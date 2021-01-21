Elliott: Boys will be boys? Men like Jared Porter are driven by entitlement and stupidity

Helene Elliott
This screen grab from a Zoom call shows new New York Mets general manager Jared Porter Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Porter knows his new boss with the Mets is counting on a championship. Pretty soon, too. That doesn&#39;t bother him one bit. &quot;Hearing comments like that motivates me,&quot; Porter said Monday after being introduced as New York&#39;s general manager. (Zoom via AP)
Former New York Mets general manager Jared Porter participates in a Dec. 14 Zoom call. (Zoom via Associated Press)

He was an executive of a sports league. He seemed old to me, but I was young then, just starting out in a business in which women were rare and their presence was generally unwelcome.

I had already learned I would be barred from entering locker rooms to get interviews after games, which put me at a significant professional disadvantage. Competing on deadline against male sportswriters who had access to athletes after games seemed impossible under those circumstances. Would my career end before it could begin?

The executive complimented my work, which gave me confidence. He sent me notes and small, inexpensive gifts. He said we could have a relationship that would benefit me. All these years later I don’t remember the specific language he used. I do remember becoming confused and then frightened. I told no one. I started avoiding him at news conferences and other events. I thought that’s the way things worked in sportswriting.

I made it clear several times I wasn’t interested in anything but a professional relationship. He didn’t accept that at first. At some point the letters came less frequently and they stopped when I left for a job in another city.

Every woman who has worked in sports journalism has a story or two or 12 about being propositioned or harassed or being made the target of someone’s egotistical delusion that his job makes him desirable beyond being the source of a news tip or a quote. Women who have pursued careers in fields dominated by men or have asserted their intelligence in board rooms, operating rooms or other settings undoubtedly have similar tales. They too know reporting these incidents to a superior is difficult and too often leads to a suggestion that maybe they brought this on themselves or needed to develop a sense of humor.

A player on a baseball team I covered would repeatedly call my hotel room in the middle of the night during trips and would mumble or breathe heavily. This was in pre-cell phone days, when a hotel operator had to connect calls, and when I tried to find out where the calls were coming from, the operator would tell me they had originated from the bar or another room in the hotel. After getting more than a few of those all-hours calls, I told a club official and asked him to put a stop to the calls. That official told me, essentially, that boys will be boys and I had to expect that kind of treatment if I wanted to work in a man’s world.

That player did it because he could get away with it, because it gave him a sense of power and he got some kind of gratification from it. That’s the motivation for harassment and bullying. When it’s not about money it’s about power, especially for those who are intoxicated with the clout that comes with a job title.

That's what it was about for Jared Porter, who was driven by the dangerous combination of entitlement and stupidity.

He had been the general manager of the New York Mets for about a month when he was fired Tuesday after his bosses learned he had sent unsolicited and sexually explicit text messages and lewd photos to a female reporter while he was the Chicago Cubs’ director of professional scouting.

ESPN reported the story — which included a history of more than 60 texts Porter had sent her — but did not publish it for more than four years because the woman feared her career as a baseball correspondent would be damaged if she came forward. The woman, who requested anonymity, left sportswriting and returned to her home country.

“My number one motivation is I want to prevent this from happening to someone else,” she told ESPN via an interpreter. "Obviously, he's in a much greater position of power. I want to prevent that from happening again. The other thing is, I never really got the notion that he was truly sorry.”

According to ESPN, Porter’s harassment of the reporter began after they met in an elevator at Yankee Stadium in 2016 and exchanged business cards. Soon afterward, Porter texted her. She believed he could help her career and she accepted his messages for a while. After he sent lewd pictures she stopped responding to his texts. He apologized eventually, but the damage was done; the stress of the situation led her to return home and switch professions. She's not alone in giving up a fight that often feels exhausting and dispiriting.

It was easier, in the days before email trails and recoverable texts, to get away with tawdry behavior like this. Porter risked his reputation and his career and left evidence to prove his unconscionable behavior. He forfeited the right to have that job or any other in Major League Baseball.

