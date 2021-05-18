Column: Debunking the Russia hoax, California exodus and other nonsense

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Z. Barabak
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listen during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)
Hillary Clinton said the 2016 election was stolen from her. Donald Trump said the 2020 election was stolen from him. But only Trump incited a violent uprising aimed at overturning the result. (Saul Loeb / Associated Press)

Today we answer questions and comments from readers and others wondering who thought it was a good idea to let this guy write a column?

You recently claimed the California “exodus” is a bunch of hooey.

True.

Then the state lost a congressional seat and it was announced that California is losing population for the first time in history.

Also true.

How do you feel now?

Like the state has a little bit more elbow room.

Seriously.

The column explored why so many folks are so eager to write California’s obituary.

The decades-old phenomenon is a product of jealousy and, more recently, the competition between the “blue-America capital” of California and the “red-America capital" of Texas. If California and its progressive policies are seen as failing — by driving hordes of residents to head for the exits — some consider that proof that Texas and its conservative approach offers a better way.

In short, the narrative is driven more by politics than reality.

But what about the population decline?

Demographers said deaths related to COVID-19, a falling birth rate and federal immigration restrictions were key drivers of the state’s population loss. And while California’s crazy-high cost of housing and comparatively steep tax rate have doubtless caused some to leave the state, those were not the primary reasons that California lost population.

More significantly, experts don’t see the falling numbers as the start of a long-term pattern. They expect the state to resume its growth, albeit not at the booming levels of old, as early as this year.

But you flat-out called the exodus “a myth.”

And it is.

To read some of the apocalyptic coverage, you would think Californians were kicking and gouging each other's eyes out as they overran the border with Nevada, Oregon and Arizona. You’d think the state’s population had fallen in half. Actually, California gained residents over the last decade, though the state’s population dipped by 0.46% in the last 12 months.

If you think 0.46% is a huge number, you'd best not consider a career as a financial advisor.

You recently compared California in 2003, the last time there was a gubernatorial recall, to 2021.

Yes. A number of statistics, including the state’s dramatic political and cultural shift toward the Democratic Party, suggest Gov. Gavin Newsom is well-positioned to survive this current attempt.

So you’re predicting Newsom prevails.

I make no predictions. I’m smart enough to know what I’m not smart enough to know.

You failed to include a comparison of the state’s homeless population then and now.

It’s a big issue and definitely a political weight on Newsom.

According to the most recent data from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development's point-in-time count, there were roughly 162,000 homeless residents living in California in 2020. Comparisons are inexact because HUD records go back only to 2005; at that time, the number was about 188,000.

In a recent column about sore losers you failed to mention Democrats Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams.

The old “Oh, yeah? Well, what about ..."

Excuse me, I'm asking the questions.

OK.

Well, what about Clinton and Abrams?

Clinton has harshly criticized former President Trump on a number of occasions and even referred to him more than once as an "illegitimate president" who stole the election. But there's a world of difference between a private citizen — even one as famous as Clinton — venting on a book tour and Trump's actions before and after leaving the White House.

She didn't vigorously seek to overturn the outcome of the 2016 contest, conceding to Trump hours after the polls closed. Clinton attended his inauguration, as is customary.

Trump skipped President Biden's swearing-in, an event that has long highlighted and celebrated the nation’s traditionally peaceful transfer of power, and continues almost daily to publicly press the falsehood that he beat Biden and the election was rigged.

More importantly, Clinton didn’t help incite a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol by supporters seeking to reverse the results of a demonstrably free and fair election.

What about Abrams?

After accusing Republican Brian Kemp of using his position as the state’s chief election officer to interfere with the 2018 gubernatorial contest, Abrams issued a carefully worded statement acknowledging that Kemp would “be certified as the victor.” But she was not, Abrams said, delivering “a speech of concession.” From a practical standpoint, it was a distinction without any difference.

Kemp vehemently denied the allegation of misconduct and a USA Today analysis found "not much empirical evidence supporting the assertion that Kemp either suppressed the vote or 'stole' the election from Abrams."

