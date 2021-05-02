Column: Biden never declared war on meat, but Republicans didn't let truth ruin a good attack

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doyle McManus
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CORONA, CA-February 13, 2019: The pork BBQ short rib at Kra Z Kai&#39;s Laotian barbecue restaurant on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Republicans were outraged by a false story that Biden wanted to limited how much meat Americans would be allowed. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

The big story on Fox News last weekend was Joe Biden’s purported “war on meat” — a breathless disclosure that the president plans to limit every American to 4 pounds of steaks a year. Republican politicians jumped on the issue, defiantly promising to defend your right to consume hamburgers. “Not gonna happen in Texas,” Gov. Greg Abbott declared.

There was only one problem: The story was nonsense, a work of imagination concocted by a British newspaper after Biden pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions sharply. Fox later quietly admitted that the story was wrong, but that didn’t stop House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield from repeating it. Biden “wants control of your life,” he charged. “He’s gonna control how much meat you can eat. Can you imagine that?”

Actually, no.

On one level, the GOP’s crusade against fictional meat rationing is just one more sign of Donald Trump’s lasting imprint on his party: Why let the truth get in the way of a good attack?

But it also reflects a serious problem for Republican leaders as they try to organize a coherent opposition to Biden’s ambitious — and largely popular — economic proposals: Some of the loudest voices in their party remain focused on waging a Trump-style “culture war.”

Before the meat scare, they warned that pandemic mask regulations posed a threat to the American way of life. Before that, the menace was embodied by a publisher’s decision to take certain Dr. Seuss books off the market. And before that, a dispute over the gender of Mr. Potato Head.

None of those controversies appeared to dent Biden’s standing, probably because they just didn’t seem as important to most people as the president’s priorities: ending the pandemic and reviving the economy.

But the GOP’s internal divisions — between pro-Trump militants, an anti-Trump minority and a fence-straddling, can’t-we-all-get-along middle faction — have gotten in the way of Republicans' ability to articulate a coherent set of policy goals, and that's left many party members reliant on the Trumpian strategy of ridiculing the opposition.

“We need to create a sense that the party is ready to govern,” a Republican strategist told me. “We haven’t gotten there yet.”

And they won't unless they can patch up their internal disputes. Last week, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the most prominent anti-Trump Republican in the House, pointedly didn’t invite the former president to a House GOP retreat in Florida. In response, Trump, who seems to relish stoking the party's divisions, issued a written statement calling her “a warmongering fool.”

The former president also weighed in against Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who had condemned Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election. “I think they should change Mitch McConnell,” Trump said.

“We’re looking to the future, not the past,” the senator replied.

By “future,” he presumably meant the 2022 congressional elections 18 months from now, in which Republicans hope to regain a majority in both the Senate (currently divided 50-50) and the House (where Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Democrats have a fragile six-seat majority).

On paper, that shouldn’t be too hard. The president's party has lost House seats in 17 of the 19 midterm elections since World War II.

Amid the tumult, McConnell and, less successfully, McCarthy have been trying to guide their party back to its traditional critique of Democratic presidents: warnings against big government and higher taxes.

“Behind President Biden’s familiar face, it’s like the most radical Washington Democrats have been handed the keys, and they’re trying to speed as far left as they can possibly go before American voters ask for their car back,” McConnell said last week.

For McConnell, Biden’s ambitious spending plans have been something of a gift, because they gave his party a clearer target.

“Republicans got into this business because they worry about the size and scope of government, not because they worry about Dr. Seuss,” Scott Jennings, a former McConnell aide, told me. “Biden has reminded us that we’re the conservative party.”

Most GOP politicians touting “culture war” issues, he said, are doing it “because it helps them raise money and win primary elections. For a general election, you’re going to have to offer something more serious.”

And Jennings previewed the central argument he expects Republicans to make next year: “If economic growth slows down, we’ll argue that Biden’s policies were responsible. If the economy gets better, we’ll argue that it should have gotten a lot better.”

That kind of campaign would be a virtual copy of the election of 2010, when Republicans criticized a newly elected President Barack Obama for the disappointing results of his economic stimulus package and attacked his health insurance plan as too ambitious. The result: Republicans won six seats in the Senate and a majority in the House.

That’s the kind of outcome they’re hoping for this time, too. But first they need to get out of their own way.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Using our coastal waters as a DDT dump is criminal. Prosecute the offenders

    A veterinarian says the presence of toxic chemicals such as DDT in seawater causes cancer in marine mammals and affects humans too.

  • Election supervisors say new Florida law makes it harder to use mail ballots, drop boxes

    The president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections said the voting reforms passed by lawmakers Thursday night will make it harder to request and return vote-by-mail ballots.

