. The car was left running outside of Donatos Pizza in the Short North area of Columbus.

Ky’air was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport early in the morning on Dec. 20, but Jackson and Kason remained missing until Dec. 22.

Jackson has been indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. She faces 20 years to life in prison for each count.

“Jackson is currently in custody in Indiana and will be transported to the Southern District of Ohio to face her federal charges in U.S. District Court in Columbus. Those federal charges will supersede her current state charge of kidnapping,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update it.