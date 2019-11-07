COLUMN-Carbon taxes will be needed to reduce CO2 emissions: Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

* Chart 1: https://tmsnrt.rs/2NpGEEj

* Chart 2: https://tmsnrt.rs/36GXrdD

By John Kemp

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - No one likes paying taxes, but a significant and rising tax on carbon dioxide emissions is probably the only way to stem the rise in emissions contributing to climate change.

Putting a price on CO2 emissions and letting the market figure out how best to reduce them is the lowest-cost and least-distorting way to cut the amount released into the atmosphere.

There are several alternative routes to establishing a carbon price, all of which are theoretically equivalent, but the simplest, most comprehensive and most straightforward to administer is via the imposition of a tax.

Most countries already impose taxes on the production and/or consumption of coal, oil and gas, so it would be comparatively straightforward to increase such tolls and levy them in proportion to their respective emissions.

The main obstacle to introducing significant carbon taxation is intense political opposition. Levying new taxes is always difficult, especially when they affect large numbers of voters and industrial interests.

Even long-standing sources of revenue such as excise duties, tariffs, income taxes and sales taxes were fiercely opposed at first and most remain contentious even today.

Creating and sustaining a broad political coalition in favour of introducing significant carbon taxes poses a formidable challenge because of the large number of consumers, regions and industries that could lose out unless the tax is designed carefully.





COALITION-BUILDING

Carbon taxes have won increasingly broad intellectual support from economists and policy advisers across the political spectrum (“Economists' statement on carbon dividends”, Climate Leadership Council, 2019).

“A carbon tax offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary,” said a statement signed by four former chairs of the Federal Reserve and 15 former chairs of the Council of Economic Advisers who have served under presidents from both major U.S. parties.

A sufficiently robust and gradually rising carbon tax will replace the need for various carbon regulations that are less efficient, the statement says. Substituting a price signal for cumbersome regulations would promote economic growth and provide the regulatory certainty companies need for long-term investment in clean-energy alternatives.

So far, elected policymakers have been reluctant to endorse comprehensive carbon taxes because such levies remain unpopular with voters and in some instances have been rejected at the polls.

Some policymakers and commentators have suggested carbon taxes will remain a theoretical ideal and will never be politically feasible.

But the art of political leadership is largely to assemble and sustain coalitions for particular policies, and coalition-building to support specific taxation and spending distributions is the most fundamental of all political functions.

If emissions are to be reduced significantly in the next few decades, it will almost certainly require a successful political effort to assemble a broad coalition in favour of CO2 taxation.





RISING ENERGY PRICES

The International Monetary Fund estimates the tax on CO2 emissions would need to rise to a worldwide average of $75 per tonne by 2030 to meet the climate-change target set by the Paris Agreement of 2015.

The current global average price is just $2 per tonne, nowhere near high enough to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius (“Fiscal monitor: how to mitigate climate change”, International Monetary Fund, October 2019).

Increasing carbon taxes to meet the target would raise the retail cost of natural gas by an average of 68%, electricity by 43% and gasoline by 14% in the G20 countries, the IMF says.

“Under carbon taxation on a scale needed ... the price of essential items in household budgets, such as electricity and gasoline, would rise considerably but such increases have been experienced in the past,” the IMF notes.

In the past, however, steep rises in energy prices have been blamed on broader economic forces outside the immediate control of policymakers and have usually been only temporary.