Columbus woman indicted for hitting Montgomery County deputy with car

Mar. 3—A 24-year-old Columbus woman who was shot after she allegedly hit a Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy with a car last month has been indicted by a grand jury.

Brooklynn Frazier is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault on a police officer and one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

"This defendant had no regard for the life or safety of the deputy and others and displayed a complete lack of respect for the law," Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated in a release. "Cases like this remind us of the dangers that law enforcement officers face every day. Luckily, the victim/deputy didn't sustain more serious injuries or even death."

Sheriff Rob Streck said that deputy Michael Profitt was hit with enough force that his radio was lodged in the sedan's windshield. He did not break any bones, but reportedly had multiple lacerations, abrasions and road rash.

The deputy shot Frazier during the incident and hit her twice in the arm, Streck said. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

"For an individual to get shot, for one of my deputies to get run over because of a stolen vehicle is just ridiculous, and we have to figure out what to try to slow some of this stuff down," Streck said previously.

Deputies were conducting a traffic stop Feb. 22 on a suspected stolen car in the area of Stop 8 Road and North Dixie Drive in Harrison Twp. One sheriff's office cruiser was in the front of the car and a second one was behind it, according to the prosecutor's office.

Profitt was outside of his cruiser giving Frazier commands when she reversed the car and then began to drive forward, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

"Frazier disregarded those commands. Frazier drove her vehicle at Profitt, striking him and tossing him into the (windshield) of her vehicle," the affidavit read.

Story continues

Profitt then fired at Frazier before she fled. Other deputies remained with Profitt while Dayton, Vandalia, Butler Twp. and MetroParks police responded to the scene. Officers located the car and chased it to Interstate 75 north's 66 mile marker in Miami County.

The chase lasted eight minutes, during which speed reached 100 mph, Streck said.

Frazier is being held on $1 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail.