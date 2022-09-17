Columbus woman indicted for helping FBI shooting suspect evade police

Sep. 17—MACON — A federal grand jury seated in Macon has returned a four-count indictment charging a Columbus woman with helping a wanted person evade law enforcement and making false statements to authorities following the shooting at an FBI agent last month.

A federal indictment was returned charging Derijuana Porter, 20, of Columbus, with one count of possession of a stolen firearm for which she faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine; one count of misprision of a felony for which she faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine; and two counts of false statement to a federal agency for which she faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.

This case is being investigated by the FBI and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Williams is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.