  • As Biden glides past 100 days in office, Republicans can’t seem to land a punch

    Republicans tried to paint centrist Biden as an outlandish radical. It’s a laughable charge, and Americans aren’t buying it ‘Republicans will try to pretend it is socialist to pay for roads and bridges and childcare. But they risk sounding out of touch with the suburban voters who will decide their fate in congressional elections next year.’ Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images According to Republicans, Joe Biden was supposed to be sleepy, senile and socialist. He was also allegedly a puppet of secret powers – unlike his predecessor, who acted like the puppet of a former KGB officer. Sean Hannity of Fox News claimed, last month, to be worried about Biden’s cognitive health. This is quite something, coming from Hannity. He began a recent interview, with a Florida man by the name of Donald Trump, as follows: “I know a lot of people that are around you every day. This is what they are all telling me: You are working as hard as you did when you were in the White House, except you play a little golf more. That you’re keeping an insane schedule, seven days a week. You really don’t stop.” In one sense, it’s true that Trump keeps an outrageous schedule. In that same sense, he’s working as hard as he ever did. These are the dog days of the Republican resistance. As President Biden passes his 100th day in the White House, there’s little sign of a Tea Party rising up, as there was for the last new Democratic president. There are no green shoots of a growing coalition of grassroots anger and business astro-turf. There may be a universal expectation that Republicans will win back some part of Congress next year. But even with such overweening confidence, with a 50-50 tied Senate, the Republican party is remarkably incapable of stopping an allegedly faltering president who is, in fact, rapidly remaking the country and its reputation across the world. The challenge for Biden’s critics is not merely that he is nothing like their caricature of a walking communist corpse. It’s that he’s always been at the dead center of the Democratic party: a spirit level finding the most balanced point between wherever the left and right stands. That’s a Pennsylvania/Delaware Democrat for you: a liberal conscience who also knows his votes come from the white suburbs. Back in the day, Biden was for civil rights, but he was also against court-ordered busing to desegregate schools. He was the senate judiciary chairman who led the 1994 crime bill that vastly expanded the prison population. He was also the senate judiciary chairman who successfully blocked the supreme court nomination of conservative judge Robert Bork, who would likely have voted to overturn abortion rights and civil rights. What does his first 100 days as president tell us about Joe Biden? He’s the same split-the-difference centrist he always was, with more of an eye on what will sell to the suburbs than the stuff progressive dreams are made of. He’s a president who staged a climate summit, accelerated US targets for carbon emissions, and is proposing huge spending on green infrastructure. But he’s also a president who doesn’t sign up to the Green New Deal. He’s a president who won’t support defunding the police or anything that resembles it. But he’s also a president whose attorney general is investigating two police departments with appalling records on justice for people of color. Extreme, he is not. You can’t say that with a straight face about this Republican party. This is a supposedly conservative group whose extremist base idolizes a failed one-term president and thinks there wasn’t much wrong with a violent insurrection that tried to hang its own vice-president. Back in the 1980s, when Biden was admiring Britain’s Labour leader, the cultural warriors of liberalism and socialism were caricatured – not least by the rightwing Murdoch press – as the “Loony Left”. By that measure, today’s Republican party is barely on planet earth. Take Larry Kudlow, until recently Trump’s director of the White House National Economic Council. Kudlow used to yap about the markets on CNBC television. He now yaps about the markets and politics on CNBC’s arch-rival channel, Fox Business – which is, like its sister channel Fox News, not very interested in reporting on the subject of its own name. Kudlow read a scripted monologue to camera this week – scripted and edited, no doubt – that perfectly captured where the dead center of the Republican party is today, in the earliest stage of the Biden era. “Speaking of stupid,” Kudlow declared, “there’s a study coming out of the University of Michigan which says that to meet the Biden Green New Deal targets, America has to – get this – America has to stop eating meat, stop eating poultry, fish, seafood, eggs, dairy and animal-based fats. OK, got that? No burger on July 4th. No steaks on the barbie. I’m sure Middle America is just going to love that. Can you grill those Brussels sprouts? So get ready. You can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled Brussels sprouts and wave your American flag.” Speaking of stupid, the man who led Trump’s economic policy doesn’t know what goes into beer. He also doesn’t know how delicious grilled Brussels sprouts are. The Trumpified brains of Republican leaders are trying – really hard – to make sense of the planet Biden lives on. They somehow believe that Democrats are the ones who are outlandish radicals who don’t believe in American traditions. Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, told Punchbowl News on Monday that Democrats were retiring from Congress – like Republicans last year – because they know they are headed for defeat. “They’re voting for the most socialist agenda they’ve seen. They’re unpopular in the aspects of it, and they’re ignoring the crisis along the border. Those are not prospects of why they can win reelection,” he explained. McCarthy hit on a core truth about Biden’s Democrats: they know they have narrow majorities and could easily lose Congress in 2022. But his conclusion is something as outlandish as plant-based beer: “In ’94 and 2010, at the beginning of those years, they didn’t believe the majority was at play in the nation. I believe it is, and the Democrats, I think, believe it is too,” he said. “That’s why they’re going so far left, knowing that they’re gonna lose it.” You could listen to Joe Biden and say he’s going so far left. But only if you drink a lot of plant-based alcohol first. Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday will certainly go far: $1.8 trillion gets you a long way down the road you’re headed. But is it really socialist to pay for roads and bridges and childcare? Republicans will try to pretend it is, for sure. But they risk sounding strangely out of touch with the reality of the suburban voters who will decide their fate in those congressional elections next year. They risk looking sleepy, supercilious and seditionist. It’s not a good look.

