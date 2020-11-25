Column: Brace yourself for Trump's scorched-earth attacks on health and safety

Michael Hiltzik
·7 min read
The greater sage grouse
The greater sage grouse, another endangered species in Trump's crosshairs (Bob Wick / Bureau of Land Management)

Coast-to-coast and around the world, sighs of relief could be heard after the Trump administration threw in the towel, more or less, on its refusal to allow President-elect Joe Biden to begin the presidential transition.

But with 56 days left until Biden can formally take over on Jan. 20, it's too soon to breathe easy. Trump still has all the powers of federal leadership in his hands. He's been showing in recent days and weeks that he's not shy about using them.

When it comes to environmental and healthcare policy in particular, he's been doing so with unparalleled malevolence.

The forest service just granted itself a free pass to increase commercial logging and roadbuilding across our national forests.

Randi Spivak, Center for Biological Diversity

As my colleague Doyle McManus reports, much of Trump's last-minute policymaking appears aimed at bequeathing Biden a scorched-earth economic landscape. This would be perfectly in character for Trump, whose approach to governing always seemed to be guided by animus toward the Obama-Biden administration.

Trump's broader policymaking seems to be motivated by something else — pure malevolence toward the needy and the natural world.

In some respects it evokes Samuel Taylor Coleridge's perception of the "motiveless malignity" of Shakespeare's Iago. To be fair, however Iago did have a motive for attacking Othello. Trump also may have a motive for his environmental policies — enriching timber companies and the oil and gas industry, despoliation of the environment being merely collateral damage.

Outside those categories, however, Trump's recent decisions will have the effect of disrupting America's national security for reasons that are impossible to detect, except perhaps vengefulness.

On Nov. 17 he fired Chris Krebs, the cybersecurity chief of the Department of Homeland Security. Krebs' assertion that the election had been free of voter fraud contradicted Trump's claim that "massive improprieties and fraud" had led to his defeat.

Over the weekend, Trump formalized the U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, a 1992 pact between Russia and Western nations designed to keep cooler heads in charge when the two sides conduct reconnaissance flights over each others' territories.

Trump went further than withdrawal — he took steps to mothball two specially-equipped planes that conduct the oversight sorties. That would make it harder for Biden to revive the treaty, though experts say he can cancel the decommissioning upon taking office.

Changes in environmental policy, healthcare and the social safety net could have more far-reaching and immediate impact on millions of Americans. Before taking them in turn, let's recall the history of the lengthy interregnum between outgoing and incoming administrations.

Until the 20th Amendment went into effect in 1937, Inauguration Day was March 4 (or March 5 if the official date fell on a Sunday).

On two occasions, the gap caused more than inconvenience. The delay in Abraham Lincoln's inauguration allowed Southern secession to begin to unfold without a firm hand in the White House (though the attack on Ft. Sumter, generally viewed as the start of the Civil War, did not begin until April 12).

In the period between Franklin D. Roosevelt's election on Nov. 8, 1932, and his swearing-in on March 4, 1933, the Great Depression gathered steam. The financial sector was especially hard-hit, with the lights in banks all over the country blinking out without an effective policy response from the Hoover White House.

During that time Hoover repeatedly attempted to get FDR to endorse his own economic policies, many of which would have hamstrung FDR's efforts. FDR flatly refused, informing Hoover that as long as he remained president, he would have to address the crisis without FDR's assent.

The 20th Amendment, which set the turnover of administrations at noon on Jan. 20, had already been ratified, but wasn't effective until after Roosevelt's first inauguration.

That leaves Trump with plenty of scope for mischief, or worse.

We reported earlier on Trump's haste to issue leases allowing oil and gas exploration in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge before he leaves office. Biden could make good on his pledge to protect the reserve from development unless the Trump administration has already issued leases, which would be hard to unwind.

The administration has also weakened environmental protections across the board in only the last few weeks. On Nov. 16, the Department of Agriculture finalized a rule change that lowers restrictions on commercial activities in national forests.

"The forest service just granted itself a free pass to increase commercial logging and roadbuilding across our national forests under the guise of restoration,” as Randi Spivak, public lands director at the Center for Biological Diversity, put it.

One day later, the administration released a final environmental impact statement supporting its decision to weaken the Endangered Species Act, which has been a special target of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, a former lobbyist for natural resources developers often stymied by the act.