Sandy Alderson, the Mets’ president, said this sordid bit of Porter’s history didn’t come up when he interviewed Porter for the job. The Cubs too said they were unaware of it, even though the woman had made contact with a Cubs employee to discuss what had happened. The employee confirmed that to ESPN.

Before Porter was hired by the Mets he was a finalist for the Angels’ GM job, which went to Perry Minasian. The Angels, if inadvertently, avoided the embarrassment of hiring a guy who turned out to be a creep. Think about it: Porter, an admitted harasser, got several interviews with the Angels, but Kim Ng — who paid her dues as an assistant GM of the New York Yankees and Dodgers and with nearly a decade's experience as a senior vice president of Major League Baseball — wasn’t in the final mix.

Unlike other teams this offseason, the Miami Marlins weren't afraid to go outside the good ol' boy network that nurtures people like Porter in order to hire Ng, who is the first female general manager in Major League Baseball. She should not be the last. Young women and minorities who see her will want to be her and will follow her studious path.

Reporting is built on connections. Information is our currency. Porter was in a position to provide information to a reporter but dictated terms that would gratify him and degrade her. No one should feel entitled to act this way. That it has always been done isn't a valid excuse. It's time to end that cycle. No one subjected to misbehavior in the workplace should have to feel they must go along with something they know is wrong to get along in their career.

As a young journalist I was taught to never make myself the story, so I've rarely discussed problems I've encountered at work. I have what most people consider a dream job. They don't want to hear about the challenges. It was and still is my dream job too, and I'm uncomfortable writing this column. But I also thought the harassment female journalists endured decades ago would have vanished by now, and clearly it has not.

No one doing this job — or any other — should feel they're at the mercy of a Jared Porter and the twisted thinking that fueled his delusions. There's no cure for stupidity, but there are ways to shine a light on it and change the culture that has allowed it to exist as a dirty little secret.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Republicans built up QAnon backer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but now are they afraid of what they created?

    On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the combative Georgia Republican known for her association with QAnon, was back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension, and back to making waves. 

  • Kamala Harris won't be moving into vice president's residence immediately

    Vice presidents since Vice President Walter Mondale have been living in the residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

  • Trump spends first night as a private citizen 'looking for lawyers for his impeachment trial'

    Donald Trump spent his first night as a private citizen settling into his new home at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he has reportedly already begun preparing for his upcoming impeachment hearing. Mr Trump’s final engagement in Washington DC as president was attending his farewell at Joint Base Andrews in DC, which was attended only by some 250 of his most loyal aides and supporters. Notably absent were close White House aides and his own vice president Mike Pence. The former president then left for Florida as President Joe Biden was being sworn in, where he received a much warmer welcome. Supporters lined Mr Trump’s route to Mar-a-Lago, waving “Trump 2020” flags and signs reading “welcome home!”, while others screamed “I love you” as his motorcade drove past. Some still refused to accept the results of the election.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny makes allegations of Putin wealth ahead of protests

    Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic who was jailed at the weekend, on Tuesday released a video in which he and his allies alleged that an opulent palace belonged to the Russian leader, a claim the Kremlin denied. The allegations, which first surfaced in 2010 when a businessman wrote about them to then-President Dmitry Medvedev complaining of official graft, come as Navalny's supporters urge people to join nationwide protests on Saturday. Reuters reported in 2014 that the estate in southern Russia had been partly funded by taxpayer money from a $1 billion hospital project.

  • UK: 'Genocide' clause to China trade deals narrowly defeated

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson narrowly avoided a defeat in Parliament on Tuesday after lawmakers voted against a controversial proposal seeking to bar trade deals with any country deemed by the U.K. High Court to be committing genocide. The amendment to the government’s post-Brexit trade bill was largely designed to force international action in addressing China’s alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur minority in the far western Xinjiang region.

