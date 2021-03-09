Column: Anniversary marks progress of pandemic, not the end

  • FILE - In this June 11, 2020 file photo, Jordan Spieth tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The PGA Tour went for most of nine months without fans and a year later is just now starting to get them back. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
  • FILE - In this March 13, 2020 file photo, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan reacts to a question during a news conference at The Players Championship golf tournament, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. After a three-month shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour has staged 36 events in 39 weeks without interruption. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
1 / 2

Pandemic Year-Golf

FILE - In this June 11, 2020 file photo, Jordan Spieth tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The PGA Tour went for most of nine months without fans and a year later is just now starting to get them back. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DOUG FERGUSON
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The backdrop was a navy blue board filled with 33 logos of The Players Championship. Sitting next to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was the gold trophy as he spoke about scrapping the tour's premier event last year and how golf made it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least there wasn't a “Mission Accomplished” banner.

It's tempting to think that way. Monahan mentioned the phrase “light at the end of the tunnel” on three occasions during his news conference Tuesday, which typically is more of a “State of the Tour.” This was a state of the pandemic.

The news felt mostly positive.

The tour has played 36 out of the 39 weeks since it returned, stopping only because of holidays, not an outbreak. It never had more than three players test positive for the coronavirus at any one tournament.

Memories are still fresh from last year. Players received a text late at night after the first round saying that The Players Championship was canceled and there would be no tournaments for at least a month (it turned into three months). Bernd Wiesberger caught the last flight home to Austria. Kevin Na found a banana in one of the pockets of his golf bag, which otherwise would not have been discovered for months.

Monahan remembers missing the opening tee shot for the first time since he joined the PGA Tour as executive director of The Players Championship. He had been in a boardroom at the TPC Sawgrass clubhouse with the rest of the executive staff for a meeting that lasted more than 12 hours and ended with the decision to stop playing.

“I will be there on Thursday. I look forward to it,” he said. "Just proud, most importantly, to be back here a year later — proud of our players, proud of all the caddies, everybody that has worked so hard to get us back to this point in time. And candidly, to do so in a really inspiring way.

“I think this is an important week for us every single year,” he said, “but particularly so this year.”

He won't be the only one watching. The Players Championship is allowing 20% of capacity for spectators, which will be somewhere short of 10,000 people (no one knows exactly what “capacity” means on a golf course). The tickets sold out one hour after they went on sale last month.

Instead of players sharing the $15 million purse like they did last year — a generous gesture by the tour for players who went an entire year without purses being cut — the winner gets $2.7 million.

Back to normal?

Not quite, because golf isn't ready. No one is.

“It's funny, because a year into it you think, ‘OK, we hopefully will be done now.’ The vaccine is rolling out and there's light at the end of the tunnel,” Rory McIlroy said.

McIlroy read about Texas doing away with its mask mandate and he was OK with it, because part of him likes the idea of people having freedom to choose. But then he would walk into a bustling restaurant in Florida and pause.

“The idea is great and the idea you're comfortable with, but then when you actually start to live it, it's like, ‘Whoa, maybe this is a little too soon,” McIlroy said. “You are certainly going to have that coming back.”

And that's why Monahan, while pleased with how far golf has come, remains guarded.

“We've seen surges. We've seen the unpredictable, the uncertain nature of this pandemic and this virus,” Monahan said. “While we see light at the end of the tunnel and the progress we're making and the hope that's in front of us ... you still have to remind yourself that you've got to focus on your plan and your protocols and make sure we're doing everything we can to keep health and safety as our No. 1 priority."

The Arnold Palmer Invitational last week was the first of seven consecutive tournaments that are open to the general public at a reduced capacity. The target at Bay Hill was 5,000 and it felt twice as large. A majority, but certainly not everyone, was wearing masks.

Monahan doesn't know when golf or any sport can return to normal, or even when the light gets a little brighter.

Former Masters champion Danny Willett had to withdraw from The Players on Tuesday because of a positive coronavirus test. The tour had gone four tournaments over the last three weeks without one, its longest stretch since six weeks between positive tests last summer.

There is an anniversary this week, a reminder of when it all started. McIlroy is still the defending champion from his 2019 victory. He shot 72 in the first round last year and was already nine shots behind Hideki Matsuyama. Now they start over.

There is progress. There are fans.

