Column-Central bank guns spiked by bank windfall backlash: Mike Dolan

Mike Dolan
·5 min read

By Mike Dolan

LONDON (Reuters) - Central banks may be forced to rethink and even undermine one of their prized emergency policy tools as popular resistance mounts against giant cash transfers to commercial banks while interest rates climb, recession deepens and Treasury coffers drain.

The stakes are high as it potentially affects the future use and effectiveness of extraordinary monetary policies such as bond-buying 'quantitative easing' (QE) and questions the wider political independence of central bank policymaking.

The European Central Bank, Bank of England and U.S. Federal Reserve are all - to differing degrees - now facing a backwash from years of policy-driven but lucrative balance sheet expansion. As they lift interest rates, that balance sheet burns a hole in their pockets - or more particularly the pockets of their governments long used to windfalls coming the other way.

It's the flip side of more than a decade of bond-buying QE - introduced to overcome the limits of near-zero policy rates when deflation fears dominated and which offered banks trillions of dollars of interest-bearing reserves in exchange for the bonds.

With rates falling or near zero, central banks made money on that switch as they hoarded higher yielding bonds, paid next to nothing on commercial bank reserves and transferred the resulting accounting profit to governments for spending.

Now that they're forced to raise interest rates sharply before significantly reducing those balance sheets, bloated further by pandemic-related support, a massive pay day for the banks is in store while remittances to Treasuries dry up and even reverse.

The optics of those payments to banks while taxpayers go on the hook may prove politically toxic.

"Paying billions to banks for holding the safest possible form of liquidity may trigger criticisms from the public," Axa Group Chief Economist Gilles Moec wrote, adding that it could be seen as "undue support" when rising rates already lift banks' net margins and when the public purse is pressured by serial shocks.

Britain has been battling this issue all year.

After channelling some 120 billion pounds in profit to the Treasury over 13 years, the Bank of England last month incurred its first loss for the public finance since it launched its QE programme in 2009 - a 156 million pound monthly loss from its bond portfolio versus interest paid on reserves.

That will surely climb as the BoE is expected to at least double its policy rate, the rate paid on bank reserves, by May. Paul Tucker, the BoE's former deputy governor, called on the central bank this month to limit the rate it pays on those reserves, and estimated it could save about 40 billion pounds the government is now desperately seeking elsewhere for its Nov. 17 revised budget statement.

And after more than $100 billion of transfers to the Treasury last year alone, the Fed's net income also turned negative in September and will continue that way for some time as reserve payments rise.

The ECB on Thursday may well reveal how it plans to run the gauntlet.

WAR AND PEACE

With a total of almost 5 trillion euros in excess reserves, the ECB is expected to address how its rising deposit rate allows commercial banks to use the central bank like an ATM, 'round tripping' emergency funding facilities with rates now lower than those earned from simply depositing the cash back at the ECB.

ECB-watchers think a solution could be some form of 'reverse tiering' of the payment of reserves related to amounts taken in so-called Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTROs) - which make up about a quarter of the ECB balance sheet.

While that may well end up being the least worst option, it's laced with multiple problems - not least the precedent of retrospectively altering the original terms and conditions of the TLTRO loans and potentially muddying their take-up and effectiveness if needed in a future downturn or another shock.

Unicredit economic adviser Erik Nielsen described that option as "a seriously troublesome road".

Goldman Sachs rates strategist Simon Freycenet reckons adjustment of TLTRO terms in order to lift that funding rate closer to the ECB deposit rates was probably the "least complicated solution" - but it had "clear disadvantages with regards to future policy and legal risks."

The cost of doing nothing is barely an option. Axa models show that ECB rates rising to an expected peak of 3% next year would involve an excess reserves shock that depresses the euro zone fiscal balance by 1% in one shot.

All of which underlines the direct fiscal effect of QE monetary policy that many feared would complicate full exit from QE when policy rates need to spike hard to cool inflation - threatening central banks' independence and their mandate to solely focus on price stability as governments' political and budget pressures demand otherwise.

Kenneth Rogoff, the International Monetary Fund's former chief economist, this week restated his argument that the Fed should have considered negative interest rates rather than doubling down on a QE program that's now politically more difficult to reverse.

"For all their complaints about inflation, one wonders how prepared voters are for yet another deep recession," Rogoff wrote in Foreign Affairs. "The changes in the political and economic landscape have become so profound that it seems unlikely for the foreseeable future that the Fed will choose to bring inflation down to pre-pandemic levels and keep it there."

For Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz, the political imperatives of the war triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine - at least partly responsible for the surge in inflation and interest rates this year - should reasonably dominate narrower market objectives and override opposition to the use of windfall taxes, as they have done in all previous major wars.

"It is a mistake to think that the war can be won with a peacetime economy," he wrote in a Project Syndicate blog. "No country has ever prevailed in a serious war by leaving markets alone."

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.

(by Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeD. Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Rishi Sunak replaces third of Liz Truss's Cabinet as he vows to fix mistakes of her premiership

    Rishi Sunak on Tuesday vowed to fix the “mistakes” made by Liz Truss as he replaced more than a third of her Cabinet and brought back experienced ministers, including Michael Gove, to head up key departments.

  • Rishi Sunak will help this fund’s returns – and it’s on offer at a bargain price

    If Rishi Sunak’s mere arrival in 10 Downing Street really does push down how much the Government pays to borrow, which is what seems to be happening, it will be positive for the listed fund we cover today – and others that offer “bond‑like” income.

  • World Series picks, predictions: Why Philadelphia Phillies will defeat Houston Astros

    MLB writers detail why they think the Philadelphia Phillies will beat the Houston Astros in their MLB World Series picks and predictions.

