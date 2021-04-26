Column: In California governor recall, Latinos have a chance to cause political 'desmadre'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gustavo Arellano
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, front left, greets resident Israel Ortiz after Newsom visited a mobile vaccination site at Ramona Gardens Recreation Center in Los Angeles. As Newsom faces a likely recall, Latino advocates say engaging their communities and providing a more robust response to the pandemic could be keys to his survival. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
As Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall, Latino advocates say engaging their communities and providing a more robust response to the pandemic could be keys to his survival. Above, Newsom greets resident Israel Ortiz. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

With enough signatures certified to put the recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom on the fall ballot, the first thing that comes to my mind is one of my favorite Spanish words: desmadre.

It's one of those Swiss Army words that people use to describe different, sometimes contradictory things. So desmadre can be a giant mess. A rollicking good time. Righteous work. A hopeless morass.

California is always a desmadre. But a recall will unleash a desmadre of democracy that will make the 2003 voter takedown of Gov. Gray Davis seem as solemn as a Supreme Court hearing.

The world will descend upon the Golden State once again and launch a thousand think pieces about why this most consequential of states keeps blowing itself up. Hundreds of millions of dollars in ads, mailers and social media campaigns will flood our senses for the next couple of months. And the candidates! There will be serious candidates, joke candidates and dummy candidates, while everyone waits for the inevitable: Antonio Villaraigosa emerging from his walk in the political wilderness like Gandalf from "Lord of the Rings" to proclaim he'll save us all with his newly grown helmet of curly grays.

It's going to be a desmadre of desmadres, I'm telling you.

Newsom's opponents still have a lot of work to do, of course. Polls have consistently shown that a majority of California voters don't want to boot him from office — not a great place to start for the Recall Newsom folks in a state as overwhelming liberal as ours. No surefire conservative candidate with a winning chance has emerged to take on Gavin the Great the way Arnold Schwarzenegger did back in 2003. If California keeps reopening, and coronavirus cases keep falling, and kids get back into school and the economy rebounds, then the toppling of Newsom will be as likely as a scoop of ice cream keeping cool on the Venice boardwalk come August.

There is one group, however, that can decide the election no matter what happens in the coming months: Latinos. We are the ultimate swing vote in this race, because we can cause the most desmadre.

A March poll by Probolsky Research found that 44.5% of Latino voters surveyed would vote to recall Newsom. Only 41% said they would reject the recall, compared with 49% of white voters, 49% of Asian voters, and 72% of Black voters.

Since Latinos represent almost one-third of eligible California voters, we are the pin that holds the Newsom grenade together. And while I personally oppose the recall, I can see Latinos going either way if recall opponents and proponents are smart enough to speak our language — and it ain't español or even Quechua.

It's 2020.

While most folks suffered last year, few were hit harder than Latinos. We were inordinately slammed with COVID-19 cases and deaths. Economic shutdowns gutted our pocketbooks; school closures affected our kids, who make up more than half of schoolchildren in California public schools.

The public and symbolic face of all this is Newsom, for better or worse. He already wasn't going to join our pantheon of political heroes like JFK or even Obama. Even the most fresa (frou-frou) of Latinos I know think of him as an elitist who thinks a bit too much of himself. His dinner at the muy fancy French Laundry sealed this thought. If he had instead celebrated with a massive burrito at El Castellito in San Francisco's Mission District, we'd be his fiercest defenders.

Recall proponents understand this latent Latino antipathy better than Democrats. That's why they’re already portraying Newsom's actions over the past year as a specific betrayal of Latinos.

"The Latino community has been devastated by this governor's incompetence," California Republican Party Chair Jessica Milan Patterson told the Sacramento Bee. "Latinos are fed up with empty words and double standards."

They're going to hit this message again and again — ironic considering many of its candidates have won elections by portraying Latinos as leeches. But all that recall opponents have done to try and counter this messaging so far is to claim that QAnon and Proud Boys are the main drivers behind the recall. The strategy only works so much before Latinos start to ask for a more substantive argument.

Democrats better be scared when that happens. For the last quarter-century, they've run races in California by doing little more than pointing out the xenophobia of the GOP. They haven't had to campaign much for our votes — but the Newsom recall will expose their electoral flab and weak muscles. So Newsom's defenders need to wake up, smell the pozole, and take this recall seriously.

