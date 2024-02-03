Columbus Zoo says failure of black bear Joan's hind legs forced euthanization decision

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium had to euthanize Joan, a black bear, after they found she was unable to use her back legs, according to a statement Friday on its Facebook page.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Friday that it had to euthanize Joan, a black bear, because she was no longer able to use her hind legs and surgery was not an option.

The 8-year-old bear had been with the Columbus Zoo since 2016.

"The entire North America team is deeply saddened by the loss of Joan, who left an indelible mark on the region and in our hearts," the zoo said on its Facebook page. "She will be dearly missed, and her memory will forever live on in the collective spirit of all who knew and cared for her."

"Joanie," as she was affectionately called by her caretakers, was taken in by the Columbus Zoo after Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks had determined she was "unreleasable," according to the zoo's announcement on Facebook.

Throughout her time there, Joan had captured the hearts of visitors and her caretakers alike with her intelligence and "unique personality" that kept her caretakers on her toes, the zoo said ed.

"From her agile young cub days to becoming a true rock star in training, Joan had a special place in our hearts," the zoo said on their Facebook page.

Joan was particular about people and treats, but voluntarily participated in her own medical care, "endearing herself to her favorite keepers and trusted vet tech," the zoo said.

Approximately two weeks ago, Joan became unable to walk with her hind legs. Because of her size, Joan could not undergo spinal surgery to fix her legs. So caretakers monitored her to see if there was any sign of improvement. After seeing none, the decision was made to humanely euthanize her.

Black bears can be found throughout North America and are known for their climbing and swimming capabilities. According to the zoo, they come in a variety of colors, including brown, blue-black, and grey. Normally active from spring to fall, black hears hibernate during the winter months.

@ShahidMeighan

smeighan@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Zoo announces death of Joanie the black bear