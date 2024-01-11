Columbus woman indicted in human trafficking ring arrested by US Marshals in Groveport

The U.S. Marshals Service logo

On national Human Trafficking Awareness Day, the U.S. Marshals Service announced that its task force had arrested a fugitive Columbus woman who was one of six people indicted last month in a human trafficking ring.

Sarah Rose Dotson, 33, of the city's South Side, was apprehended Thursday by the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) in the 100 block of Front Street in Groveport, the marshals service said in a news release.

Dotson is one of six suspects who were indicted Dec. 27 by a Franklin County grand jury on human trafficking charges. She faces 29 felony charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

She is now being held in the Franklin County jail.

“This safe arrest of this human trafficking suspect occurred quickly due to the ongoing collaborative efforts between the Columbus Human Trafficking Task Force and our violent fugitive task force," Michael D. Black, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio, said in the release.

The indictment against Dotson and the six other suspects was for a combined total of 124 felony charges, including murder, human trafficking, drug possession, money laundering, and numerous firearms violations. The indictments came following an investigation by the Columbus Human Trafficking Task Force.

@ShahidMeighan

smeighan@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: US Marshals arrest Columbus woman indicted in human trafficking ring