Column: The bravery of Jennifer Siebel Newsom facing Harvey Weinstein — and facing us all

Anita Chabria
·5 min read
Gov. Newsom hugs his wife, Jennifer, at a news conference at which he denounced the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom's speaking out takes us a step closer to a place where "She asked for it" isn't somehow a universally valid response to a rape accusation. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Jennifer Siebel Newsom did not have to testify against Harvey Weinstein. But Monday, she did — reminding us that sexual assault carries its own kind of life sentence for victims.

Siebel Newsom took the stand in the downtown Los Angeles courtroom where Weinstein faces charges of multiple sex crimes only a few minutes before court stopped for a lunch break. But in those few minutes, her pain and humiliation seeped out of a wound still open, 17 years after it was inflicted.

Asked if she could identify Weinstein, she began to cry. Later in the day, in detail heartbreaking, explicit and profound in its ugliness, she described Weinstein raping her in a Los Angeles hotel room in 2005. It was an encounter "like an out-of-body experience," she said, that left her frozen and "trying to process what happened."

For those of you whipping out your phones to email me that she's acting, that she kept in touch with her accused rapist, that she did this or that which proves her a willing participant in her own victimization — please don't bother. I've heard it in literally every sexual assault case I have ever covered. In the many years I've done this, I've never come across a single instance in which someone wasn't willing to argue, "She asked for it."

No one asks to be raped, and honestly, I shouldn't need to say that. But every victim who testifies in a court of law is forced to relive their trauma, and to have the rest of us pick apart their decisions and motivations like carrion on roadkill — a sickening but predictable price for justice.

That secondary assault started before Siebel Newsom raised her hand and swore to tell the truth. In the opening days of the trial, Weinstein's lawyer Mark Werksman described her as "just another bimbo who slept with Harvey Weinstein to get ahead in Hollywood."

Werksman went on to describe all the women testifying against Weinstein as having to "lie to themselves ... to make what they did consensually back then seem like it was forced upon them."

Which makes Siebel Newsom's testimony all the more brave, and all the more significant, not just for this trial, but for every woman who has been assaulted. Siebel Newsom could have dodged this, refused to enter that courthouse. The trial would have gone on without her, and she could have remained a quiet footnote in this Greek tragedy of hubris and corrupted power.

Instead, she choose not only to face Weinstein but to face us all.

As the spouse of the governor of the largest and most controversial state in the nation, everything she testifies to will become part of a very public legacy that is going to follow her and Newsom into future political campaigns, especially as he seeks an ever-larger national profile. Regardless of what else she has accomplished or will accomplish, there will be few stories about her that don't mention this moment, whatever the final outcome may be. As a mom, she will someday likely be asked by her children to explain what all this meant, and didn't.

She will never escape the truths she tells on that stand. And no matter how strong she is, it's going to hurt.

I've seen the burden that telling a sexual assault story publicly takes on women who aren't in the spotlight, having the details be part of every Google search of your name. Imagine that amplified by fame, and every person you meet knowing intimate details of your worst moment.

There are, of course, many brave women who spoke out against the odds to bring Weinstein to justice. And there are the journalists who doggedly went after the story — including New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, whose reporting helped spark the #MeToo movement and the film "She Said."

But as the spouse of the governor, Siebel Newsom has an unusual burden. In 2017, she wrote an essay for the Huffington Post that alluded to the crimes that she is now testifying about. In it, she wrote that we need more people in positions of influence and prominence willing to call out sexual abuse.

"Imagine that world for our kids," she wrote. "Where there are enough of us standing proudly and loudly for what is right that the injustices do not happen in the first place."

Siebel Newsom's testimony, which continues Tuesday, isn't going to fix the world or end the patriarchy. But by using her considerable clout to speak out, she takes us one small step closer to a place where "She asked for it" isn't somehow a universally valid response to a rape accusation.

And if my kids ask what it means to see the first partner of California testify about her rape, I'll tell them it means no woman is safe.

But we are not helpless, and having the courage to speak truth to those who commit violence upon us is a powerful weapon — especially in the hands of a powerful woman.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Column: Karen Bass appears headed to victory. L.A. needs fixing, let's hope she can deliver

    Bass' lead over Caruso looks insurmountable. Soon the pressure will be on for her to deliver on her election promises.

