Column: COVID is still around, still contagious

Jan. 27—"Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!"

That's a famous movie quote from "The Godfather: Part III" and delivered by Michael Corleone, played by Al Pacino.

I experienced a similar feeling last week when I tested positive for COVID-19. I had hoped I was done with the pesky virus, but a sore throat turned to congestion and a cough. I received the sad news on Jan. 15 after a trip to the doctor's office, and had to work from home the rest of the week.

Apparently I'm not alone. I know many friends and acquaintances who have tested positive for the virus.

As it was in March 2022, when I first tested positive, my symptoms were relatively mild. I never had a fever. The cough, with the aid of some prescription medicine, went away after a couple of days.

According to recent reporting done by The Post and Courier, COVID-related outbreaks have risen in South Carolina nursing homes and the number of new COVID patients hospitalized was more than 500.

That goes along with an increase in flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases. Along with COVID, the three form the dreaded "tripledemic" of the main respiratory viruses.

I got my flu shot and my latest COVID-19 booster back in October. I generally try to be safe and follow measures to stay healthy. But I still got it.

The worst part was having to wear a mask again. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing one for 10 days, which for me meant the week I returned to work.

So on Sunday night I was digging through my dresser drawer and found a stack of cloth masks. Of course, I like some of the masks better than others and pulled those to the front. My wife had ordered some paper ones, but I quickly vetoed those.

When I went into a store I frequently visit, my mask seemed to cause alarm. I was asked if I was feeling bad, and I explained what had happened and assured the folks that I was feeling fine.

I wear reading glasses, and they tend to fog up when I have the mask on. Fortunately, I was able to stay in my office a good bit and isolate from my co-workers.

All in all, my week on the disabled list from COVID-19 wasn't too bad. It was too cold to play golf, and my course was closed for most of the week anyway. In the evenings, I was able to catch up on some TV shows and movies.

I've never seen "The Godfather: Part III," but I do have it in my DVR and plan to watch it soon. The first two installments of "The Godfather" are among my favorites, and I will tune in any chance I get to see them.

As for COVID, I'd like to "make it an offer it can't refuse" and hope to never get it again. I'd like for it to "sleep with the fishes," but understand it's "not personal. It's strictly business."

And, as Sonny Corleone, played by the late James Caan, famously said: "Bada bing, bada boom."

Thanks for reading.