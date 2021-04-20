Column: When it comes to the Derek Chauvin trial, Maxine Waters is not the issue

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robin Abcarian
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, the longtime Democratic congresswoman from Los Angeles, is a convenient distraction for right wingers. <span class="copyright">(Los Angeles Times)</span>
U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, the longtime Democratic congresswoman from Los Angeles, is a convenient distraction for right wingers. (Los Angeles Times)

Maxine Waters, the long-serving Democratic House representative from Los Angeles, was recently described by an MSNBC host as “the congresswoman who never holds anything back.”

That was just after she gave voice to a sentiment that many of us on the blue side of the room have felt every time that Jim Jordan, the obstreperous Republican congressman from Ohio, speaks: “You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth,” Waters told Jordan as he badgered infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci during a committee hearing last week.

Amen, sister.

Let me just say this up front: I’m a fan of Waters, 82, who has reached a point after three decades in Congress where she simply doesn't care what her critics think of her.

Assuming she ever did.

Over the weekend, Waters was in Minnesota to attend a protest against the police violence that had just claimed the life of yet another unarmed Black man, 20-year-old Daunte Wright. And she riled her critics once again.

“We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational,” she said. “We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

Was she implying there would be violence in the event that a Minnesota jury fails to convict former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd? Was her remark the equivalent or worse of former President Trump urging his supporters to march to the Capitol and "fight like hell?"

That’s what her antagonists decided.

“It is hard to imagine anything more inappropriate than a member of Congress flying in from California to inform local leaders not so subtly that this defendant better be found guilty or else there will be big trouble in the streets,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) said he would introduce a motion to censure Waters.

Florida Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who just abandoned plans for a white supremacist caucus in Congress, vowed to introduce a resolution to expel Waters from the House. (As my colleague Jennifer Haberkorn noted, Greene, a far-right conspiracy theorist, was stripped of committee assignments for social media posts made before she took office, “including an endorsement of killing Democrats.”)

Chauvin’s defense attorney moved for a mistrial based on Waters’ remarks. The judge denied the motion, but not before calling out Waters by name, describing her statement as “abhorrent” and saying it might provide the defense with grounds for appeal, which legal experts dismissed as unlikely. (“I don’t think it has any legs,” said CNN legal analyst Laura Coates.)

But leave it to Tucker Carlson of Fox News to respond with calculated hysteria and his own incitement to violence: “Maxine Waters showed up to demand more violence,” said Carlson. “Do what we say or we will kill you.”

As usual, Waters wasn’t having it.

“I talk about confronting the justice system, confronting the policing that’s going on,” she said Monday. “I’m talking about speaking up. I’m talking about legislation. I’m talking about elected officials doing what needs to be done to control their budgets and to pass legislation.”

::

Getting into a comparison of how Republicans ignored the many provocations to violence that spewed from former President Trump’s mouth over his four years in office is probably futile.

Let’s just say the attacks on Waters are mostly political, and stink of racial bias. She embodies the rage that so many of us feel, and she is not afraid to express it. And her constituents clearly support her outspokenness. She routinely gets more than 70% of the vote in the 43rd district, which is half Latino, 19% Black, 15% white and 13% Asian American and Pacific Islander.

In 2018, she called on Americans to confront the Trump administration officials who carried out and defended his inhumane policy of separating families at the border, and vocally supported booing them out of restaurants. “If we can’t protect the children,” she said then, “we can’t protect anyone.”

She was accused in many quarters of incivility, but as Seth Rogen tweeted at the time, “I’m confused that some people think civility is comparable to humanity.”

On Tuesday, even President Biden expressed an opinion about the Chauvin murder trial, after phoning the family of George Floyd to offer support: “I am praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is, I think it’s overwhelming in my view.” (He added: “I wouldn’t say that unless the jury was sequestered now and not hear me say that.”)

Should he have weighed in? Maybe not, but he expressed what so many Americans are feeling, and plans to address the nation after the Chauvin jury renders its verdict.

Anyway, focusing on Maxine Waters is a classic feat of Republican misdirection, a convenient distraction from one of the most profound and depressing issues confronting this country: the never-ending brutalization of Black people by law enforcement.

