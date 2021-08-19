Column: Could Gavin Newsom lose even if he beats the recall?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Z. Barabak
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Former Gov. Gray Davis and current Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Apathy and Democratic overconfidence nearly cost California Gov. Gray Davis, left, reelection in 2002 and he was recalled the next year. Gov. Gavin Newsom faces similar challenges as he fights a September recall attempt. (Associated Press)

In 2002, running for reelection, California Gov. Gray Davis faced a hapless Republican opponent by the name of Bill Simon Jr.

Simon, a wealthy banker and political neophyte, never stood a chance against the Democratic incumbent. He had the charisma of a turnip, staked positions far afield of most Californians and bumbled through a campaign that was chronically and comically inept.

When election day arrived, however, the results were stunning. After several cliffhanging hours in which the lead traded hands several times, Davis prevailed by a mere 47% to 42%.

The outcome wouldn't have been close if a blowout hadn't been expected.

Which may sound paradoxical, but can be easily explained: Complacency and overconfidence among Democrats almost cost Davis a second term. Ultimately, those factors led to his recall less than a year later.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, as it happens, faces similar peril as he seeks to avoid Davis' fate and keep from becoming the second California governor — and only the third in U.S. history — to be recalled by voters before his term ends.

His greatest problem isn't any of the Republicans he faces. Rather, it's apathy among fellow Democrats, who won't save Newsom's skin if they don't vote. Until recently, a lot of the governor's fellow partisans treated the recall as a joke and certainly no threat in a state where the GOP hasn't won a statewide contest since before Apple sold its first iPhone.

But there's a big difference between beating the attempted recall and crushing it. If Newsom prevails in less-than-impressive fashion, will that weaken him politically if, as widely assumed, he seeks a second term in 2022? After all, the seeds of Davis' ouster were sown just a few months earlier by his feeble reelection performance.

That experience showed that a win isn't always a triumph.

On the day Davis was reelected, six in 10 voters disapproved of the governor's job performance, according to a Los Angeles Times survey. They had an equally dim view of Simon. So given that unhappy choice, many Californians took a pass on the race, or backed one of several third-party candidates running; why not, since it was widely assumed Davis was going to win anyway?

The result was more than just an election-night humbling of the unpopular Democrat. The rock-bottom turnout made it much easier to force a recall vote less than a year later, a function of the state's exceedingly low qualifying threshold, which requires signatures reflecting just 12% of the ballots cast in the previous election. When Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger entered the contest, it was hasta la vista for Davis.

Republicans Larry Elder, Kevin Faulconer, John Cox and Caitlyn Jenner may all run again in 2022. (Assuming Jenner, who seems to be playing the role of candidate more than actually campaigning like one, hasn't latched onto some other merchandising scheme.) But it's hard to see how any of them would prevail if they can't beat Newsom in the recall, an oddly timed, low-turnout election that gives outsized influence to the GOP's highly energized base.

More significantly, a Republican doesn't need to receive anywhere close to a majority of votes — or, for that matter, anything even approaching Simon's 42% of the vote — to win election if Newsom is recalled. The candidate who gets the most votes, however few that is, will become California's next governor.

It won't be that way in 2022.

The more pertinent question, then, is whether a formidable Democratic opponent, or two, would feel encouraged to take on Newsom if he barely avoids being recalled. Blood in the water, and all that.

Maybe so. California faces a shortage of rainfall, but no scarcity of ego and ambition. There are dozens of officeholders in Sacramento and Washington, stars in Hollywood, moguls in Silicon Valley and sundry people with piles of money who believe they could do a better job as governor, given the chance.

Still, it could be a heavy lift defeating Newsom, however vulnerable he may appear. It's rare that a California governor is pushed out of office. The last incumbent to lose reelection was Democrat Pat Brown in 1966. Before that, Democrat Culbert Olson lost to Republican Earl Warren a quarter-century earlier.

Moreover, polls show Newsom maintaining strong support among Democrats, who outnumber registered Republicans by nearly 2-to-1, and enjoying an overall favorable rating among most Californians surveyed. He's no Gray Davis.

"I'm not going to say it couldn't happen," said Garry South, who managed Davis' two successful gubernatorial campaigns and helped fight the 2003 recall. "But if you pick over the bones of history and look for an incentive to run against a sitting governor, however weakened he may seem, there's just no evidence, no receipts, to suggest it can be done successfully."

All of which heightens the stakes for both sides in the recall effort.

The vote Sept. 14 isn't just whether to keep Newsom in office. More likely than not, it's also a vote on whether he should remain as California governor for the next 5½ years, until a second term expires in January 2027.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Climate change gets leading role in Gov. Gavin Newsom recall election in California

    Mail-in ballots began arriving this week for the Sept. 14 recall election of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a contest that Democrats and environmentalists are increasingly framing in terms of its impact on the state's efforts to fight climate change.

  • Faulconer hits GOP rival Elder as California recall heats up

    Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has changed tactics in his campaign for California governor, criticizing fellow Republican Larry Elder, the conservative radio host who has emerged as a GOP front-runner in the recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. In an odd political twist, Faulconer has joined Newsom in targeting Elder, a late entry in the race whose name recognition especially among conservatives elevated him among other GOP candidates.

  • Showdown looms in Sacramento over plan to split some single-family lots for more homes

    In another attempt to tackle California's housing crisis, lawmakers will debate 'duplex bill,' which would allow some single-family lots to be split.