But it's best to keep eyes on the road instead of the rearview mirror.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • PGA Tour will test for COVID-19 for 'foreseeable future': Monahan

    The PGA Tour will continue testing players for COVID-19 for the "foreseeable future" and until a high percentage of competitors are vaccinated, Commissioner Jay Monahan said on Tuesday. Speaking at a news conference ahead of this week's Players Championship in Florida, Monahan felt there was light at the end of the tunnel regarding pandemic-related protocols but the PGA Tour was not about to let its guard down. "We will continue to provide testing for the foreseeable future and, hopefully, as we get to a high percentage of our players that have been vaccinated, we can start to pull back from the program that we know it as of today," he said.

  • Tampa Tagged: WR Chris Godwin gets franchise marker

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was informed he'll be given the franchise tag, keeping him from free agency and marking his return to the Super Bowl champions, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Head coach Bruce Arians hinted the move could be coming in February while finger-counting the number of marquee players the team stands to lose in free agency. The move could push linebacker Lavonte David and pass rusher Shaq Barrett, who was tagged by the Buccaneers last March, into free agency.

  • Watch: Jordan Spieth gets incredible speech from young fan during Players practice round

    This youngster got Jordan Spieth's attention as he was walking at the Players Stadium Course — and gave him an amazing 52 seconds.

  • PGA Tour chief sees 'light at end' of Covid tunnel

    PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan said Tuesday that Covid-19 testing would continue for the forseeable future but expressed optimism the pandemic crisis was easing with "light at the end of the tunnel".

  • ACC men’s basketball tournament: How to watch Tuesday’s game, betting lines

    League’s bottom six teams, including Duke and Wake Forest, open play.

  • Canadian Open cancelled for second year running: PGA Tour

    The RBC Canadian Open has been cancelled for a second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA Tour said Tuesday.

  • Players Championship Fantasy Golf Power Rankings

    We took a look at the fantasy golf power rankings and odds for the 2021 Players Championship, with PGA Tour picks and predictions.

  • Players Championship offers free viewing of ambitious ‘Every Shot Live’ platform

    The PGA Tour's ambitious "Every Shot Live" platform only got one round at the 2020 Players Championship. The whole package will be available this week, beginning with Thursday's first round - all 32,000 shots, or less, if the best professionals in ...

  • AT&T Byron Nelson didn’t want it this way, but it beats the alternative

    AT&T Byron Nelson plans to have 10,000 fans per day at it first PGA Tour event since 2019.

  • Willie Jones Performs Bracing ‘American Dream’ on ‘Fallon’

    Country artist delivers fearless commentary on racial inequality during late-night debut

  • COVID-19 saved Shaka Smart but not the rest of the mess at Texas | Opinion

    No athletic department in America had a worse year than the University of Texas.

  • Chocolate milk and pinball? How Bryson DeChambeau celebrated his API victory

    Bryson DeChambeau may have played like Arnold Palmer in winning the King's tournament on Sunday at Bay Hill, but he didn't quite celebrate like him.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • Brazil justice annuls Lula's sentences, enabling 2022 run

    A Supreme Court justice on Monday annulled all convictions against former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a ruling that potentially would allow him to run again for the presidency next year. Others saw the ruling, based on procedural grounds, as an attempt to preserve a vast but embattled corruption investigation that has led to numerous convictions of powerful businessmen and politicians but that has been accused of impropriety. The decision by Justice Luiz Edson Fachin drew no conclusions about the mammoth “Car Wash” investigation centered on state-run giant Petrobras, from which the da Silva probes emerged.

  • Boston Marathon bomber makes handwritten appeal to Merrick Garland for leniency

    Dzhokhar Tsarnaev claims federal government has caused him ‘emotional distress’ in jail

  • ACLU Editor Says She’s ‘Angry Chuck Grassley Survived COVID’