  • £57bn wiped off Meta as profits halve

    The owner of Facebook plunged by a fifth after a slump in profits stoked mounting scepticism over its attempts to build the “metaverse”.

  • Planet will top 2 degrees of warming without quicker climate action, U.N. warns

    Global temperatures will increase between 2.1 and 2.9 Celsius, a dangerous mark, by the end of the century even if current climate promises are kept

  • Sabadell Q3 net beats forecasts on lending income, lower costs

    Sabadell's third-quarter net profit more than doubled and beat forecasts thanks to lower costs and strong lending income supported by mortgage growth in Spain. The country's fourth-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 317 million euros ($319.06 million) for the July-September period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 221 million euros.

  • Wall Street Says It’s Too Early to Bet on King Dollar’s Demise

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s too soon to write off the dollar’s dominance as the US rate-hike cycle may not be near its peak. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThat’s the firm conviction of money managers at JPMorgan Asset Management and Fivestar Asset Management even after a ga

  • Putin's top diplomat in the UK says Russia won't use nukes in Ukraine as Moscow spreads baseless 'dirty bomb' claims

    Top Russia experts have said Putin's nuclear threats and the recent "dirty bomb" talk are likely an effort to scare the West away from supporting Kyiv.

  • Hong Kong Pension Fund’s Biggest Slump Since 2008 Fuels Anger

    (Bloomberg) -- A historic selloff in Hong Kong stocks has dealt a blow to the nest eggs of the city’s millions of workers, saddling them with losses of about $8,000 each that may take years to recover. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe Mandatory Provident Fund -- Ho

  • Man critically injured in shooting at Memphis gas station, police say

    A man was shot early Wednesday morning.

  • This Isn’t the Bottom for Stocks and a Recession Isn’t Priced In, Goldman Says

    Asset prices have plenty of room to fall further if the Federal Reserve accidentally engineers a steep downturn, analysts say.

  • Panthers sit RB Chuba Hubbard during Wednesday’s practice

    Half of the Panthers' new-look backfield was kept out of Wednesday's practice.

  • Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife and is she a billionaire?

    Rishi Sunak's wife came under fire in April after it emerged she was registered as non-domiciled for tax purposes.

  • Chipmakers Are All Pulling Back With Downturn - Except Samsung

    (Bloomberg) -- Over the past two weeks, every major memory chipmaker has warned of a supply glut and tumbling prices, announcing it was time to slash capital spending.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineNot so market leader Samsung Electronics Co.The South Korean giant sa

  • Lufthansa forecasts strong air travel demand in months ahead

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's Lufthansa gave an upbeat forecast for air travel on Thursday, saying it expected demand to remain strong, with high average yields, as holidaymakers splash out on tickets. Consumer demand for travel in Europe is holding up despite record-high euro zone inflation, with travellers willing to pay higher fares, according to recent statements by airlines including Ryanair and easyJet. Lufthansa said on Thursday that the continued high premium demand from leisure travellers was especially remarkable, with load factors in Business and First Class exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

  • Energy crisis sparked by Ukraine war to speed up green transition -IEA

    The drop in Russian fossil fuel exports after its Ukraine invasion this year will transform the global energy landscape for decades and can help to hasten a green energy transition, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday. The IEA's annual World Energy Outlook acknowledges the economic hit from reduced supplies of Russian oil, natural gas and coal but is keeping an environmental best case scenario in which no investment in new fossil fuel projects is needed. The IEA's report said the global energy crisis is causing profound and long-lasting changes that could hasten the transition to a more sustainable and secure energy system.

  • Capgemini 'comfortable' with top end of 2022 targets but sees demand slowing

    (Reuters) -French IT consulting firm Capgemini said it expects results at the top end of guidance this year driven by its cloud, data and artificial intelligence businesses, but cautioned that demand would slow in 2023. "The group expects demand to decelerate a bit in the coming quarters, but it remains confident that 2023 will be a year of growth, even if not probably not as strong as in 2022," Chief Executive Aiman Ezzat said on a media call. His comments come amid growing fears that an economic slowdown could dent IT budgets after gloomy results from tech giants Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp.

  • AB InBev raises 2022 outlook as beer sales accelerate

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday as beer sales accelerated, and also raised its 2022 outlook to the top-end of its previous forecast range. AB InBev, the maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, sold 3.7% more beer and other drinks during July-Sept, a growth rate faster than that seen in the first or second quarters, with strong expansion in Mexico and South Africa. "We continue to see strong consumer demand for our portfolio and a resilient beer category as we navigate the dynamic operating environment," Chief Executive Michel Doukeris said in a statement.

  • Down on chips, Toyota goes back to basics with car keys

    Toyota Motor Corp has discovered that even keys can be too "smart" for their own good. The world's top-selling carmaker said on Thursday it would replace one of the two electronic "smart" keys it delivers in Japan with a mechanical one for the time being as it races to get cars to customers in Japan. "As the shortage of semiconductors continues, this is a provisional measure aimed at delivering cars to customers as quickly as possible," Toyota said in a statement, apologising for the inconvenience.

  • Hong Kong home prices drop 2.1% in Sept, down 8% this year

    Hong Kong private home prices fell 2.1% in September from a month earlier to the lowest since January 2019, official data showed on Thursday, dragged down by rising interest rates and a pessimistic economic outlook. The drop in home prices last month in one of the world's most unaffordable housing markets followed a revised 1.9% fall in August. Home prices in the financial hub have fallen 8.1% in the first nine months of this year.