And yet, many Americans do not see a connection between systemic racism and these killings. Last June, the Public Religion Research Institute polled Americans on their perceptions of police killings of Black Americans. Seventy-eight percent of Republicans, and 72% of white evangelical Protestants, saw them as isolated events, rather than part of a pattern. Only 17% of Democrats saw them as isolated events.

“The denial that systemic racism exists is one of the absolute glues that holds together the modern Republican coalition,” CNN political analyst Ron Brownstein told Anderson Cooper on Monday night.

That — and not anything Maxine Waters has said — is what we need to be worked up about.

@AbcarianLAT

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Chauvin defense tries to use Rep. Maxine Waters’ comments to seek mistrial

    The judge denied the motion for a mistrial with the claim that one congresswoman’s opinion won’t make the difference. Eric Nelson, former police officer Derek Chauvin’s lawyer, filed a motion for a mistrial citing comments made by Congresswoman Maxine Waters. “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” said Judge Peter Cahill.

  • Italy's Grillo derided for defending son in sex assault case

    Former Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday derided the 5-Star Movement's founder for a video message defending his son against sexual assault allegations. Conte, a lawyer by training who has been tapped as the next leader of the movement, said in a statement that he understands Beppe Grillo's “anguish of a father, but we cannot overlook that there are also other people ... who must be protected and whose feelings must be absolutely respected, namely the young girl directly involved.” Beppe Grillo, the comic who founded the 5-Star Movement, published an impassioned video on his popular blog this week defending his 20-year-old son against allegations of involvement in a group sexual assault in Sardinia in the summer of 2019.

  • One Major Side Effect of Eating Sweet Potatoes, Says Science

    There's no denying that sweet potatoes are one of the healthiest foods you can eat. Sweet potatoes are full of all kinds of nutrients that are incredible for your body—like fiber and even protein. However, out of all of the different macro and micronutrients in sweet potatoes, there's one nutrient in particular that gives you quite the health boost when eating sweet potatoes, and that's vitamin A.Here's why you should pay attention to this number one side effect of eating sweet potatoes and vitamin A, and for even more healthy eating tips, be sure to check out our list of The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.Why it's important to get enough vitamin A in your diet.According to the USDA, one cup of cubed sweet potato contains 377% of your daily recommended vitamin A intake for the day. Yes, that number is real. The boost of vitamin A is coming from the beta carotene in sweet potato, which converts to vitamin A in your body. Beta carotene can be found in all kinds of orange and yellow vegetables you love like carrots, butternut squash, and even bell peppers.Beta carotene is known for doing a lot of things for your body including improved eye health, brain health, lung health, and even your skin health. But one of the most significant side effects of eating sweet potatoes is the cancer-fighting properties found in beta carotene. One study published by the journal Diseases shows how foods that are rich in antioxidants can help protect your body against the development of certain kinds of cancers. Beta carotene is one of the antioxidants providing your body with this kind of protection.Along with sweet potatoes, here are The 12 Best Vitamin A Foods For Skin, Hair, and Eye Health.Can you overdo it on vitamin A?According to the National Institute of Health, the recommended daily allowance (RDA) of vitamin A is 900 micrograms for men and 700 micrograms for women. One sweet potato baked in the skin contains 1,403 micrograms of vitamin A, which is double the amount you really need.Studies show that overdoing vitamin A can cause some damage to your health, which can lead to hypervitaminosis A. This means the excess vitamin A stores in your liver and can accumulate over time, causing vitamin A toxicity to develop, according to Healthline.So does this mean we should avoid sweet potatoes? Absolutely not. In fact, these studies show that overdoing it on vitamin A supplements lead to vitamin A toxicity, not from food, according to Harvard Health. That sweet potato is still perfectly fine for your body to digest, and as already mentioned, it can do a lot for your body.The only side effect of eating too many sweet potatoes at once would be discolored yellow skin. But we have a feeling you'll likely eat the right portion of sweet potatoes at a time. A cup of cubed sweet potatoes, or one medium-sized sweet potato, usually is about one serving for a person. If you're not sure how to correctly portion out your food, here are 18 Easy Ways to Control Your Portion Sizes.

  • NASA executive spent $272,000 in COVID loans on pool, cars and dog breeder, feds say

    Prosecutors said the 36-year-old earned upwards of $170,000 a year as director of policy for NASA.

  • 1 dead, 2 wounded in Long Island grocery store shooting; suspect apprehended

    The shooting occurred at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead, New York, authorities said.