    A senior editor for the American Civil Liberties Union tweeted that she couldn’t watch Tuesday’s confirmation hearing for President Joe Biden’s nominee for associate attorney general because she “got too angry Chuck Grassley survived COVID.” In her tweet, which has since been deleted, Rebecca McCray said she tried to watch the confirmation hearing for Vanita Gupta, who would be the third-highest-ranking official in the Department of Justice if confirmed. But apparently McCray grew upset over comments by Grassley, the senior senator from Iowa, who said Gupta had “her work cut out for her showing us she can represent all Americans in the role she has been selected for.” .@ACLU editor @rebeccakmccray quickly deleted a tweet saying she was "angry" that Senator @ChuckGrassley survived COVID. pic.twitter.com/DiHFc7c8aq — Whitney Robertson (@whitneyleerob) March 9, 2021 Grassley said that some of Gupta’s career as a civil rights attorney has been admirable, but he said much of it has been driven by partisanship and “strident liberal advocacy.” “Her Twitter feed has painted Republicans with a broad brush, describing our national convention last year as three nights of quote, unquote racism, xenophobia and outrageous lies,” Grassley said. He also accused Gupta of launching Twitter attacks on some members of Congress and attacking the character of “many judicial nominees, most of whom are now sitting on the federal bench,” including Supreme Court justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. “Judges have thick skins, but the fact is her name is going to be on hundreds, maybe thousands of briefs before those judges, whose character she frequently maligned,” Grassley said. In her tweet, McCray wrote “Tried to watch Vanita Gupta’s confirmation hearing but got too angry Chuck Grassley survived COVID.” McCray deleted the initial tweet, but then defended her anti-Grassley comments in a follow-up tweet, writing “Chuck Grassley and the Iowa GOP have thousands of Iowans’ blood on their hands and continue to govern with no regard for their constituents’ lives.” McCray did not respond to an email from National Review seeking comment on her tweet. Chuck Grassley and the Iowa GOP have thousands of Iowans' blood on their hands and continue to govern with no regard for their constituents' lives. I've tweeted about this before. But nice screenshot skills. https://t.co/SLMOz3sLFl — Rebecca McCray (@rebeccakmccray) March 9, 2021 The 87-year-old Grassley contracted COVID-19 in November, but he said in a statement that he “did not experience symptoms.” At the time, McCray wrote that she had “no thoughts & prayers” for Grassley “and his cronies.” But, she wrote, “I’ll miss his tweets.” Before rejoining the ACLU in 2018, McCray held several reporting and editing jobs, and was a freelance journalist, writing for leftwing outlets like Slate, Vice News, Rolling Stone and Think Progress. She previously had worked for the ACLU as a paralegal and legal assistant, and she attended college at the University of Iowa.

  • No appetite in New Zealand to review constitutional link to royal family, PM Ardern says

    New Zealand is unlikely to stop having Queen Elizabeth as its head of state anytime soon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, in comments following Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. Ardern was asked by a reporter if the interview, and the picture painted of the royal family, had given her pause around New Zealand's constitutional ties with the royals. A former British colony, New Zealand retains Queen Elizabeth as its constitutional monarch and head of state.

  • English schools return, care homes allow visitors

    After months of remote learning, millions of English children and teenagers returned to school on Monday.The reopening of schools is the first step in a four-stage government plan to ease the lockdown while trying to prevent a new surge in infections.New safety measures for pupils include regular hand washing, staggered arrival times, and social bubbles.For secondary schools, the requirements are more onerous with teenagers being mass-tested for COVID and required to wear masks in the classroom.The near-consensus has been that getting children back into the classroom is essential for their mental health, education and life chances.Most pupils had missed out on more than three months of school in the spring and early summer of 2020, when Britain was under its first strict national lockdown.James Fisher is the Head of Harris Academy in Sutton, England:"I'm seeing a lot of thrilled children, really grateful to be back in school, really thrilled to be getting back on with their learning but we're prepared for any of the inconsistencies that might be thrown up in terms of their behaviour, but we're prepared for that as well."Things have also opened up for England's care home residents, who are now allowed one regular visitor.Nicky Clough was one of the first family members allowed back to the Alexander House home in Wimbledon, south London.She had not been able to visit her mother, 87-year-old Pam Harrison, at the home since March 2020.Aside from a couple of meetings when Harrison had been admitted to hospital, all of Clough's interactions with her mother have been through the ground floor window.Now, the only barrier to connection is the comprehensive protective gear Clough has to wear.For adults in England, the lockdown remains in force, with social contact severely restricted.People are under stay at home orders, most shops are closed, and cafes and restaurants are only able to offer takeaway or delivery.The remaining three steps of the government's plan to ease the lockdown are due to kick in, in April, May, and June, subject to a continued reduction of coronavirus infections.Since the start of the pandemic, Britain has recorded 124,500 deaths from COVID-19 - the fifth highest official death toll in the world and the worst in Europe.

  • Hockey stars support climate with Lake Baikal game

    A match, organised by the United Nations Environment Program and former NHL player Vyacheslav Fetisov, was attended by famous hockey players such as Alexey Kasatonov, Valery Kamensky, Alexander Yakushev, Andrey Kovalenko.The event was also attended by British Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert who highlighted the need for international cooperation to overcome ecological problems.

  • Piers Morgan says he still doesn't believe Meghan Markle after leaving 'Good Morning Britain'

    Ofcom - the independent British broadcasting regulator - received more than 40,000 complaints about Piers Morgan's comments on Meghan Markle.