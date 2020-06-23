Column: Citing coronavirus, Sutter seeks to renege on 'historic' antitrust deal

Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento was one of the facilities subject to a massive antitrust settlement in December that Sutter now may want to reconsider. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Here are a couple of points about the giant Sutter Health hospital chain that are indisputable.

First, the landmark settlement it reached in December with California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra would hit it in the pocketbook, hard, since the deal included a $575-million financial penalty among other costly features.

Second, the coronavirus crisis has devastated Sutter's bottom line — as it has those of many other hospitals and healthcare chains.

The plaintiffs are not going to renegotiate the settlement agreement.

Deputy California Atty. Gen. Emilio Varanini

Sutter now is trying to exploit the second point to undermine the first one. It has asked the judge overseeing the settlement to defer final approval of the deal, hinting strongly that it wishes to rewrite key elements it already agreed to.

Becerra has replied, in effect: No dice. "The plaintiffs are not going to renegotiate the settlement agreement," Deputy Atty. Gen. Emilio Varanini told San Francisco Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo at a May 29 hearing.

That's encouraging. The truth is that, although Sutter has unquestionably incurred a deep financial hit from the coronavirus — it says in an interim financial statement it lost nearly $1.1 billion in the first three months of this year on revenue of $3.2 billion, and an additional operating loss of $360 million during April.

That said, the chain is still sitting on pants-fulls of money; as of Dec. 30, it said in the financial statement, it had $6 billion in cash and liquid investments.

Sutter's poor-mouthing provides an ideal opportunity to examine just how the coronavirus has affected the finances of our leading hospital firms.

It also allows us to revisit the anticompetitive behavior Sutter allegedly engaged in, which Becerra suggested underlay that enormous cash hoard. Here's our bottom line: Becerra shouldn't budge on the terms of the settlement, and Judge Massullo should approve it as submitted.

Let's start with the antitrust case.

Becerra's 2018 lawsuit alleged that Sutter Health, which comprised 24 hospitals and 34 surgery centers in Northern California, had exploited its size for years to



extract “illegally inflated prices” from insurers, employers and patients. The lawsuit built on a case brought earlier by the United Food and Commercial Workers union.





Among the challenged practices, Becerra pinpointed an “all or none” rule that Sutter began imposing in its contracts with health plans in 2002. Under this rule, Sutter wouldn’t allow any of its hospitals to be excluded by health plans from their networks, or even relegated to lower tiers that allowed patients to choose them at higher co-pays.

This poses a dilemma for payers, because many Sutter hospitals are “must-have” institutions for insurers or their clients, whether because they’re highly valued by patients because of their reputations, or are the only suitable hospitals within particular geographic regions.

But the restriction prevents insurers or employers from steering patients to lower-cost hospitals, either by placing high-cost institutions outside the network or charging higher co-pays.

Sutter said that insurers were free to exclude any of its hospitals from their networks on request. But insurers testified that Sutter placed such punitive conditions on exclusions that the insurers had no practical option. The lawsuits further alleged that the chain imposed arbitration and confidentiality conditions in its contracts that effectively kept its rate secret.

The whole set-up, Becerra alleged, amounted to an enormous price-fixing scheme that "injured the general economy of Northern California and thus of the state." Inpatient prices in Sutter Health's home ground were as much as 70% higher than in the far more competitive Southern California region, he said.

Big California hospital chains not only raised prices faster than inflation, but gave competitors room to raise their own prices. (USC ) More

That conclusion was supported by academic research and a finding by the Federal Trade Commission. Sutter may not have been the only hospital provider in the region, but it set a mark that other providers shot for. “These guys set an umbrella price, and everyone else floats up,” Glenn Melnick, a healthcare expert at USC, told me after Becerra filed his lawsuit.