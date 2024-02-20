Columbus woman facing murder charge after domestic dispute turns fatal on Southeast Side

Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on the city's Southeast Side in Fairfield County that left a 21-year-old man dead. Authorities have taken one woman into custody.

A Columbus woman is facing a murder charge after what homicide detectives say was a domestic dispute turned fatal Monday afternoon at an apartment complex on the city's Southeast Side in Fairfield County.

Laquandra Williams, 44, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jahaad Hughes, 21, who resided in Reynoldsburg's Briarcliff neighborhood, according to a release from the Columbus police Homicide Unit.

Columbus police responded about 1:45 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Drew Heights Place in the Tussing Place apartments complex, located off of Tussing Road in a section of the city in Fairfield County.

Dispatchers say that officers arrived at 1:50 p.m. and found Hughes outside on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The officers provided aid until medics arrived. Hughes was transported in critical condition to Mount Carmel East hospital, where he died from his injuries at 3:03 p.m., detectives said.

Officers immediately took Williams into custody, and she is being held in the Fairfield County jail. She will face murder charges in Fairfield County.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