Over the next couple of months, they need to make the case to Latinos that 2020 was an unforeseen aberration that only Newsom can rectify. Latinos can't afford to take grandiose words for granted as in previous elections; we need to push to make sure promises turn into action instead of the usual desmadre.

Our marriage with Democrats has allowed the party to get a supermajority in Sacramento. What has it gained us? U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, sure, but income inequality and educational attainment gaps in California plagued Latinos long before the coronavirus, became worse in the last year, and will probably be exacerbated for decades. Latinos need to scare Newsom's camp by keeping our options open on the recall question, and show him our bill.

So how about it, Latinos? Ready to rain down some desmadre? With this recall, we have the opportunity of a generation. Let's decide the recall, and alter both parties forever in the process. Make the Republicans repudiate hate and conspiracies forever and finally act like a legitimate party if they want us to ixnay the Gavin-ay. Force the Democrats to never take us for granted again. We are the last, best hope for either side, so let's make them work for us like baile folklorico dancers stomping around a sombrero.

All this desmadre brings to mind another Spanish phrase that every Latino voter should think come Special Election Day: No la riegues. Don't mess it up.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Drug Cartels Aren’t Just a Border Problem

    As you watch the dangerous disaster unfold at our southern border, know this: Those cartels operating on the border are also now conducting their horrific business far from there, in hometowns across America. Just a few weeks ago, 180 miles from the border, in the quiet San Antonio suburban town of Boerne, Texas, a vehicle carrying nine people — two stuffed in the trunk — was stopped for a traffic violation. All of the occupants told the exact same story — a common reality of cartel-driven smuggling and trafficking. They stated they were stranded on the side of the road and hitchhiking. The driver and his girlfriend were “kind enough” to pick them up. In reality, the driver was ordered to pick them up. The driver was smuggling these illegal immigrants from Mexico and Honduras after crossing through the Del Rio sector — territory of the Cartel del Noreste, a faction of Los Zetas. Among the passengers was a young teenage boy who had paid $4,000 to be transported to California to pick grapes for $13 an hour. However, the cartel had different plans. The boy learned they were actually headed to a stash house in Houston — where those who did not pay the full amount would have been held until the balance was paid, or they would be sold into trafficking. More recently, a female cartel victim was in the process of being trafficked when she was encountered by law enforcement in Kendall County, Texas, which contains Boerne. She knew that she was going to have to work for a while to pay her debt to the cartel that smuggled her, but she did not know what that work would be. Had she not been picked up by law enforcement, one can only imagine the horror she would have experienced at the hands of these monsters. Kendall County, Texas, has experienced at least five cases of cartel smuggling in recent months. Another case from April involved a 17-year-old trafficking two young females and a teenage boy. Seventeen-year-olds are recruited because they are treated as minors under federal law — making prosecutions harder against the cartels. The Cartel del Noreste charges roughly $12,000 for transport for someone from Mexico or Central America for entry to the United States through the Texas–Mexico border. If an individual is coming from the Middle East or Asia, it can be many times that amount. In March, Kendall County law enforcement stopped a vehicle where several passengers fled, leading to a pursuit. Occupants had only partially paid the cartels and were on their way to San Antonio, where their family would pay the remaining balance — totaling $11,000. The volume of the cartels’ trafficking operations should scare every American. In Kendall County, for example, cartel teams run at least three shifts — varying the times to avoid detection and transporting individuals per day. There are likely dozens, if not more, carloads moving through daily. Sources from inside DHS have also indicated some 26,000 illegal aliens got away with crossing the border last month in the Del Rio sector alone. These violent criminal organizations are notorious for committing brutal killings, and for threatening Mexican police and politicians to gain and maintain their power and their profits. This is clear in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, which is now effectively run by cartel influence and will not cooperate with American immigration enforcement as a result. Now, an unprecedented surge of people entering illegally through the Texas–Mexico border, a direct result of this administration’s reckless policies, is enabling the further spread of cartel practices into America. And our law enforcement can only do so much to stop it. If a situation involving a cartel is intercepted and local law enforcement reaches out to ICE or DHS, local law enforcement is simply told to get as much information as possible and then to let everyone go. If DHS does opt to take up the case, and defines the case as smuggling, then the authorities are no longer allowed to detain their material witnesses and must get a full confession from those involved — which can be excruciatingly challenging when witnesses are victims at the hands of the cartels. As a current and former prosecutor, we can tell you that it gets harder every day to prosecute these cases, to get justice for victims of cartels, and to hold these criminals accountable. The massive flow of illegal migrants weakens the inability for border patrol to secure the border. And with interior enforcement overrun, cartels are proving they are in control of this crisis. They are profiting handsomely as a result. Now moving their operations further into our interior and into our communities, the cartels are profiting $10–14 million per day trafficking human beings and narcotics through our neighborhoods. This is no longer just a border problem; it’s a problem for the whole country. There are dangerous people doing horrible things to human beings for profit further and further away from our border and closer and closer to where most of us live. Cartel smugglers are becoming increasingly armed and increasingly emboldened as they expand their operations on U.S. soil. The children, women, and young men they prey on are human beings, but are being treated as political pawns by both the president and his allies in Congress, all to the empowerment of the criminals who endanger the lives of Americans and immigrants alike. Chaos isn’t compassion. It is time for the chaos to end. Nicole Bishop is the criminal district attorney for Kendall County, Texas. Chip Roy represents the 21st district of Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives.