While some may find Abrams’ behavior ungracious, she didn’t then set out — as Republicans legislators across the country have — to pass laws making it harder for people to vote or, more crucially, empowering lawmakers to overturn elections results they don’t like.

That's a big difference.

What about the "Russia hoax" and widespread 2020 election fraud?

No one from Trump's campaign was charged with conspiring with Russians during the 2016 election, and there's no proof that Moscow tipped the election away from Clinton. However, there's incontrovertible evidence that Trump and his campaign aides welcomed and even invited Russia's support, which involved the release of hacked emails from Clinton's campaign and spreading disinformation on social media.

As for allegations of widespread voter fraud, maybe they'll find millions of uncounted Trump ballots when they drain the Loch Ness and find the monster that lives there. Or up in the trees where unicorns fly.

But I wouldn't count on it.

So you're always right about everything?

Ask my wife. She'll certainly disabuse you of that notion. Or if you’d rather, search for “barabak,” “presidential” and "long shots" to see just how badly I can flub things.

Meantime, keep the cards and letters coming.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Creator of a scam PAC pleads guilty to defrauding Trump supporters

    James Kyle Bell admitted to duping Trump supporters into donating to his PAC and then presenting false tax documents to get a PPP loan.

  • California faces another month before unmasking begins

    California officials say the state isn't ready to follow the federal lead and unmask, at least for another month. The state's health director announced Monday that California will require people to keep wearing masks and practice social distancing indoors until June 15 — the date when Gov. Gavin Newsom already said nearly all COVID-19 restrictions will be dropped if cases remain low. The nation's most populous state needs more time before it will join many other states and allow fully vaccinated people to skip face coverings and distancing in virtually all situations, officials said.

  • Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions

    The Biden administration has agreed to let about 250 people a day through border crossings with Mexico to seek refuge in the United States, part of negotiations to settle a lawsuit over pandemic-related powers that deny migrants a right to apply for asylum, an attorney said Monday. The government also said it would stop flying migrant families from Texas' Rio Grande Valley to El Paso, Texas, and San Diego to then be expelled to Mexico under pandemic powers, said Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, which has sued in federal court in Washington, D.C. The government has reserved rights to resume flights “if it deems the circumstances warrant.”

  • Former Pentagon chief Mark Esper joins Epirus board

    Former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper is joining the board of directors at Epirus, the company announced, the latest move by the former Raytheon executive to reenter the world he left to join the Trump administration four years ago.

  • GOP fears taking their ‘eye off the ball’ for next election, as Trump keeps focus on 2020

    Republicans worry Trump’s unfounded election fraud claims will alienate swing voters and send mixed messages to their base.

  • Katy Tur memoir 'Rough Draft' scheduled for November

    The next book from MSNBC anchor and NBC News correspondent Katy Tur will combine the personal and the professional. Tur has a deal with One Signal Publishers/Atria Books for the memoir “Rough Draft: Motherhood & Media in a World Gone Mad,” in which she will open up about everything from childhood to journalism to becoming a parent. Tur, daughter of journalists Zoey Tur and Marika Gerrard, is also the author of “Unbelievable: My Front Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in History,” a best-selling account of covering Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

  • Republican lies have thrust America into its third revolution. We are a nation in crisis.

    The Republican Party won't give up like the Whigs. It is now a political movement that embraces fraud and deceit as key to its survival and success.

  • Climate change: Ban all gas boilers from 2025 to reach net-zero

    A ban on new gas boilers from 2025 is one step to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, say energy experts.

  • London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

    The City of London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday. The City has been largely cut off from the EU since Britain's full departure on Dec. 31, 2020, with bankers and City officials not expecting any direct access to the bloc anytime soon. "Almost five years after the Brexit referendum, and five months after Britain's exit from the European Union, the future of London as a global financial center seems secure," Davies said in a column for Project Syndicate on Tuesday.

