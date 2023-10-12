Columbus woman sentenced to life in prison after guilty plea to 2021 murder in Franklinton

A Columbus woman has pleaded guilty to one count of murder for fatally shooting Maurice Porter in the back of the head in July 2021 in Franklinton.

Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael J. Holbrook sentenced Teona Brooks, 24, of the city's Hilltop area, on Thursday to life in prison with the chance for parole after at least 15 years.

Brooks had been charged with one count of aggravated murder — which carries a penalty of life imprisonment without parole if convicted — and two counts of murder.

Porter, 39, was found fatally shot on July 22, 2021, in the yard of an abandoned property on the 300 block of South Central Avenue in Franklinton, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Brooks fled Ohio after Porter’s killing. She was arrested in November 2021 in Chicago.

Brooks was credited with 533 days spent in jail after her arrest and prior to her plea Thursday.

bagallion@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus woman sentenced for plea to shooting man in back of head