  • Miners' union backs shift from coal in exchange for jobs

    The nation's largest coal miners' union said Monday it would accept President Joe Biden's plan to move away from coal and other fossil fuels in exchange for a “true energy transition" that includes thousands of jobs in renewable energy and spending on technology to make coal cleaner. Cecil Roberts, president of the United Mine Workers of America, said ensuring jobs for displaced miners — including 7,000 coal workers who lost their jobs last year — is crucial to any infrastructure bill taken up by Congress.

  • Belarus decries sanctions US reimposed on 9 state companies

    Belarus' Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed regret over sanctions that the United States reimposed on nine state-owned companies in the ex-Soviet country, citing human rights violations. Belarus has become a target of Western sanctions after authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko won his sixth term in office in a widely disputed election in August and unleashed a harsh crackdown on subsequent mass protests that demanded he steps down. More than 34,000 people have been arrested, many of them beaten, and most prominent opposition figures have fled Belarus or have since been jailed.

  • Neil Patrick Harris Jokes He'll Visit Disney with His Kids Every Year Until They 'Can't Stand Me'

    Neil Patrick Harris shares kids Harper Grace and Gideon Scott with husband David Burtka

  • Iran sees Vienna talks moving forward, warns against excessive demands

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's chief negotiator said on Tuesday talks to save the 2015 nuclear accord were moving forward despite difficulties but warned Tehran would stop the negotiations if faced with "unreasonable demands" or time wasting. Iran and world powers have made headway in the Vienna talks though much more work is needed, a senior European Union official said, with meetings to resume next week after consultations in their respective capitals.

  • Trademarks could reveal what's next for Kobe Bryant products after end of Nike deal

    Kobe Bryant, LLC has filed numerous trademarks over the past year that feature Gigi, her nickname and her jersey number.

  • Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Pays Tribute to Hilarious 'KUWTK' Scene

    On Sunday, Kylie Jenner posted a pic of her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, dressed up like a chicken. In the caption, she referenced a 2016 episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ where the Kylie Cosmetics founder mistook a pig for a chicken.

  • In Minneapolis, a fortified city awaits Chauvin verdict

    Just outside the entrance to Smile Orthodontics, in a Minneapolis neighborhood of craft breweries and trendy shops, two soldiers in jungle camouflage and body armor were on watch Monday, assault rifles slung over their backs. A few steps away at the Iron Door Pub, three more National Guard soldiers and a Minneapolis police officer stood out front, watching the street. Adam Martinez was walking down the street when he briefly stopped to stare at the scene.

  • Here are the jurors who will decide whether Derek Chauvin is guilty of murder in George Floyd's death

    Before being chosen, jurors were asked their opinions about George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, police, racial discrimination and last summer's protests.

  • Guide mauled to death by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

    Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police

  • Stacey Abrams condemns ‘racial animus’ in GOP-backed bills to restrict ballot access

    ‘If the effect is deleterious to the ability of people of colour to participate in elections, then that is problematic and that is wrong,’ Abrams says

  • Nine shot at child’s 12th birthday party in Louisiana

    Police has claimed that more than one weapon was used at the birthday party in which nine sustained gunshot wounds

  • Tesla car crash kills two in Texas

    Houston police say a deadly car crash involving a Tesla vehicle - was believed have been operating without a driver at the time of the incident on Saturday.The crash comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated driving system following several recent accidents.According to local media reports, the 2019 Tesla Model S was moving at a high rate of speed when it failed to round a curve, speeding off the roadway, crashing into a tree and bursting into flames.Authorities say there was no one was in the driver's seat.After the fire was extinguished, authorities found one occupant in the front passenger seat, and one in the back.Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. auto safety agency said in March it has opened over two dozen investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, at least three of them recent.The latest accident could throw a wrench in Tesla's plans, as it prepares to launch its updated "full self-driving" software to more customers.In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he expects huge profits from the software, saying he was quote "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself… this year."

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released

  • Asia Today: Indian opposition leader positive for COVID-19

    Rahul Gandhi, an opposition Congress party leader and scion of India’s Nehru-Gandhi family, says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. Gandhi last week called off political rallies in West Bengal state where provincial elections are being held. On Monday, another top Congress party leader and former prime minister, Manmohan Singh, also tested positive and was hospitalized as a precaution.

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees