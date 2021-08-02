Column: California's controversial law requiring women on corporate boards is back in the crosshairs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Goldberg
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 file photo, then California Gov. Jerry Brown talks during an interview in Sacramento, Calif. Former Gov. Jerry Brown twice vetoed bills to curb the exploding practice of mandatory arbitration (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
When former Gov. Jerry Brown signed the bill requiring women on corporate boards, he raised questions about whether it would be upheld by the courts. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Three years ago, the California Legislature passed a bill requiring public companies to put women on their corporate boards. The bill set specific quotas, dates by which those quotas had to be met and penalties if they were not met.

It was troubling from the start.

Even Gov. Jerry Brown, when he signed it into law, made it clear he wasn’t sure the new measure would survive court challenges.

The law's goal — bringing women into the world of corporate leadership from which they have been for so long excluded — is entirely laudable. It’s shameful that corporations haven't corrected the imbalance themselves. Only 28% of Fortune 500 corporate directors are women, according to a study in 2020 by the recruiting firm Spencer Stuart.

But Senate Bill 826 was just too intrusive. It crossed a line — my personal line, anyway — from progressive reform into government overreach.

The law was, of course, challenged in court. But the lawsuit, brought on behalf of an indignant shareholder by the conservative Pacific Legal Foundation in 2019, seemed dead after a federal judge ruled that the plaintiff lacked standing to sue.

Until late June, that is, when the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the lower court’s decision, revived the case and sent it back for trial. New briefs are due in the next few weeks.

So the future of the law is once again uncertain.

The law directed every publicly held company with its executive headquarters in California to appoint at least one woman to its board of directors by the end of 2019. By the end of 2021, all five-member boards must include at least two women, while boards with six or more directors need to have three. Companies that do not meet the requirements could face hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.

Today, hundreds of companies are in compliance (although it’s difficult to know for sure how much is the result of the law). California Secretary of State Shirley Weber says the law is “important to ensuring an equitable economy and inclusive California.” The California Partners Project says there are still 418 California companies that need to fill 563 board seats with women.

I’m not a laissez-faire, free-market evangelist. I support increased minimum wages, higher corporate taxes and strict workplace protections. I also support affirmative action.

But this was the wrong approach.

It is terribly presumptuous of state government to get so deeply and prescriptively involved in the private sector’s business. Do we really want legislators telling shareholders of companies who should sit on their governing bodies?

One big justification for the law — asserted repeatedly in its preamble — was that companies will be more successful and more profitable if they have women on their boards. Some studies suggest that is true; others don't.

But how best to make money is a decision companies should make for themselves.

Furthermore, it’s not clear that such a drastic measure was necessary. The number of women on boards has been steadily rising on its own. In 2020, the Spencer Stuart report found, 95% of Fortune 500 boards nationwide included two or more female directors, an increase from 56% in 2010. In 2020, 47% of the new appointees to corporate boards were women.

Several months ago, Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell), one of the law’s supporters, told me: “I don’t believe we should leave it to capitalism to solve society’s problems. We’ll use the Constitution and the authority we have to create as inclusive a society as we can.”

But not all problems are government’s to solve. Besides, it’s one thing to remove obstacles to advancement. It’s quite another to set quotas and impose mandates, legislating not just equality of opportunity but equality of outcome.

Many lawyers — and the pending lawsuit — argue that the law violates the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which forbids any state to “deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” They say it mandates gender discrimination.

“Serious legal concerns have been raised,” Gov. Brown acknowledged. “I don’t minimize the potential flaws that indeed may prove fatal to its ultimate implementation.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled in cases in which it has upheld affirmative action programs that specific race- or sex-based quotas are not permissible.

Last year, California followed up the women-on-boards law with a second law mandating that corporate boards must also have members of “underrepresented communities,” a category including African Americans, Latinos, Native Americans, gays, lesbians and other designated groups.

Clearly this is a slippery slope. Why would the state stop at board seats? Why not impose quotas on C-level executives as well? Or on employees generally? Is parity only desirable in the boardroom?

And if we’re mandating diversity for corporations, why not for government too? Why not set aside 50% of the seats in California’s city councils for women? What’s to stop Texas from passing a law mandating a specific number of Christians on boards of directors?

You may laugh, but many countries do set quotas for women in their parliaments, which I also think is a not great idea. It’s an effort to legislate equality — at the expense of democracy.

I don’t think this is the direction the country wants to be heading.

Of course there should be diversity — gender, racial and otherwise — on corporate boards, in the workforce, in politics and everywhere else. And I agree that waiting patiently for that to happen on its own is not the solution. People need to stand up and speak out for the change they believe in.

But heavy-handed government mandates are not the way to do it.

@Nick_Goldberg

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Republicans try to expand 2022 playing field to blue-trending Nevada

    Both parties' plans to win a Senate majority revolve around a handful of states, including contests in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

  • Letters to the Editor: Bring back the Fairness Doctrine to save American democracy

    Since the federal government got rid of the Fairness Doctrine in 1987, extremist elements have flourished in media, leading to the current crisis in American democracy.

  • Biden's judges: More diverse and more of them

    With no Supreme Court opening to slow them, President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats are putting judges on federal trial and appellate courts at a much faster clip than any of Biden’s recent predecessors, including former President Donald Trump. Eight judges already have been confirmed, including potential Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown Jackson to the federal appeals court in Washington. More than 30 other judicial nominations are pending for more than 100 openings.

