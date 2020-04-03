Column: Could unemployment reach Great Depression levels? Yes, but ...

Echo of the Great Depression? Temporary employees at Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County who have been laid off from restaurant jobs pack boxes of food for the needy. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The sudden, devastating rise in U.S. joblessness during the coronavirus crisis has evoked images from the Great Depression — abject destitution leading to bread lines and apples sold on street corners, and so on.

Comparisons of the surging unemployment rate to that of the 1930s have become commonplace: "Coronavirus could lead to the highest unemployment levels since the Great Depression," declared Vox in an example picked at random.

Economist Miguel Faria-e-Castro of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis raised eyebrows and blood pressures with what he called a "back of the envelope" projection of a 32.1% unemployment rate for the second quarter of this year. That would exceed the peak of 24.9% reached, according to some estimates, in 1933.

This kind of upending of the labor market in such a short time is unheard of.

Heidi Shierholz, Economic Policy Institute

Faria-e-Castro's paper came out on March 24, before the most recent statistics showing 10 million applications for unemployment in the last two weeks, and Friday's report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that more than 700,000 jobs were lost in March, driving the unemployment rate to 4.4% from 3.5% the previous month, the largest single-month jump in five decades.

His estimate assumed that almost all furloughed workers would lose their jobs, and didn't account for fiscal stimulus, including loans to small businesses to maintain employment or enhanced unemployment benefits, already enacted.

Still, labor economists are largely unanimous in calling the toll already seen unprecedented. "This kind of upending of the labor market in such a short time is unheard of," observed Heidi Shierholz of the labor-oriented Economic Policy Institute.

The numbers paint a picture of an economy in deep distress, and point to more pain to come as the impact of stay-at-home mandates grows. Two-thirds of those losses were in the leisure and hospitality sectors, which have been especially hard-hit by the crisis.

Yet without minimizing the scale of the economic plunge, it's proper to place comparisons between today's figures and economic situation and those of the Depression in perspective. In short: The differences are greater than the similarities.

First, although the causes of the Great Depression are still debated by economists, the conditions underlying the current slowdown are plainly unique. They arise from a deliberate freeze of economic activity designed to protect public health.

The conditions leading to the Depression developed over a longer period — by some reckonings, a decade or more — and reflected structural flaws in the global economy that had gone undetected in the years following the World War I armistice.

The Depression and subsequent recessions resulted largely from economic factors, such as the 2007-2008 Great Recession, which was triggered by the housing crash of 2008 and its impact on the credit markets, and the 1981-1982 recession, which was prompted by the Federal Reserve's deliberate contraction of the money supply to clear inflation from the U.S. economy.

Although the length and extent of the current freeze is hard to gauge from today's vantage point, it's surely temporary — it could be lifted almost as quickly as it was imposed. The prospect of a return to normalcy in weeks or even months could moderate consumers' inclination to stop all their spending indefinitely.

The U.S., like other advanced economies, also has tools to manage the economic downturn that didn't exist until relatively late in the Depression or even later. At the most fundamental level, we have a clearer picture of the economy itself than existed in the 1930s.

In that era employment and unemployment statistics weren't compiled in real time. Unemployment rates for the 1930s, for example, were reconstructed by economists — in the 1960s and 1970s, amid disagreements over whether workers on New Deal work relief programs should be counted as employed or unemployed.

The nation had only rudimentary tools of monetary policy through a largely toothless Federal Reserve Board. The Fed's attempts to quash stock market speculation via moral suasion prior to the 1929 crash were regularly flouted by bankers, especially Charles Mitchell of National City Bank (precursor of today's Citgroup), who fed the speculative boom with liberal margin loans.