In this case, the administration sought to invalidate protections for the greater sage grouse so the bird's habitat can be opened for fracking and oil drilling in California and six other Western states.

On healthcare, Trump has continued to steam ahead with regulations that will accomplish nothing but complicating the management of Medicaid, the nation's most important public health program, and threaten coverage for millions of enrollees.

On Nov. 4, the Department of Health and Human Services issued a proposed rule that would cause most HHS regulations to expire automatically without "a time-consuming assessment and review," as Jessica Schubel of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities observed.

If it's finalized, Schubel noted, the rule would "divert key resources from responding to COVID-19; wreak havoc on the administration of Medicaid, Medicare, the marketplaces, and other HHS programs; and potentially seriously harm millions of people."

HHS estimates that anywhere between 2,500 and 12,400 rules would have to be reexamined in the next two years if its proposal is made final, at a cost of some $26 million over a decade.

"This would be no simple exercise," Schubel wrote, calling the proposal "the Trump Administration’s latest attempt to sabotage HHS programs and tie the Biden Administration’s hands."

The administration, which as we've reported has avoided no opportunity to undermine Medicaid, has also implemented a rule that effectively overturns a congressional guarantee that COVID-19 testing, immunization and treatment will be covered for Medicaid members.

The rule requires state Medicaid programs to reexamine the enrollment eligibility of millions of enrollees. It also excludes thousands of enrollees — those entitled to limited coverage such as some pregnant women — from coverage of COVID-19 testing and treatment costs.

That could happen even though that coverage was guaranteed by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the first COVID-19 relief act passed by Congress and signed by Trump in March.

To have the requalification process "kick in during the middle of a pandemic is insane, and exactly what the FFCRA said can't happen," says Sara Rosenbaum, a health policy expert at George Washington University. "They've concocted this policy out of whole cloth."

The administration is also moving ahead with a rule reducing eligibility for food stamps that could cut as many as 3 million recipients out of the program, known formally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. A federal judge blocked the rule change last year, but that hasn't stopped Trump from pushing it forward as a parting gift to the nation.

That's just a taste of all the actions that are making this lame-duck administration one of the lamest ducks in history.

Trump is moving ahead with federal executions of death-row inmates despite an unwritten tradition that executions are suspended during the pendency of a new administration, and Biden's expressed intention to abolish the death penalty at the federal level and encourage states to follow suit. He may continue firing government officials who displease him.

He is reportedly planning to pardon Michael Flynn, his former national security advisor, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI but has tried to overturn his conviction.

His Treasury secretary, Steven T. Mnuchin, is moving to sequester $455 billion in coronavirus relief funds appropriated by Congress but unspent by Trump in an account that will keep it inaccessible to the Biden administration without further congressional approval.

There may be more vandalism in the offing. Without having to face even the modest political consequences that he has faced in the last four years, Trump is showing himself to be massively uninterested in governing at all now, and intent on throwing sand in the gears of good government by whim. The possibilities are endless, and endlessly frightening.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Trump campaign sued for attempting to disenfranchise Black voters

    President Trump's campaign now finds itself on the other side of a legal case in a newly filed federal lawsuit alleging that it violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when it sought to “disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters,” particularly African Americans in metropolitan areas of Michigan.

  • Fauci warns of 'stunning number of deaths' from coronavirus

    The nation is entering “a very vulnerable period” that could see the number of coronavirus deaths rise rapidly, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in conversation with Yahoo News on Monday.

  • Fox paid seven figures to settle lawsuit over bogus Seth Rich conspiracy story

    The settlement between Fox News and Rich’s parents, Joel and Mary Rich, was publicly disclosed Tuesday, but with no details about the terms.

  • AOC and Ilhan Omar sign petition calling on Biden not to give Bruce Reed administration role

    ‘Rejecting Reed will be a major test for the soul of the Biden presidency’, petition reads

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ghislaine Maxwell woken up every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps says lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said. She asked a judge to intervene on her client's behalf to improve her conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at another federal lockup, in Manhattan. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer over the next week over Ms Sternheim's request that the Brooklyn facility's warden directly address the concerns. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokespeople. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

  • Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock bet big on 'record-shattering turnout' in Georgia

    Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the two Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia’s January runoff races, are looking to build off President-elect Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state and bring record-breaking turnout to the runoffs.