  • Recall election likely for California's governor

    California Republicans have gathered over 1.5 million signatures in support of a recall election to remove Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom from office.That’s according to state election officials on Monday.Newsom’s campaign texted California Democrats in response, “This recall attempt is a far-right partisan power grab and a waste of money.”With enough support, Newsom will likely face recall later this year amid an already crowded field.Three Republicans have come forward to announce their run, including transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner.Recalling a governor in California is a two-step process.Voters decide whether they want to remove the sitting governor, and then choose a replacement on the same ballot.The state hasn’t formally approved the recall or set a date for an election.Officials have until Thursday to provide a final count of valid signatures.Newsom was elected governor in 2018 with over 60 percent of the vote.He would be up for re-election in 2022, but the recall effort has picked up steam amid the global health crisis.It was launched in February 2020, initially to oppose Newsom's liberal politics.

  • Attorney General Merrick Garland Announces Probe Into the Practices of the Louisville Metro Police Department

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Monday that his office will open an investigation into the policies and practices of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

  • U.S. states, cities await guidelines on spending stimulus

    U.S. states and local governments are raring to tap billions of dollars coming their way in new federal stimulus funding, but are anxiously awaiting guidance to determine whether items on their wish lists are allowed. U.S. Treasury Department guidance is also expected to clarify states' ability to cut taxes and may address using stimulus money to pay off debt. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden in March, allocates $350 billion for states, municipalities, counties, tribes, and territories to help repair their coronavirus-damaged budgets and economies.

  • 10 Most Expensive Investing Mistakes, According To Experts

    Investing is a great way to build a retirement nest egg and meet other financial goals. But the road to investment success is littered with numerous potholes. Read: 13 Toxic Investments You Should...

  • When is stopping carbon-monoxide poisoning and protecting Saudi dissidents controversial? When you’re a House Republican.

    In recent weeks, Republicans have forced Democrats' hand on so-called suspension votes, requiring roll call votes, which are time-consuming because of COVID-19 precautions. At the same time, the number of Republicans voting against the bills on average is many times the number of Democrats doing so.

  • Spurs outlast Wizards in OT, end Washington's streak at 8

    DeMar DeRozan had 37 points and 10 assists, and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Wizards 146-143 in overtime on Monday night, ending Washington’s season-best eight-game winning streak. DeRozan scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter and OT. Neither team led by more than three points after DeRozan’s jumper pulled the Spurs within 118-115 with 5:13 left in the fourth.

  • Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton already signs Nike shoe contract

    Tyrese Haliburton's rookie year just keeps getting better and better.

  • Policy over personality: Early strategy takeaways from the GOP retreat

    House GOP leaders' retreat strategy was twofold: Figure out what their message is and then how to properly communicate it.

  • Power Ranking After: Talladega 1

    Talladega is wild card, but with four aero-restricted superspeedway Jokers in the deck, it can radically change the remaining cards to be dealt. (Pool Photo-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

  • Column: Vaccine passports are the nudge we need to achieve herd immunity

    Nobody likes a two-tiered society, but if people are reluctant to get vaccinated, passports may nudge them along.

