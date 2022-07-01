Columbus woman sentenced to 8 years for leading kidnapping effort of ex-boyfriend

A 39-year-old Columbus woman July 1 was sentenced to eight years in prison for leading a failed conspiracy that twice attempted to kidnap her ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio.

Denia I. Avila, 39, of Columbus was sentenced to 96 months in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. Department of Justice

According to court documents, Avila recruited seven co-conspirators to carry out her plan to kidnap the couple near their Hilliard residence off Leap Road.

According to court documents, the kidnapping attempts occurred Nov. 25, 2019, and Dec. 4, 2019.

Two conspirators, dressed in black facemasks, approached the couple as they entered their vehicle about 5:30 a.m. Nov. 25, 2019, while two others were nearby to assist if the couple were to try to run back to the residence, according to court documents.

One of the conspirators used an electroshock weapon against the ex-boyfriend's neck, but the couple fought off the two would-be kidnappers and fled, according to court documents.

During the second kidnapping attempt Dec. 4, Avila blocked in the couple's vehicle in the early morning hours to try and keep them from leaving the residence.

Two co-conspirators, dressed as law-enforcement officers, approached the couple and presented a fake arrest warrant, demanding they exit the vehicle. The vehicle was driven over a curb, and the couple again escaped.

Detectives discovered two videos in which Avila and one of the conspirators discussed plans for kidnapping and injuring the couple.

In the videos, Avila said she knew the couple would be too fearful to go to the authorities because she helped smuggle her ex-boyfriend back into the United States after he was deported, and she knew he was here illegally.

A federal grand jury indicted Avila and others July 30, 2020.

Avila pleaded guilty Oct. 29, 2021, to conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Story continues

Her sentence includes three years under court supervision after she’s released from prison and payment of $1,396 in restitution.

Others charged with participating in the conspiracy also have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced, according to the news release.

Former Hilliard Division of Police Chief Robert Fisher credited the department for its investigation.

“The outcome of this case could have been very tragic without the exhaustive initial investigation by our detectives and the ongoing and thorough collaboration with federal agencies,” Fisher, who since has retired, said in July 2020 after the indictments.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Columbus woman sentenced to 8 years for leading kidnapping effort of ex-boyfriend