  • Rapid testing could 'drive the epidemic toward extinction'

    Cheap coronavirus tests that ordinary Americans can administer at home could significantly drive down infection rates, researchers say. Their statistical models indicate that potential inaccuracies become effectively inconsequential if enough rapid tests are done with sufficient frequency.

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Illinois is experiencing a 'dire' coronavirus situation

  • Biden's team has made contact with Dr. Fauci, and the president-elect said he has been 'very, very helpful' in briefings with staff

    The contact between Fauci and Biden's team comes as the US may be entering the darkest stage yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Russia chases off U.S. warship in row over waters in Sea of Japan

    Russia said on Tuesday one of its warships caught and chased off a U.S. destroyer operating illegally in its territorial waters in the Sea of Japan, but the U.S. Navy denied wrongdoing by its vessel and accused Moscow of making excessive maritime claims. The Admiral Vinogradov, a Russian destroyer, verbally warned USS John S. McCain, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer, and threatened to ram it in order to force it to leave the area, prompting it to return to neutral waters, Moscow said.

  • Indian state outlaws religious conversion by marriage

    India’s ruling Hindu nationalist party has approved legislation in the country’s most populous state that lays out a prison term of up to 10 years for anyone found guilty of using marriage to force someone to change religion. The decree for the state of Uttar Pradesh was passed Tuesday and follows a campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party against interfaith marriages. The party describes such marriages as “love jihad,” an unproven conspiracy theory used by its leaders and Hindu hard-line groups to accuse Muslim men of converting Hindu women by marriage.

  • ‘People are going hungry as you tweet from vacay’: AOC doubles down attacks on senate for failure to pass Covid relief bill

    Congresswoman’s criticism comes as virus spikes across US

  • Sen. Paul: We must have in-person voting to limit potential for fraud

    Kentucky Republican joins 'The Story' to discuss the integrity of the 2020 presidential election

  • Trump-friendly networks Newsmax and OANN haven't conceded the election yet

    To hear President Trump’s new favorite media outlets tell it, the 2020 election is still not over.

  • Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock — and his dog — respond to smear ads

    In a clever new ad, Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock found a new way to drop the mic.Warnock is running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Jan. 5 runoff election. In a new ad he tweeted out Tuesday, Warnock is shown taking his dog on a walk. In an earlier campaign ad, Warnock predicted there would be lots of false claims leveled against him, and "that's exactly what happened," he said. "You would think that Kelly Loeffler might have something good to say about herself, if she really wants to represent Georgia."Instead, Warnock continued, "she's trying to scare people by taking things I've said out of context from over 25 years of being a pastor." By this point, Warnock and his pup were at the end of their walk, and he was holding a bag of dog feces. As he dropped the bag in a trash can, Warnock said, "I think Georgians will see her ads for what they are -- don't you?" His dog barked in agreement -- and then approved the message. Watch the ad below. > I told you the smear ads were coming, but Georgians will see Sen. @Kloeffler's ads for what they are. pic.twitter.com/0sgU8ndC63> > -- Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Illinois is experiencing a 'dire' coronavirus situation

  • Japan and China agree to restart business travel, coordinate on East China Sea

    Japan and China agreed on Tuesday to restart coronavirus-hit business travel this month and to continue talks on disputed isles in the East China Sea, in the first high-level dialogue since Japan picked a new leader in September. The two-day visit to Tokyo by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi comes amid growing concerns over Beijing's assertiveness in the region. Talks with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi covered maritime tensions, trade and the pandemic response.

  • China criticizes pope over comment on Uighur Muslim minority

    China criticized Pope Francis on Tuesday over a passage in his new book in which he mentions suffering by China’s Uighur Muslim minority group. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Francis’ remarks had “no factual basis at all.” “People of all ethnic groups enjoy the full rights of survival, development, and freedom of religious belief," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

  • Trump loyalist pushed out of White House now leading a shake-up at the Pentagon

    A controversial former White House official is helping the Trump administration use its waning days to carry out a contentious reorganization that gives the Pentagon’s civilian leadership greater control over U.S. Special Operations Command.

  • Computer repairman who claimed he gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes shop as laptop saga gets stranger

    Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who gave a copy of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, shuttered his Delaware store and a neighbor said he left town.