  • See inside: The most expensive house in Denver listed at $21.5M

    The Polo Club architectural gem is on 6.5 acres, the largest residential estate in the city.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: This is Denver's most expensive house on record. The current most expensive house sold in March 2020 for $16M, according to BusinessDen.The exact address is 9 Polo Club Lane. At 9,446 square feet, it has 6 beds and 6 baths.Details: The house was designed in Modern Prairie-style architecture. On the outside, you'll see wood paneling, sandstone and copper accents, and interesting rooflines and overhangs. The interior features tons of natural light, a spacious family room divided by a fireplace and chef's kitchen.Luxury touches: Home gym with with a steam shower, spacious living/entertaining spaces, two libraries, house manager's study.Outdoor space: There are multiple terraces and outdoor living spaces, along with tranquil gardens, a pool, fireplace and temperature-controlled greenhouse. Listed by: Josh Behr and Linda Behr at LIV Sotheby's International Realty. Take a look around. All photos are courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • EXCLUSIVE: 'Erratic' passenger on flight to SFO forces early landing

    A tense situation unfolded on a flight from Kennedy Airport to San Francisco after an unruly passenger refused to wear a mask, began snorting a white substance, and then was accused of touching at least one female passenger.

  • Why I use the NRA as a case study for how nonprofits shouldn't operate

    Evidence of the gun group's mismanagement under Wayne LaPierre's leadership is mounting. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty ImagesThe National Rifle Association keeps getting itself into trouble by flouting the best practices all nonprofits should follow. As I often explain to college and graduate students who are learning the basics of nonprofit management, all nonprofit boards of directors should ensure that those groups uphold their missions without wasting money. These students also learn that it’s against the law for nonprofit board members or staff to benefit through the personal use of the group’s assets. I began to use the NRA as a case study when serious allegations about its mismanagement emerged in 2019. The gun group’s wobbly finances and other woes make it the epitome of a poorly run nonprofit, because it violates four key legal and management principles. Moving forward, I’ll draw on new information that emerged from the NRA’s bankruptcy trial, which a federal judge in Texas dismissed on May 11, 2021. The trial’s dismissal means that the NRA cannot carry through on its bid to use bankruptcy protection to get out of being sued by New York state authorities for alleged misdeeds. 1. No one running or overseeing a nonprofit should make a profit During the NRA’s bankruptcy trial, Wayne LaPierre, its top executive, admitted he personally benefited from the organization’s assets beyond reasonable levels of compensation. He also suggested that he had stopped doing so – after “self-correction.” Information the NRA disclosed in its 2019 tax filings shows that LaPierre, to whom the NRA paid US$1.9 million that year, had reimbursed the NRA $300,000, plus interest, for improper expenses, and that he faced another $75,000 in federal tax penalties. That same paperwork indicated that current and former NRA executives had received at least $1.3 million in “excess benefits,” as the organization had improperly paid for their meals, travel and sporting events. New York authorities allege that LaPierre and others have diverted millions of dollars for themselves that should have been used to fund NRA operations. Among the lawsuit’s allegations is that LaPierre frequently took personal trips on private jets on the NRA’s dime. He procured personal benefits, including lucrative contracts, for board members, vendors and former employees. On the list of LaPierre’s inappropriate expenses were golf memberships and millions of dollars of home security measures, improbably including $800 for mosquito treatment on his property. In 2019 the NRA began to negotiate to buy him a $6.5 million mansion in Dallas before the deal fell through. New York’s complaint also alleges that the NRA had improper business dealings with board members and their firms. Approximately one-fourth of the 76-member board had contracts or made deals with the NRA, a practice that is legal only as long as the board determines the deal is “fair, reasonable, and in the corporation’s best interest.” A board this size is inadvisable. Experts recommend that nonprofit boards have between eight and 14 members so they can act as one group, with each member feeling responsible. After critics blamed scandals at the American Red Cross in the early 2000s on the board’s large size, it was scaled back. That board now ranges between 12 and 20 members, down from about 50 in 2005. Nonprofit boards are supposed to watch out for violations of nonprofit rules and regulations. sharpshutter/iStock via Getty Images Plus 2. Nonprofit boards are responsible for good governance A nonprofit board’s fiduciary duties include overseeing