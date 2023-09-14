Columbus woman indicted for murder for giving man drugs that killed him, then robbing him.

A Columbus woman has been indicted on murder and other charges in connection with the January drug overdose death of a 30-year-old man in North Linden.

According to Columbus police, Rebecca Auborn, 32, admitted to investigators that she supplied narcotics to Joseph Crumpler, 30, which caused his death. The drug(s) involved were not identified.

Police responded just after 9 a.m. on Jan. 15 to the 2900 block of Azelda Avenue for an apparent overdose. Crumpler was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Once he took the drugs, Auborn also stole from Crumpler while he was incapacitated and dying, police said in a release.

In addition to murder, Auborn also was indicted Monday by a Franklin County grand jury on charges of aggravated robbery, felonious assault, corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in drugs and illegal cultivation of marijuana.

Auborn, whom records indicate lived on the streets of Columbus and at one time in the city's Mock-Aberdeen neighborhood east of Linden near Arlington Park, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus woman indicted for murder for giving man drugs that killed him