  • Republicans are crusading against 'woke'

    Yet lawmakers and operatives who spoke to NBC News varied in how they define the idea, while others said they didn't know much about "wokeness" at all.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sued the Biden administration because it wont let her hold a July 4 fireworks show at Mount Rushmore

    Last year, former President Donald Trump spoke at the July 3 fireworks show at Mount Rushmore. This year, the US government refused to issue a permit.

  • California Democrats, including Newsom and Harris, speak out against recall

    Party officials were united at the state convention Saturday, calling the Newsom recall a Republican power grab.

  • Abcarian: How Republican states are trying to squelch our rights

    GOP lawmakers who don't like protests and election losses are resorting to terrible legislation to get their way.

  • Let’s help Sam win: The theme to the Panthers’ 2021 NFL draft was all about Darnold

    Carolina drafted six offensive players in the 2021 NFL draft as they surrounded QB Sam Darnold with talent

  • ‘The Social Dilemma’ Filmmakers Say Social Media Companies Have “Polluted” Our “Information Ecosystem” – Contenders TV Docs + Unscripted

    Jeff Orlowski, director of the award-winning Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma, used to be an avid social media user. Not anymore. Around 2017, he says, he started becoming alarmed about “manipulative design techniques” employed by social media companies, and with his documentary collaborators he set out to illustrate the ways social media platforms have harmed […]

  • How 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' director navigated a move from Sony to Netflix to helm one of the highest-rated movies of the year

    Michael Rianda's debut movie now boasts a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the four-year journey to its release wasn't straightforward.

  • Letters to the Editor: A disgraceful NIMBY push to block homeless housing in Chatsworth

    The City Council's John Lee, trying to take funding from a project in his district, might want to read the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

  • Family, friends, and elected officials gathered to mourn Ma'Khia Bryant as she is laid to rest, and her high school principal gave the 16-year-old a posthumous diploma

    A funeral service for the 16-year-old was held at the First Church of God in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.

  • Russia bans Navalny's political network by labeling it an 'extremist' group and arrests his lawyer in Moscow

    Taken together, these moves represent a remarkable crackdown on dissent by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • The first 100 days of Biden were also the first 100 without Trump – that’s telling

    The new president is benefiting not just from bold proposals and actions but from his predecessor’s catastrophic record Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice-President Kamala Harris and the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, applaud. Photograph: Reuters By almost any measure, Joe Biden’s first 100 days have been hugely successful. Getting millions of Americans inoculated against Covid-19 and beginning to revive the economy are central to that success. Two-thirds of Americans support Biden’s $1.9tn stimulus plan, already enacted. His infrastructure and family plans, which he outlined on Wednesday night at a joint session of Congress, also have broad backing. The $6tn price tag for all this would make it the largest expansion of the federal government since Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society. But for most Americans, it doesn’t feel radical. Rather than bet it all on a single large-scale program such as universal healthcare – which Bill Clinton failed to accomplish and which Barack Obama turned into a target of Republican fearmongering – Biden has picked an array of popular initiatives, such as preschool, public community college, paid family and medical leave, home care and infrastructure repairs, which are harder to vilify. Economists talk about pent-up demand for private consumer goods, caused by the pandemic. Biden is responding to a pent-up demand for public goods. The demand has been there for years but the pandemic has starkly revealed it. Compared with workers in other developed nations, Americans enjoy few if any social benefits and safety nets. Biden is saying, in effect, it’s time we caught up. Even on the fraught issue of race, the contrast with Trump has strengthened Biden’s hand Besides, it’s hard for Republicans to paint Biden as a radical. He doesn’t feel scary. He’s old, grandfatherly. He speaks haltingly. He’s humble. When he talks about the needs of average working people, it’s clear he knows them. Biden has also been helped by the contrast to his immediate predecessor – the most divisive and authoritarian personality to occupy the Oval Office in modern memory. Had Biden been elected directly after Obama, regardless of the pandemic and economic crisis, it’s unlikely he and his ambitious plans would seem so benign. In his address to Congress, Biden credited others for the achievements of his first 100 days. They had been accomplished “because of you”, he said, even giving a nod to Republicans. His predecessor was incapable of crediting anyone else for anything. Meanwhile, the Republican party, still captive to its Trumpian base, has no message or policies to counter Biden’s proposals. Donald Trump left it with little more than a list of grievances irrelevant to the practical needs of most Americans: that Trump would have been re-elected but for fraudulent votes and a “deep state” conspiracy, that Democrats are “socialists” and that the “left” is intent on taking away American freedoms. Biden has a razor-thin majority in Congress and must keep every Democratic senator in line if he is to get his plans enacted. But the vacuum on the right has allowed him to dominate the public conversation about his initiatives, which makes passage more likely. Trump is aiding Biden in other ways. Trump’s yawning budget deficits help normalize Biden’s. When Trump sent $1,200 stimulus checks to most Americans last year regardless of whether they had a job, he cleared the way for Biden to deliver generous jobless benefits. Trump’s giant $1.9tn tax cut for big corporations and the wealthy, none of which “trickled down”, make Biden’s proposals to increase taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for infrastructure and education seem even more reasonable. Trump’s fierce economic nationalism has made Biden’s “buy American” initiative appear innocent by comparison. Trump’s angry populism has allowed Biden to criticize Wall Street and support unions without causing a ripple. At the same time, Trumpian lawmakers’ refusal to concede the election and their efforts to suppress votes have alienated much of corporate America, pushing executives toward Biden by default. Even on the fraught issue of race, the contrast with Trump has strengthened Biden’s hand. Most Americans were so repulsed by Trump’s overt racism and overtures to white supremacists, especially after the police murder of George Floyd, that Biden’s initiatives to end police brutality and “root out systemic racism”, as he said on Wednesday night, seem appropriate correctives. The first 100 days of the Biden presidency were also the first 100 days of America without Trump, and the two cannot be separated. With any luck, Biden’s plans might prove to be the antidote to Trumpism – creating enough decent-paying working-class jobs, along with benefits such as childcare and free community college, as to forestall some of the rightwing dyspepsia that Trump whipped into a fury. Robert Reich, a former US secretary of labor, is professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and the author of Saving Capitalism: For the Many, Not the Few and The Common Good. His new book, The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It, is out now. He is a columnist for Guardian US

  • In Knoxville, a Black high school contends with a massive rise in teen shootings

    Five students at Austin-East Magnet High School have been killed in five shootings this year

  • Susan Wright leads in tight race for open U.S. House seat in Texas

    Twenty-three candidates are running for the North Texas congressional seat previously held by late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright.

  • U.S. commander warns against attacks on troops in Afghanistan as deadline passes

    KABUL (Reuters) -The commander of foreign forces in Afghanistan warned on Saturday it would be a mistake for insurgents to attack foreign troops still present in the country after the passing of a May 1 deadline for withdrawal agreed last year with Taliban militants. U.S. Army General Scott Miller's comments followed what a U.S. forces spokesman described as "ineffective indirect fire" at an airfield in Kandahar that had caused no injuries or damage. The Taliban did not immediately respond to request for comment on whether it was involved in the incident.

  • Rams signing BYU safety Troy Warner, brother of 49ers LB Fred Warner

    Troy Warner is joining the Rams as an undrafted free agent and could face his brother's 49ers.

  • Vic Fangio: Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock will have equal chance to win starting QB job

    The Broncos are preparing for a quarterback competition that will span the next few months. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said he’ll give incumbent starter Drew Lock and new arrival Teddy Bridgewater equal time with the first-team offense in Organized Team Activities and training camp, with both of them having a chance to earn the [more]

  • Pakistan to slash international flights by 80% to curb COVID-19

    Pakistan will reduce the number of international flights into and out of its airports by 80% to help curb rising COVID-19 cases, the government said on Saturday. The restrictions will come into effect on May 5 and will run to May 20, Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement, though it did not specify which flights or destinations would be affected by the measure. The controls will be reviewed on May 18, the government said in a statement endorsed by the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), which oversees Pakistan's response to the pandemic.