operations and ensuring that missions are upheld. Members must act in the organization’s interest rather than their own. They hire, supervise and, if necessary, fire the top executive. Had the NRA’s board done its job, I doubt the gun group would be in all this trouble. Instead of ensuring good governance, the NRA board has let it be run as “Wayne’s Kingdom,” in the words of Phillip Journey, a Kansas judge and NRA board member who testified during the bankruptcy trial. LaPierre actually hid the bankruptcy filing from most board members, the NRA’s top lawyer and its chief financial officer. In his decision to dismiss the bankruptcy case, Judge Harlin Hale said he found this lack of communication “nothing less than shocking.” Board members who raised questions about the NRA’s activities say they lost committee assignments and were, on one occasion, told to “sit back, shut [your] mouth, stop asking questions, and trust that NRA management had everything under control.” LaPierre also secured a $17 million post-employment contract, without the board’s knowledge, according to the New York lawsuit. Among the additional details regarding these transgressions that came to light during the bankruptcy trial, perhaps the most stunning has to do with a vendor’s 108-foot boat called Illusions. LaPierre said he sailed to the Bahamas on that yacht because he “was looking for a place to be safe” following mass shootings like those at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. New York’s NRA complaint reads like a textbook case of governance failure. It alleges that the board neither followed its own procedures nor documented its compensation decisions. Its audit committee ignored its obligation to oversee internal controls, failed to review related-party transactions and brushed off whistleblowers. It’s no wonder that several board members have resigned since 2019, when irregularities became harder to ignore. The NRA now says it is making strides in the right direction through a “renewed commitment to good governance.” But with LaPierre remaining at its helm, and a board that’s still loyal to him after all these allegations, I question whether the organization can fully clean up its act. Wayne LaPierre used to spend time aboard a yacht that belonged to an NRA vendor. He now says was a ‘mistake.’ Cavan Images/Getty Images 3. Nonprofit leaders must mind the finances of their organizations Unsurprisingly, the NRA’s finances have suffered and its membership dues have fallen in recent years. The NRA’s legal troubles cost $100 million from mid-2018 to mid-2020, according to leaked a recording reported by NPR. That figure, of course, doesn’t include expenditures tied to the dismissed bankruptcy trial. Other signs of financial mismanagement are surfacing. The NRA’s former chief financial officer, Woody Phillips, declined to testify at the bankruptcy trial. When his successor, Craig Spray, testified, he said he wasn’t informed in advance about the decision to file for bankruptcy and that he had concerns about the accuracy of the NRA’s 2019 tax filings. Spray left the NRA in January 2021. Nonetheless, the NRA has insisted it is in its “strongest financial condition in years.” In turn, Hale said that this solvency would mean the NRA should be able to pay its creditors in full. 4. The purpose of a nonprofit is to advance its mission A nonprofit with shoddy oversight undercuts its mission. At the least, the NRA could have devoted the money it’s spending on legal costs on its mission, which largely consists of protecting the Second Amendment rights of U.S. gun owners. U.S. nonprofits are free to support strict or loose gun regulation, as long as they don’t break laws or flout regulations. gguy44/iStock via Getty Images Plus Whatever you think about that mission, that’s not related to the NRA’s legal troubles. Because the nonprofit sector has room for opposing views or causes, it includes both groups that support abortion rights and groups that want abortion banned, just as there are organizations that want more restrictions on gun ownership and those seeking fewer such rules. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] But all nonprofits have something in common. They agree to pursue their mission in exchange for tax breaks. Any nonprofit that loses sight of that mission, as the NRA has done, runs the risk of losing that exemption and even of the right to keep operating. Given that the New York lawsuit asks for its dissolution and the Internal Revenue Service entered the bankruptcy proceeding as a creditor – which indicates it is examining the NRA’s actions – those outcomes have now become a real possibility.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Elizabeth Schmidt, University of Massachusetts Amherst. Read more:The NRA’s journey from marksmanship to political brinkmanshipIs the NRA an educational organization? A lobby group? A nonprofit? A media outlet? Yes Elizabeth Schmidt does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Dermatologists debunk 12 acne myths

    Dermatologists debunk myths like greasy food causes acne, pimples are only on your face, drinking water clears your skin, and aspirin stops breakouts.