  • Power failure: Cuomo’s $106M bridge light show fades to black

    Explanations from Cuomo’s administration about how the project would be paid for shifted repeatedly and the endeavor was quietly halted, but the governor wants to bring it back.

  • Rising gasoline prices signal trouble for climate change action

    Cutting oil production before we cut our demand for oil could undermine much of the progress that needs to be made on climate change.Why it matters: If companies cut back on producing oil but consumers don’t cut back on consuming it, demand will exceed supply and prices will shoot up. That’s bad for our pocketbooks and risks the transition to cleaner energy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: This appears to be the

  • Letters to the Editor: Is white privilege behind the rage at vaccine resisters?

    Readers discussed Erika Smith's column on the reasons for Black mistrust of medical authority and vaccine resistance.

  • 'Squad' members spend nights outside Capitol to protest end of eviction freeze

    Three members of the progressive "Squad" have been staying outside the Capitol in protest of the end of the freeze on evictions implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Jihadists flood pro-Trump social network with propaganda

    GETTR, the new platform started by members of the former president’s inner circle, is awash with beheading videos and extremist content.

  • Climate crisis has cost Colorado billions – now it wants oil firms to pick up the bill

    ExxonMobil and Suncor face lawsuits in the western state but big oil’s apologists say the US consumer is to blame for emissions Burned buses at the Colorado Mountain Ranch in the historic town of Gold Hill in the Fourmile Canyon fire area in Boulder, Colorado, attest to the effects of a devastating wildfire, Photograph: Craig F Walker/Denver Post/Getty Images More than a decade after the Fourmile Canyon blaze drove even the firefighters out of Gold Hill, blackened hillsides and scorched trees at

  • Biden administration under pressure to block new voting rights laws

    As CBS affiliate KHOU-TV's David Gonzalez reports, hundreds took part in four-day march in Texas in support of voting rights. Participants denounced proposed changes to the state's voting laws. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on the increased pressure on the White House to pass federal legislation that would protect the right to vote.

  • Delta spreads 'like wildfire' as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker

    With a new wave of COVID-19 infections fueled by the Delta variant striking countries worldwide, disease experts are scrambling to learn whether the latest version of coronavirus is making people - mainly the unvaccinated - sicker than before. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that Delta, first identified in India and now dominant worldwide, is "likely more severe" than earlier versions of the virus, according to an internal report made public on Friday. The agency cited research in Canada, Singapore and Scotland showing that people infected with the Delta variant were more likely to be hospitalized than patients earlier in the pandemic.

  • Virginia county school board votes no on adopting state transgender policies

    A Virginia county school board declined to adopt policies provided and required by the state regarding the treatment of transgender students Thursday.

  • LGBTQ patients report bad experiences with health care providers

    Adapted from a KFF report; Chart: Connor Rothschild/AxiosOver a third of LGBTQ Americans say they've had a negative experience with a health care provider over the past two years, according to KFF survey research.Why it matters: These findings, especially when coupled with the pandemic, should be a wake-up call about another big disparity in how the health care system treats different patients.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWha

  • D.C.’s Missing Students and the Rush to Avert a COVID Classroom Crisis

    Thousands of the city’s littlest learners were missing from schools last fall. As they now begin to return to classrooms, all at varying academic levels, how will educators handle the fallout from the pandemic’s K-shaped recession?

  • Reading the tea leaves ahead of Boston's historic mayoral race

    For the first time in history, a white man is not in serious contention to be the next mayor of Boston, a city with a checkered racial history.Why it matters: The face of Democratic Party politics has changed, with more women and people of color running and winning races. As high-profile races like Boston's — and New York's — attract multiple people of color in a primary, some candidates say that allows for more ideological diversity, as well.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Market

  • Anti-gun violence group pledges $25 million to stop shootings

    The nation’s largest gun violence prevention organization is stepping up efforts to address the scourge of recent shootings across the country as part of a new initiative unveiled exclusively by ABC News on Monday. Everytown for Gun Safety is delivering millions of dollars in grants and providing support to local organizations that aim to reduce gun crimes by tapping into communities most impacted by firearms. The new initiative, known as the Everytown Community Safety Fund, is dedicating $25 million over five years to gun violence prevention programs.

  • US considering ‘next steps’ as it warns Iran it will respond to deadly attack on oil tanker in international waters

    ‘RESPONSE FORTHCOMING’: The United States says “an appropriate response … will be forthcoming” after a drone attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea that the U.S., the United Kingdom, and Israel are blaming on Iran.

  • Trump raises big money in early 2021, but doesn't spend much

    Trump, a Republican, established the Save America committee in November shortly after losing the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden. Under Federal Election Commission (FEC) rules, the committee has broad leeway in how it can use its money. A filing with the FEC showed Save America made a $1 million contribution in June to the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit run by veterans of his administration.

  • Texas audit proposed by GOP would miss minor but real errors

    A group of Texas Republicans wants to audit the 2020 election results in just the large, mostly Democratic counties across the state. If they get their way, they'll miss many of the real — but minor — errors in the state's vote count. The group found a series of errors that would not come close to changing Republican Donald Trump's victory in the state or any other statewide race.

  • McMaster, GOP need to get their stories straight on COVID-19, vaccines

    It’s no wonder constituents have doubts when McMaster is telling them that health experts are just making things up, the editorial board writes.