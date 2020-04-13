Column: Experts lose enthusiasm for chloroquine coronavirus treatment promoted by Trump

President Trump's assumption that he can dictate the course of scientific research based on his gut is taking a beating when it comes to chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drugs he's been promoting as miracle cures for COVID-19.

The latest clinical studies of the drugs' effects on the disease caused by the novel coronavirus haven't been encouraging. Some trials have been pared back or halted because test subjects showed signs of life-threatening side effects.

Some hospitals and medical centers that had been using the drugs as routine first-line treatments for COVID-19 patients have dropped them, reflecting the lack of evidence that they have a positive effect and growing evidence of harm.

The evidence that hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine, or the hydroxychloroquine/azithromycin combination is an effective treatment for COVID-19 is getting weaker with every publication.

David Gorski, Wayne State University

And the few clinical studies that have shown any glimmer of hope have turned out to have serious flaws in methodology.

The scariest aspect of the chloroquine craze is that it has become political and partisan. Back in March, the Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization allowing doctors to prescribe chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients.

A few points about that decision. First, it was unnecessary. Doctors already had the authority to prescribe the drugs, just as they have the power to prescribe any drug for "off-label" use — that is, a use that isn't affirmatively approved by the FDA.

Second, it was manifestly a response to political pressure exerted by Trump. Third, it communicated the wrong message to the public. As Steve Usdin of the healthcare data site Biocentury aptly observed, the action "will be interpreted as a statement by FDA that the drugs should be used to treat COVID-19." The FDA has come to no such conclusion, but innocent people will think it has.

Because large-scale randomized clinical trials haven't been completed, it remains possible that evidence will emerge validating the use of these drugs in treating the disease.

Dr. Oz, with host Harris Faulkner, appears on Fox News' "Outnumbered Overtime" on March 9. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images) More

But at the moment, the promotion of the anti-malarials as a treatment for COVID-19 appears centered among right-wing sources such as Fox News, where the drugs been assiduously pushed by Dr. Mehmet Oz via misinterpretations of published data or sheer credulousness; and Trump.

The promotion relies not merely on questionable data, but also anecdotes from patients who attribute their recovery to the malaria drugs but don't, in fact, have any idea what saved them.

Put it all together, says David Gorski, the veteran pseudoscience debunker at Wayne State University Medical School, and "the evidence that hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine, or the hydroxychloroquine/azithromycin combination is an effective treatment for COVID-19 is getting weaker with every publication."

Normally, this wouldn't be much cause for concern. Medical patients resort to useless nostrums all the time. If the medicaments are innocuous, there's little harm except to the patients' pocketbooks. Problems arise, however, when they divert patients from more time-tested treatments or have damaging side effects themselves.

The latter is the case with chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. As we've reported before, they're by no means benign. They've been found to cause heart problems in some patients that can produce sudden death, even when taken for short periods, and have other bad health effects.

Let's take a look at what genuine clinicians and researchers have found.

Start with the hospitals that have backed away from the malaria drugs as routine COVID-19 treatments. They include the University of Michigan.

"We haven’t seen any clear evidence of benefit so we aren’t going to use hydroxychloroquine routinely anymore,” Vineet Chopra, head of hospital medicine at Michigan, said on April 2. "That’s based upon the fact that we’ve been prescribing hydroxychloroquine for a few weeks, did not see therapeutic benefit, but did see adverse effects.”