  • FAA proposes large fines for unruly passengers

    The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing a more than $52,000 fine for a passenger who officials say tried to open the cockpit door on a flight and allegedly hit a flight attendant in the face.

  • Facebook wants ‘other companies’ to use the Oversight Board, too

    Facebook executives have suggested the Oversight Board could one day work with "other companies," but competing platforms have little incentive to do so.

  • BreakingT partners with Mitchell Bat Co. on hand-painted wood bats featuring your favorite MLB player

    To sweeten the deal, BreakingT is throwing in a free shirt with every purchase if you enter code FREEDAD at checkout.

  • Jaguars could be reintroduced in US south-west, study says

    Study’s authors believe animal can benefit people as well as ‘cultural and natural heritage’ of Arizona and New Mexico The authors say an area of more than 31,800 sq miles could support from 90 to 150 adult jaguars, a population that could be viable for at least 100 years. The last known jaguar in the region was hunted in 1964. Photograph: Jorge Barragan/Panthera.org/AFP/Getty Images Jaguars could be reintroduced in the south-western US, where hunting and habitat loss led to the big cats’ extinction, a new study says. Scientists and other environmentalists make the case for bringing back the third-largest big cat, after tigers and lions, in Arizona and New Mexico in a paper published in the journal Conservation Science and Practice. The authors believe restoring jaguars can be a net benefit to people, as well as the “cultural and natural heritage” of the states in question. “We see reintroducing the jaguar to the mountains of central Arizona and New Mexico as essential to species conservation, ecosystem restoration and rewilding,” the paper states. The authors say an area of more than 31,800 sq miles could support from 90 to 150 adult jaguars, a population that could be viable for at least 100 years. The last known jaguar in the region was hunted in 1964, according to the paper. Killing a jaguar is illegal under state and federal law. Jaguars are found mostly in South America in the Amazon Basin, though there are also populations in Central America. In 2019, the US Fish and Wildlife Service released a Jaguar Recovery Plan but did not include the region now proposed by scientists. More than 68% of that region is managed by the US Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service. The White Mountain and San Carlos Apache tribes manage about 13% of the land. The study indicates the proposed area is potential jaguar habitat due to the availability of water and prey: jaguars take prey including fish, turtles and even caiman. The area proposed by the study is also relatively free from human disturbance. About 1.1% has been developed for urban uses, cultivated crops or pasture or hay, according to the study. The authors of the study include scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society, the Center for Landscape Conservation, Defenders of Wildlife, Wildlands Network, Pace University, Universidad Autónoma de Querétaro, Life Net Nature and the Center for Biological Diversity.

  • Florida tourism improves in early 2021 — but still struggles

    Florida’s tourism industry saw improvement during the first three months of 2021, but the number of visitors was still down 14% from a year earlier as the state continued to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Rock legend Alice Cooper returning to play Fort Worth after 41 years

    “School’s Out” singer Alice Cooper will be playing Will Rogers Auditorium on Oct. 20. And he has a special opener.

  • Exclusive: Orcel cuts Santander claim to more than $55 million in job offer case - source

    Andrea Orcel has lowered his compensation claim against Santander over a rescinded offer to make him chief executive to slightly more than 45 million euros ($55 million), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. The Italian banker has dropped a part of his legal claim that would require the Spanish bank to hire him because he has since been appointed as CEO of Italy's UniCredit, the source, who declined to be named as the person is not permitted to speak on behalf of Orcel, told Reuters. Orcel, who quit as the top investment banker at Swiss bank UBS in 2018 to join Santander, was seeking as much as 112 million euros for breach of contract and the damage to his career from the Spanish bank's last minute U-turn.