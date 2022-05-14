Columbus woman pleads guilty to hitting Montgomery County deputy with stolen car

May 13—A 24-year-old Columbus woman who was shot in the arm by a Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy in February pleaded guilty Thursday to striking him with a stolen car while trying to flee a traffic stop.

Brooklynn Dantrea Frazier will be sentenced May 26 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault. A second felonious assault charge and a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer were dismissed as part of her plea, court records show.

Deputies were called around 8 p.m. Feb. 22 to North Dixie Drive and Stop 8 Road in Harrison Twp. on a report of a stolen vehicle. Deputy Michael Profitt initiated a traffic stop after he spotted the car. He got out of his cruiser and walked toward it when Frazier put the car in reverse and struck him before speeding off, Sheriff Rob Streck said previously.

Profitt, 25, was hit with enough force that his radio was lodged in the sedan's windshield. He did not break any bones but suffered multiple lacerations and abrasions, the sheriff said.

Profitt was outside the cruiser and issuing commands to Frazier, who reportedly ignored them when she hit the deputy with the car, according to court documents. Profitt fired two rounds, striking Frazier twice in the arm before she fled.

She was apprehended on Interstate 75 North in Miami County following an eight-minute pursuit with speeds that reached 100 mph at times and involved multiple police agencies.

Frazier faces a maximum sentence of 16 1/2 years in prison and fine up to $20,000.

She remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.