  • George Lopez Endorses Embattled Gavin Newsom As California Governor Struggles Among Latinos

    “I’m sticking with Gavin Newsom,” said comedian George Lopez about the California recall in an Instagram video on Tuesday, “and I’m voting ‘No.'” Lopez did not berate others who might vote “Yes.” “You do what you do, and I’ll do what I do,” he said. Mira / Yo / Hey ! Californians ! Bilingually opposed […]

  • Guerrero: If Larry Elder is elected, life will get harder for Black and Latino Californians

    Larry Elder's alarming views on race and marginalized people would drive state policy for 40 million Californians, threatening immigrants' rights and justice for all.

  • 'You've been served': Order about unpaid bill tossed at GOP candidate for Calif. governor at debate

    A consultant wants businessman and candidate John Cox to settle an unpaid bill from 2018.

  • Under new California law, vicious teen killer could be freed next year

    The vicious killer of an elderly California couple could soon be freed if a state appellate court rules in his favor. Daniel Marsh killed the couple in 2013 when he was 15 years old. A new California law prohibits anyone under 16 from being tried as an adult. At a hearing Wednesday, his attorney argued the law should retroactively apply to his client. “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty looks back on the case she's been following for years.

  • Russell Wilson calls 49ers rookie Trey Lance ‘a really talented player’

    The NFC West is easily the most brutal division in the NFL these days.

  • Surging wildfire tears through northern California town and threatens others

    Caldor fire explodes in size as Pacific Gas & Electric begins shutting off power to 51,000 customersThe town sheltering Dixie fire refugees: ‘Each year we hold our breath’ A chimney is left standing after a property was destroyed by the Caldor fire in Grizzly Flats, California. Photograph: Ethan Swope/AP Critically dangerous fire weather was forecast across northern California from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, threatening to intensify several large blazes and increasing the risk of

  • How Hulu’s Success Could Prove Costly for Disney

    Most of the ink (including on these online pages) regarding Disney’s streaming ambitions is spilled on Disney+, but the entertainment goliath’s other streaming service has actually been key to its bottom line. That would be Hulu. Despite a subscriber base that’s less than half the size of Disney+, Hulu posted a surprising profit during Disney’s most recent quarterly earnings (though the company didn’t disclose how big it was). And the surprise profit, on the backs of original hits like “The Hand

  • At least three dead in anti-Taliban Jalalabad protests

    A Taliban source said one person had been killed in the city, some 150 km (90 miles) to the east of Kabul.The witnesses said the shooting followed an attempt by local residents to install Afghanistan's national flag at a square in Jalalabad.Video footage shot by Pajhwok Afghan News, a local news agency, showed protesters in the city who were carrying the Afghan flag fleeing with the sound of gunshots in the background.A former police official told Reuters separately that four people had been killed and 13 injured in the protests, without giving further details.

  • ‘Block Kong’: Dim Sum in a Crypto Hub

    A global center for finance, Hong Kong is an often overlooked hub for the blockchain industry, as documented in "Block Kong."

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • What poverty in Philadelphia taught me about homelessness in Los Angeles

    Both cities have high rates of poverty. But in one, the housing is far less affordable - and that has led to many more people sleeping on the streets.

  • Commodity Slump Accelerates Amid Growth Fears and Fed Taper Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities are headed for their worst week in two months on speculation that economic growth will slow a rebound in demand for raw materials with metals, agriculture and oil falling. Copper sank to its lowest price since April and was headed for its worst week in two months, while gold slipped and oil fell to its lowest price since May. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks prices for 23 futures contracts, is on course for its worst week since June. Growth woes also he

  • A top Democrat wants to make them pay. All the executives behind defunct for-profit schools, that is.

    For-profits have a history of "fraud, abuse, and mismanagement," House Education Chair Bobby Scott said. He wants their executives held accountable.

  • U.N. chief calls for immediate ceasefire in Ethiopia

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday pushed for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted aid access in Ethiopia's Tigray region, where he said millions of people needed help and women had suffered "unspeakable violence." "It is time for all parties to recognize that there is no military solution, and it is vital to preserve the unity and stability of Ethiopia which is critical to the region and beyond," Guterres told reporters in New York. Ethiopian federal government troops and forces from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have been battling since November in a war that has killed thousands of people, led to a major refugee crisis and ethnic killings, rape as a weapon of war and a humanitarian crisis.

  • Peruvian foreign minister quits amid criticism for comments

    Peru's foreign secretary resigned Tuesday amid criticism for comments he made about terrorism in the country in the late 20th century, leaving the new government of President Pedro Castillo less than a month after it assumed power. The presidency's press office said in a statement that Foreign Affairs Secretary Héctor Béjar, 85, had handed in a letter of “irrevocable resignation” and the president accepted it. The government didn't cite any reason, but the opposition and some media have been criticizing the sociology professor and former guerilla member for saying that the Shining Path terrorist group was a CIA creation and that the Peruvian navy had been responsible for terrorist acts.

  • California to Require Proof of Vaccination for More Indoor Events

    Indoor events of more than 1,000 people will now require proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 test, upping from the previous 5,000-person requirement

  • Joe Biden’s handling of Afghanistan threatens to plunge UK-US relations to lowest point in 25 years

    Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan threatens to plunge UK-US political relations to their lowest point in 25 years, former UK ambassadors to Washington have suggested.