  • Fox News' Chris Wallace calls Biden's speech the 'best inaugural address I ever heard'

    President Biden's inaugural address has won some high praise on Fox News.Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on Wednesday praised Biden's "great" inaugural address, going as far as to deem it the best he's ever watched in his life."I thought it was a great speech," Wallace said. "I've been listening to these inaugural addresses since 1961 -- John F. Kennedy, 'ask not.' I thought this was the best inaugural address I ever heard."Biden during his first address as president declared that "democracy has prevailed" and urged unity, saying politics "doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path." Wallace noted the speech and the ceremony itself was especially meaningful coming exactly two weeks after a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to disrupt Congress' certification of the election results."It was a less an inaugural address and more part sermon, part pep talk," Wallace said.The Fox News anchor also called for those in the media to particularly take note of Biden's comment that "there is truth and there are lies, lies told for power and for profit, and each of us has a duty and a responsibility ... to defend the truth and defeat the lies.""Now he's gotta turn words, rhetoric into reality and action," Wallace added. "But I thought it was a great start." > Fox News's Chris Wallace: "This was the best inaugural address I ever heard." pic.twitter.com/W2tauGp5g5> > -- Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 20, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit Bernie Sanders steals the inauguration with his grumpy chic outfit New coronavirus variants may cut vaccine effectiveness

  • Commanding Officer of Navy Reserve Center Fired After Investigation

    Capt. Scott Moss, who led the NOSC in Knoxville, was relieved of command by Capt. Dale Maxey.

  • Iran’s telecom minister appears before prosecutor, released

    Iran's judiciary released the country's telecom minister on bail Wednesday after he was summoned for prosecution by Iran's general prosecutor, state TV reported. The state media outlet quoted Jamal Hadian, a spokesman for the telecommunications ministry, as saying Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi appeared before a prosecutor Wednesday, was released and had already returned to his office. The office of the general prosecutor had summoned Jahromi for prosecution over his refusal to block Instagram and other foreign social media messaging systems, according to earlier reports.

  • British lawyer declines HK case after being subjected to 'disgraceful' comment

    A British prosecutor hired by the Hong Kong government to lead a case against democracy activists has pulled out after coming under pressure in Britain including 'disgraceful' comments by its foreign minister, city authorities said on Wednesday. David Perry, a Queen's Counsel, was due to lead the case against tabloid media magnate Jimmy Lai and several others, including veteran democracy activists Martin Lee and Margaret Ng. But Hong Kong's Department of Justice noted "growing pressure and criticism" of Perry in Britain for taking the case, adding in a statement that he had "concerns about such pressures and the exemption of quarantine" and "indicated that the trial should proceed without him".

  • Twin suicide bombings rock central Baghdad, at least 32 dead

    Twin suicide bombings ripped through a busy market in the Iraqi capital Thursday, killing at least 32 people and wounding dozens, officials said. The rare suicide bombing hit the Bab al-Sharqi commercial area in central Baghdad amid heightened political tensions over planned early elections and a severe economic crisis. No one immediately took responsibility for the attack, but Iraqi military officials said it was the work of the Islamic State group.

  • ‘It’s unfortunate’: Ashley Biden confirms first lady snubbed her mother on traditional White House handover

    "I think we’re all OK with it,' says incoming first daughter in first ever TV interview

  • Trump fraud claims open Republican rift in Texas and other red states

    Pat Cowan, a Republican official in west Texas, would rather blow up her party than see it controlled by “weak” Republicans who increasingly are distancing themselves from President Donald Trump since the U.S. Capitol riots he is accused of inciting. “You can’t tell those Republicans from the Democrats!” she scoffed in an interview at her home in Levelland, Texas.

  • India starts supplying COVID-19 shots to neighboring nations

    India began supplying coronavirus vaccines to its neighboring countries on Wednesday, as the world’s largest vaccine making nation strikes a balance between maintaining enough doses to inoculate its own people and helping developing countries without the capacity to produce their own shots. India's Foreign Ministry said the country would send 150,000 shots of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine, manufactured locally by Serum Institute of India, to Bhutan and 100,000 shots to the Maldives on Wednesday. India's ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, said Wednesday that New Delhi would supply Nepal with 1 million doses free of charge, with the first to arrive as early as Thursday.

  • AD100 Designer Monique Gibson Designs a Tribeca Aerie with High-Impact Views

    800 feet up in the sky, the Dreamy 6,000 square foot space offers panoramic views from the East River to the HudsonOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • A lone man knelt at Beau Biden's grave as President Biden gave his inauguration speech

    A Delaware News Journal reporter captured a powerful, private moment on Wednesday as Joe Biden gave his first address as president of the United States. "Poignant moment," the reporter, Patricia Talorico, captioned the photo, which swiftly went viral. "While Joe Biden gave his inauguration speech, a lone man in a uniform knelt at the Delaware grave of his son Beau."> Poignant moment: While Joe Biden gave his inauguration speech, a lone man in a uniform knelt at the Delaware grave of his son Beau. pic.twitter.com/QkCuJRHzTz> > — Patricia Talorico (@PattyTalorico) January 20, 2021As Talorico explained in a subsequent article, "Delaware is a tiny state." She described how back in 2002, when she was struggling with an assignment from her editor, Beau Biden approached her to ask if she was okay while she sat alone on a bench at an elementary school in Wilmington. "He wasn't in office at the time," she wrote. "He was just being kind. It wasn't a grand gesture, just a small one, but somehow, it made a difference that day. I never forgot that act of kindness."On Wednesday, Beau — who died of a brain tumor in 2015 at the age of 46 — was on Talorico's mind, and she decided to drive by his grave to say "a short prayer" when she saw "a lone man in a blue uniform kneeling at Beau's grave. No one else was around … In my car, I had the radio tuned to CNN. Joe Biden was being sworn in as president and was about to begin his address."As Talorico writes, "The journalist in me wanted to go back and find out [the man's] identity and ask why he was there. The person who once received a kind gesture from Beau when I needed it most knew it was a time to be respectful, and I drove away." Read her full story at Delaware News Journal.More stories from theweek.com 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit Bernie Sanders steals the inauguration with his grumpy chic outfit New coronavirus variants may cut vaccine effectiveness

  • Pence moves out and Harris moves in: This is the official home of the Vice President

    Ms Harris is expected to move into the 128-year-old residence once a number of repairs have been made

  • India urges frontline workers not to refuse vaccines as targets missed

    India appealed to frontline workers on Tuesday not to refuse vaccines for COVID-19, after almost all states failed to meet targets in the first few days of what the government calls the world's biggest immunisation campaign. The country has so far vaccinated 631,417 frontline workers using two shots manufactured locally, one licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca and another developed at home by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research. The drive started on Saturday, with 30 million healthcare and other front-line workers first in the queue, followed by about 270 million people older than 50 or deemed at high-risk because of pre-existing medical conditions.

  • Biden tells appointees 'I will fire you on the spot' for showing disrespect to colleagues

    President Joe Biden issued a warning Wednesday to his appointees that a hostile workplace will not be allowed in his administration.&nbsp;

  • US rejects Ford, Mazda requests to avoid Takata recalls

    The U.S. government's highway safety agency has rejected a request from Ford and Mazda to avoid recalling about 3 million vehicles with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday the ammonium nitrate propellant used to inflate the driver's air bags is showing signs of decay and poses a safety risk. Vehicles included are the 2007 through 2011 Ford Ranger; the 2006 through 2012 Ford Fusion, Lincoln Zephyr and Lincoln MKZ; the 2006 through 2011 Mercury Milan; the 2007 through 2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX.

  • Biden orders construction workers on Trump’s border wall to stop work

    It remains unclear whether the halt to construction will be permanent