  • Walmart puts up strong Q3, announces opioid settlement

    Walmart reported strong third quarter profits and revenue as more Americans seek to cut spending in face of high inflation. Also on Tuesday, Walmart agreed to pay $3.1 billion to settle lawsuits nationwide over the impact of prescriptions its pharmacies filled for powerful prescription opioid painkillers. Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, lost $1.79 billion or 66 cents per share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, including the opioid settlement.

  • National Guard Lt. Col Hoffman faces third OUI, other charges in tour bus chase case

    Lt. Col. Christopher Hoffman arraigned for operating under the influence of liquor, disorderly conduct after September pursuit of a Cape tour bus

  • Anne Heche's Estate Sued for $2M by Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed in Crash

    A lawsuit has been filed against Anne Heche's estate related to the actress's fatal crash into a one-story home in Los Angeles in August

  • UN climate chief sends warning about harassment at Cop27

    Simon Stiell reminds attendees ‘there is a process for investigating reported cases’

  • 'Yellowstone' Fans Are Freaking Out Over Carter's Growth Spurt

    Seems Finn Little isn't so little anymore.

  • Man stabbed by roommate over loud music runs to 7-Eleven for help, NY cops say

    The suspect was arrested and charged with second- and third-degree assault in addition to criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

  • ‘Like a father figure’: SC sisters with money managed by Laffitte testify at fraud trial

    Alania Plyler Spohn, now 30, described former banker Russell Laffitte as a father figure who helped her buy a car and a house and promised her enough money that she would never have to work a day in her life.

  • Alaa Abdel Fattah: Jailed British-Egyptian activist ends hunger strike - letter

    Alaa Abdel Fattah tells his family in a letter from prison he has broken a seven-month hunger strike.

  • Where the Bears are slated to pick in 1st round of 2023 NFL draft after Week 10

    Here's where the Bears are currently sitting in the 2023 NFL draft order after Week 10.

  • Can't kill Ukraine, Zelensky hails in surprise Kherson visit

    President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said it was "impossible to kill Ukraine" as he hailed the liberation of city of Kherson in a surprise visit. NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg meanwhile cautioned that Ukraine was facing difficult months ahead and Russia's military capability should not be underestimated, despite the takeover of Kherson city. And US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping -- a key ally of Vladimir Putin -- agreed in talks Monday that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine. The Ukrainian presidency distributed images of Zelensky singing the national anthem with his hand over his chest as the country's blue and yellow flag was hoisted next to Kherson's main administrative building. "This is what the Russian Federation did in our country, it showed the whole world that it can kill. But all of us, our armed forces, our National Guard and intelligence (services) have shown that it is impossible to kill Ukraine," Zelensky said. Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman denied, however, that the Ukrainian leader's visit had any impact on the status of the Kherson region, which Moscow formally annexed into Russia at a ceremony last month. In Kherson, Zelensky said that "the price of this war is high". "People are injured. A large number of dead. (Russian forces) have left or escaped -- we believe that they have escaped because our army has surrounded the enemy and they were in danger," Zelensky said. "There were fierce battles, and the result is -- today we are in Kherson region." - 'Fierce battles' - Late Sunday, Zelensky said Ukrainian forces found evidence of hundreds of new "war crimes" carried out by Russian occupiers in Kherson. His subsequent visit came just days after Ukrainian troops entered the&nbsp;city -- the Kherson region's administrative centre -- after Russia pulled back its forces on Friday. The takeover by Ukrainian troops is the latest in a string of setbacks for the Kremlin, which invaded Ukraine on February 24 hoping for a lightning takeover and to topple the government in days. But Russian troops failed to capture the capital Kyiv and have since been pushed back from large portions of territory in the south and east. Still, Stoltenberg said that "the coming months will be difficult" and cautioned that: "we should not make the mistake of underestimating Russia". "Putin's aim is to leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter," he told a press conference in The Hague after meeting the Dutch foreign and defence ministers. The city of Kherson was the first major urban hub to fall to Russian forces and the only regional capital Moscow's troops gained control over. Its recapture opens a gateway for Ukraine to the entire Kherson region, with access to both the Black Sea in the west and the Sea of Azov in the east. The region was one of four that the Kremlin announced in September were annexed and part of Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to use all available means to defend them from Ukrainian forces, hinting at the use of nuclear weapons. Biden and Xi agreed in talks at the G20 however that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine, the White House said. "President Biden and President Xi reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won&nbsp;and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use&nbsp;of&nbsp;nuclear weapons&nbsp;in Ukraine," it said in a statement. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday he would not comment on Zelensky's visit to Kherson but added: "this territory is part of the Russian Federation." - 'Very scared' - A self-described partisan in Kherson told AFP after the Russian withdrawal that he and his friends had spent months walking the streets observing the Russians' every move. "You watch closely and then come home and write it all down. And then you send the information and hide absolutely everything -- phones, papers, clothes, everything," 19-year-old aspiring musician named Volodymyr Timor said. "We reported everything -- where their equipment and ammunition sites were, where they slept and where they went out drinking," Timor said. Ukraine's forces could then use the coordinates to target strikes during a counteroffensive that has seen Russia cede roughly half the land it seized in the first weeks of war. "I was scared," the imposing but soft-spoken&nbsp;guitarist said of the prospect of being caught and possibly killed. Fuelling concerns that Moscow may have a lingering presence in Kherson, Ukrainian intelligence services said they had detained a Russian military serviceman dressed in civilian clothes. It said his task was "to gather information, adjust fire on the Ukrainain armed forces and carry out sabotage." Elsewhere, Ukraine's forces had retaken 12 towns and villages in the eastern region of Lugansk, the military and local officials said Monday. The eastern industrial region has been held by Russian-supported separatists since 2014 but Kyiv's forces have slowly been clawing back territory there. But Russia's military also said its forces were making gains in the neighbouring region of Donetsk, capturing the village of Pavlivka, where fighting had caused controversy in Russia. Last week, soldiers from the Far Eastern 155th Marine Guards Brigade complained about heavy losses in an address to the governor of the Far Eastern region of Primorye, Oleg Kozhemyako. bur/yad

