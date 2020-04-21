Column: Amid coronavirus pandemic, Trump tariffs raise cost of masks, other medical supplies

President Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He sign the "phase 1" trade deal between the U.S. and China on Jan. 15. But costs for medical supplies are still high. (Alex Wroblewski/Pool/EPA-EFE/REX)

Matt Rowan had a harsh warning for Trump administration trade officials.

Rowan, the CEO of the Health Industry Distributors Assn., which represents middlemen in the global trade of medical masks, gowns, ventilators and other supplies and equipment, cautioned that Trump's trade war with China would erode America's ability to acquire those crucial products.

"With infection protection as a key initiative throughout healthcare, usage of these products should be encouraged, not inhibited by tariff-associated cost increases or disruptions," Rowan said. He forecast "product shortage" and limits on "the ability of all levels of government...to adequately support response efforts during emergency events."

No other country individually or in combination has close to the manufacturing capacity to replace what we get from China....There are not alternative manufacturing facilities.

Linda Rouse O'Neill, Health Industry Distributors Assn., in June 2019

That was on Aug. 20, 2018, just before the administration was preparing to launch a trade war with tariffs of up to 25% on products from China, including healthcare supplies.

Rowan's example of a public health emergency was not today's coronavirus, which was unknown at the time, but the Ebola virus, which was then experiencing a resurgence in Africa.

The China tariffs were imposed anyway. The Trump White House didn't lift them on desperately needed healthcare supplies until last month. But it has left in place previously imposed tariffs on many of these products, regardless of their nation of origin.

Tariffs. On personal protective equipment. During a pandemic. https://t.co/9u0NleJWrC — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) April 21, 2020

To this day, the highest-quality and most sought-after N95 masks still carry a 7% tariff. The levies on other medical headwear are as much as 8.3% and on medical gowns and other protective clothing 4.5%.

"Starting in the summer of 2018, you had the medical community come forward and say, 'Don't put tariffs on these products, because they're going to hurt preparedness for a pandemic,'" says Chad P. Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, who has been following the trade war.

"They didn't have COVID-19 in mind, but they had Ebola in mind, they had H1N1 [flu] in mind, and they spelled out this problem when it comes to medical equipment."

Often, tariffs are imposed to protect domestic manufacturers from low-priced foreign competitors. That wasn't the case with the tariffs on medical products, which have been sourced from overseas for decades; even domestic manufacturers such as 3M, which produces N95 masks, make them in factories in China and other offshore locations.

The main purpose of Trump's tariffs is punitive — to force China to the table on non-tariff trade barriers such as protecting intellectual property. But the deteriorating trade relationship between two countries that had become leading customers of each other has worked against the U.S. in the competitive market for life-saving medical gear.

"The main source of imports of these products for anybody around the world is China," Bown told me. "Now, if you're trying to place orders in China, which is getting the same orders from all over the world, the United States does not look like the most reliable customer."

Trump's repeated assertion that China pays the tariffs he's imposed is simply wrong. They're paid by importers, who pass them on to their own customers, chiefly hospitals. So the tariffs not only interfere with the supply chain for medical supplies, but strain the budgets of healthcare providers.

Rowan covered that, too: "Tariffs on healthcare products will ultimately drive up healthcare costs for every American," he said at the August 2018 hearing. That warning also fell on deaf ears.

The distributors association says that the tariffs in and of themselves haven't affected the availability of critically needed supplies in the current emergency, but they have made them more expensive.

"When you're looking at products that are fairly commoditized and low-margin" such as masks and disposable gowns, says Linda Rouse O'Neill, the association's vice president for government affairs, "adding costs is not helpful to having a robust industry."

Shortages of medical supplies caused by a spike in demand during the coronavirus crisis have prompted many users to take extraordinary measures and pay extraordinary prices for products they used to stock routinely. Sometimes, as I reported recently, they've even had to stage cloak-and-dagger operations to secure supplies and keep them out of others' hands.