  • Swing-State Dems Come Out against Court Packing

    A group of swing-state Democrats has expressed skepticism or outright opposition to the progressive wing’s court-packing proposals. Senator Mark Kelly, representing the swing state of Arizona, told Politico “the more responsible thing to do is to keep it at nine justices.” “I don’t think the American public is interested in having the Supreme Court expanded,” said Colorado Senator Michael Bennet. Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto said she opposes “adding seats that politicize the court.” As other liberal agenda items, such as election and police reform, continue to gain traction, expanding the Supreme Court is a controversial or dead issue among key Senate Democrats, especially for those facing reelection in 2022, as Kelly, Cortez Masto, and Bennet are. Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz said, “This is in the category of things that couldn’t muster 50 votes and probably couldn’t muster 40 votes.” “We have a historic opportunity to make change here and we should focus on those issues where we can get a majority,” he said. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, former running mate to Democratic candidate for president Hillary Clinton, says he was “not persuaded” on court packing. Court-packing became a progressive initiative after former President Donald Trump confirmed three conservative justices to the high court. The proposal, introduced by Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, Representatives Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.), Hank Johnson (D., Ga.), and Mondaire Jones (D., N.Y.), would expand the bench from nine justices to 13. “The momentum for this effort is going to grow. Especially if the court does drift dramatically, in a direction which is overturning progressive precedent after progressive precedent,” Markey said in an interview. Florida Senator Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, suggested that the GOP is capitalizing on the court-packing hype before the 2022 midterms as a way to target Democratic candidates. Scott said, “I can tell you we do our work over at the NRSC and it’s resonating. The public doesn’t like it. Republicans and Democrats, neither of them like it.” In wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, President Joe Biden has established a 36-member commission to examine court reform. Senate Democrats say they’re waiting for the commission’s recommendation. Ginsburg opposed court expansion, and liberal Justice Stephen Breyer said he believed that adding seats would only undermine the institution’s independence and credibility in the eyes of the American public. Former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid of Nevada instructed Democrats to be “very, very careful in saying we need to expand the Supreme Court.” The number of justices on the Supreme Court has remained constant at nine since the late 19th century.

  • NBA betting: Championship odds shift with two huge bets on the ... Atlanta Hawks?

    BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.

  • Elizabeth Warren brings back her $700 billion universal childcare plan and wants the wealthy to pay for it

    Cosponsored by Rep. Mondaire Jones, Sen. Elizabeth Warren's plan would ensure no families pay more than 7% of their income for public childcare.

  • Ethiopia finally opens up telecoms market

    It's one of the world's last closed markets for mobile communications. But now Ethiopia is finally set to allow competition in the telecoms sector. The country's finance ministry said Monday (April 26) that it had received two bids for operating licenses. One is from South Africa's MTN. The other from a consortium including Kenya's Safaricom and UK giant Vodafone. A senior adviser at the ministry told Reuters it shouldn't take more than a week for a decision on awarding the licenses. It's all part of moves to free up the country's economy. The liberalisation will also see the sale of a 45% stake in Ethio Telecom. France's Orange is thought to be among companies interested in taking a part of that. Back in 2019, when liberalisation plans were set out, local traders seemed pleased. Competition should improve service, said this broker in Addis Ababa. The winning bidders will get full operating licenses. But officials said last year they would be expected to build their own infrastructure, and would not be allowed to operate mobile-phone based financial services.

  • Popular culinary site Epicurious took away beef recipes in a ‘pro-planet’ move — its users didn’t complain

    Popular culinary site Epicurious took away all its beef recipes and promotions, a deliberate move to promote "sustainable" eating.

  • What India's COVID disaster means for the world economy

    India's abject failure to cope with surging COVID cases has global implications, from vaccine supply to threat of 'double mutant' spreading across the world.

  • Wells dry up, crops imperiled, farm workers in limbo as California drought grips San Joaquin Valley

    As the San Joaquin Valley braces for yet another season of drought, some growers are openly questioning the future of farming here.

  • LeBron James mocked a bar owner calling for his expulsion from the NBA after controversial tweet

    LeBron James responded on Twitter to a story about a Cincinnati Bar owner refusing to show NBA games until he is 'expelled' from the NBA.

  • Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic to renew rivalry when Mavericks visit Warriors

    Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic continue what has turned into a very entertaining budding rivalry when the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in San Francisco. The Warriors (31-30) will take a four-game home winning streak into the matchup, but hold no home-court advantage over a Mavericks team (33-27) that has recorded one-sided victories in its last three visits to the San Francisco Bay Area, including 141-121 and 124-97 cakewalks in Chase Center last season. The clubs have met twice this season, both times in Dallas, where they split a high-scoring three-day, two-game sequence.