  • Germany's Scholz: G20 consensus on war in Ukraine to be 'tough ride'

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies would find it difficult agreeing clear statements on global issues and the war in Ukraine when they meet this week for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine. "We are working very hard to ensure that we not only make clear, important statements on all the issues that affect the world together... but also on the issues of peace and the consequences of the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine," Scholz said during a joint news conference with Singapore's prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, in Singapore.

  • Hendon Hooker's Heisman competition is different from Peyton Manning in this key way

    Peyton Manning lost to defensive back Charles Woodson on a diverse ballot of positions. That's quite different from Hendon Hooker's competition.

  • Garth Brooks announces 2023 Las Vegas residency

    The Country Music Hall of Famer returns to Las Vegas as a resident artist for the first time since 2014 for a 27-date concert run at Caesar's Palace

  • MLB Rumors: Latest on Red Sox' attempts to keep Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi

    What are the Red Sox' chances of keeping Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi in free agency? Here's what we know after several reports emerged over the weekend.

  • Gavin Newsom’s Wife Bursts Into Tears at Weinstein’s Rape Trial

    GettySpeaking quickly and frequently through tears, almost shouting at points, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife took the stand in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape trial on Monday afternoon to describe how the disgraced mogul had allegedly assaulted her in a hotel room.Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a 48-year-old former documentary filmmaker and actress, testified that she thought she had been invited to Weinstein’s suite at the Peninsula Hotel in 2005 under the impression that they were going to

  • DeSantis overtakes Trump as the 2024 presidential nominee Republicans prefer, new YouGov poll says

    The YouGov poll, taken days after the midterms, is a reversal of previous polls that put Donald Trump ahead among Republican voters.

  • Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split

    Democrats flipped three seats and Republicans flipped one, making the new gubernatorial party breakdown more even than before

  • McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured

    Colt McCoy realizes every time he steps on an NFL field these days might be his last chance to play, so the Cardinals' 36-year-old backup quarterback got some friends and relatives out to Los Angeles this weekend when he became pretty sure he would have to fill in for Kyler Murray. McCoy then had a game to remember, while the Los Angeles Rams had another day to forget in a season that's turning into a nightmare. McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and Arizona hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.

  • Yellen: US to sanction network supplying Russia with military tech

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said the U.S. will sanction a transnational network that’s been working to supply Russia with military technology in its war against Ukraine. According to Reuters, Yellen said the sanctions would be slapped on 14 individuals and 28 entities, and that further details would be released on Monday. “This…